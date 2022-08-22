U.S. markets closed

WESTWOOD INSURANCE AGENCY RANKED TOP 100 P&C AGENCY BY INSURANCE JOURNAL

4 min read
  • BRP

WEST HILLS, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Insurance Agency, an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group") (NASDAQ: BRP), has been ranked #37 on Insurance Journal's annual Top 100 Property and Casualty Agencies list. For nearly 20 years, the publication has compiled this list to showcase independent agencies and brokerages who are leaders in the insurance industry. Westwood retains its national ranking with $474 million in written premium and $84 million in revenue.

"We're very proud to be included on the list again this year," said Alan Umaly, President of Westwood Insurance Agency. "We're grateful to our clients and policyholders who've trusted us to be their insurance agency. They inspire us to continue building and improving, and our drive to deliver them industry-leading service and superior coverage at competitive rates is part of why we're listed among the top 100 agencies."

Westwood is a full-service agency offering a complete array of personal, commercial, and surplus lines products through appointments with more than 35 insurance companies. With an industry-leading Net Promoter Score® (NPS®) of 91, Westwood keeps customers at the heart of its business and prioritizes an improved policyholder experience. "We continue to invest in the highest quality talent and technology to help customers address their insurance needs efficiently and with the best available options and prices," said Umaly.

Insurance Journal compiles its list by evaluating the total revenue of property/casualty agencies whose business is primarily retail, not wholesale. Information for this list is collected voluntarily or through best estimates according to public sources, and the list ultimately reflects some of the most successful independent insurance agencies and brokerages in the country.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 1,200,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com. Learn more about MSI at www.msimga.com.

ABOUT WESTWOOD INSURANCE AGENCY

Established in 1952, Westwood Insurance Agency is a leading, full-service personal lines agency specializing in builder-sourced homeowners insurance. Licensed in all 50 states, Westwood represents over 400,000 homeowners through relationships with leading U.S. homebuilders and top insurance companies. Westwood's unique platform facilitates seamless home closings by connecting builders, carriers, lenders and homebuyers with click-to-bind technology. For more information, please visit www.westwoodinsurance.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent BRP Group's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or BRP Group's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in BRP Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in BRP Group's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov, including those risks and other factors relevant to the business, financial condition and results of operations of BRP Group and factors related to the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on BRP Group's business, financial condition and results of operations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to BRP Group or to persons acting on behalf of BRP Group are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BRP Group does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/westwood-insurance-agency-ranked-top-100-pc-agency-by-insurance-journal-301610231.html

SOURCE Westwood Insurance Agency

