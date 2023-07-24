Do WestStar Industrial's (ASX:WSI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in WestStar Industrial (ASX:WSI). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is WestStar Industrial Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, WestStar Industrial has grown EPS by 17% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for WestStar Industrial remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 124% to AU$272m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since WestStar Industrial is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$23m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are WestStar Industrial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in WestStar Industrial will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Owning 45% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. Valued at only AU$23m WestStar Industrial is really small for a listed company. That means insiders only have AU$10m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. This isn't an overly large holding but it should still keep the insiders motivated to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders.

Should You Add WestStar Industrial To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into WestStar Industrial's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in WestStar Industrial's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for WestStar Industrial you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

