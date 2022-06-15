WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION (the "Corporation") - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
- WTSHF
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations Section 11.3
VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ -
Election of Directors
The following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
William W. Stinson
29,856,215
67.55 %
14,340,640
32.45 %
M. Dallas H. Ross
28,003,729
63.36 %
16,193,126
36.64 %
Brian Canfield
36,266,944
82.06 %
7,929,911
17.94 %
Glen Clark
30,630,095
69.30 %
13,566,760
30.70 %
H. Clark Hollands
38,712,909
87.59 %
5,483,946
12.41 %
Nick Desmarais
30,423,679
68.84 %
13,773,176
31.16 %
Steve Akazawa
44,037,185
99.64 %
159,670
0.36 %
Dianne Watts
44,012,530
99.58 %
184,325
0.42 %
Appointment of Auditors
The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:
Auditors
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
KPMG LLP
44,412,750
99.96 %
16,520
0.04 %
DATED this 14th day of June, 2022.
(Signed) "Nick Desmarais"
Nick Desmarais
Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development
