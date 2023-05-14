Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.15

The board of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 3rd of July, with investors receiving $0.15 per share. This makes the dividend yield 4.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Westwood Holdings Group Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. While Westwood Holdings Group is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Looking forward, earnings per share could fall by 49.4% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This means that the company won't turn a profit over the next year, but with healthy cash flows at the moment the dividend could still be okay to continue.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.48 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.60. This works out to be a decline of approximately 8.6% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Westwood Holdings Group's EPS has fallen by approximately 49% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Westwood Holdings Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable. Is Westwood Holdings Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

