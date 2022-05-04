Wet Pet Food Market Size to Grow by USD 7.27 billion | Increase in Pet Ownership to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wet Pet Food Market by Product (Wet cat food, Wet dog food, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. Technavio categorizes the global wet pet food market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market.
The potential growth difference for the wet pet food market size between 2020 and 2025 is USD 7.27 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The increase in pet ownership is driving the wet pet food market's growth. However, factors such as increasing instances of pet allergies may challenge the market growth.
Market Segmentation
The wet pet food market report is segmented by product (wet cat food, wet dog food, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
By product, the wet cat food segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for wet cat foods is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Wet pet foods provide them with a source of hydration. Wet cat foods have a high satiety value due to their good level of moisture content that helps the cats to feel fuller. In China, the adoption of cats as pets is increasing significantly, especially in urban areas, as looking after cats is perceived to be easier than other pets. Thus, with the increasing adoption of cats in the country, the overall demand for packaged cat food is increasing. These factors will lead to growth in the market in focus.
By geography, North America will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the wet pet food market in North America. Pet humanization is driving the demand for the wet pet food market in the Americas. The demand for natural, grain-free, or raw diets is increasing, as people continue to humanize their pets. These factors will facilitate the wet pet food market's growth in North America during the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
Wet Pet Food Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 7.27 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.67
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, France, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Colgate Palmolive Co., Darling Ingredients Inc., De Haan Petfood, Evangers Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., Harringtons Pet Food, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PetGuard Holdings LLC, and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
