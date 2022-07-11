U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,855.88
    -43.50 (-1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,202.87
    -135.28 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,395.34
    -239.96 (-2.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,736.48
    -32.89 (-1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.85
    -0.94 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.10
    -5.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0081
    -0.0102 (-1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    -0.1100 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1895
    -0.0141 (-1.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3520
    +1.2720 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,426.99
    -471.46 (-2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.25
    -2.71 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

WeSupply Announces SOC 2 Type II Certification For Next-Level Data Security

WeSupply Labs
·2 min read
Image
Image

Post-purchase CX automation platform successfully meets SOC 2 Type II data security standards

PHILADELPHIA, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeSupply Labs, a leading post-purchase experience automation platform, has been awarded the SOC 2 Type II certification, following an extensive audit process by Prescient Assurance LLC.

Receiving the SOC 2 Type II certification validates the fact that the platform has been assessed by a third party on the design, implementation, and operational effectiveness of their data security and management, successfully meeting trust service criteria (TSC) "Security and Availability."

This certification highlights the enterprise-ready data security that WeSupply's complete post-purchase solution provides to customers and establishes a baseline for long-term system control maintenance.

Regarding the aforementioned TSCs that WeSupply is certified in, security refers to the prevention of unauthorized access to a system by using effective security tools such as two-factor authentication, network, and app firewalls.

The principle of availability focuses on the accessibility of a system as agreed upon by all parties involved by enabling performance monitoring, disaster recovery, etc., to handle security incidents.

These two TSCs are imperative for data security, and WeSupply, as a software vendor, has been continuously demonstrating operational effectiveness on all relevant criteria.

In regard to the SOC 2 Type II certification, WeSupply's co-founder, Virgil Ghic, announced that:

"We've always been committed to keeping our customers' data safe, and we're taking this mission one step further by meeting all SOC 2 Type II certification requirements. This enables us to provide our customers with the best service in terms of data security and management."

WeSupply is a leading post-purchase CX automation platform that enables retailers to reduce customer support tickets with pre-purchase delivery prediction, automated shipping tracking, proactive notifications, and self-service returns, everything in one place.

To learn more about WeSupply Labs, please visit https://wesupplylabs.com/.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories