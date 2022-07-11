WeSupply Announces SOC 2 Type II Certification For Next-Level Data Security

Image

Post-purchase CX automation platform successfully meets SOC 2 Type II data security standards

PHILADELPHIA, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeSupply Labs, a leading post-purchase experience automation platform, has been awarded the SOC 2 Type II certification, following an extensive audit process by Prescient Assurance LLC.

Receiving the SOC 2 Type II certification validates the fact that the platform has been assessed by a third party on the design, implementation, and operational effectiveness of their data security and management, successfully meeting trust service criteria (TSC) "Security and Availability."

This certification highlights the enterprise-ready data security that WeSupply's complete post-purchase solution provides to customers and establishes a baseline for long-term system control maintenance.

Regarding the aforementioned TSCs that WeSupply is certified in, security refers to the prevention of unauthorized access to a system by using effective security tools such as two-factor authentication, network, and app firewalls.

The principle of availability focuses on the accessibility of a system as agreed upon by all parties involved by enabling performance monitoring, disaster recovery, etc., to handle security incidents.

These two TSCs are imperative for data security, and WeSupply, as a software vendor, has been continuously demonstrating operational effectiveness on all relevant criteria.

In regard to the SOC 2 Type II certification, WeSupply's co-founder, Virgil Ghic, announced that:

"We've always been committed to keeping our customers' data safe, and we're taking this mission one step further by meeting all SOC 2 Type II certification requirements. This enables us to provide our customers with the best service in terms of data security and management."

WeSupply is a leading post-purchase CX automation platform that enables retailers to reduce customer support tickets with pre-purchase delivery prediction, automated shipping tracking, proactive notifications, and self-service returns, everything in one place.

Story continues

To learn more about WeSupply Labs, please visit https://wesupplylabs.com/.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.



