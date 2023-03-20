Wet pet food market size to grow by USD 9,735.38 million between 2022 and 2027; North America to account for 49% market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wet pet food market is estimated to grow by USD 9,735.38 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period. North America will account for 49% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing ownership of pets has increased the demand for natural, grain-free, or raw pet food in the region. Besides consumers in the region are well-informed and hence, thoroughly scrutinize the quality and the sourcing of the ingredients in wet pet food products. Also, the demand for premium pet products is increasing due to concerns regarding pet allergies and better nutrition. All these products are supporting the growth of the wet food market in North America. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wet Pet Food Market 2023-2027

Wet Pet Food Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wet pet food market report covers the following areas:

Wet Pet Food Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the rise in pet ownership. Living with pets reduces blood pressure, anxiety, and stress levels. Children that grow up with pets develop strong immune systems and are confident in their emotions. Also, many pet owners have reported lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Many such benefits have led to a significant rise in the number of pet owners worldwide. This is increasing the demand for food products, including wet pet food, which is driving the growth of the market.

Trend – The growing popularity of customized pet foods is a major trend in the market. Pet owners are becoming more aware of the use of ingredients in pet foods. They are exhibiting increased demand for products that cater to the specific dietary needs, taste preferences, and caloric requirements of their pets. To cater to this demand, vendors are offering customized food products. For instance, Nestle SA collects the information through an online survey on its website and then prepares and delivers customized dog foods that are tailor-made to suit the dietary requirements of dogs. This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Challenge – Increasing product recalls are challenging the growth of the market. Product recalls negatively affect the reputation of brands, which hampers customer trust and revenue. Product recalls can also lead to lawsuits, causing an economic burden on manufacturers in the form of compensation to consumers. Such instances could negatively impact the growth of the market.

Story continues

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Wet Pet Food Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The global wet pet food market is segmented as below:

Product

Distribution Channel

Geography

Based on the product, the market will witness significant growth in the cat food segment. The growth of the segment is driven by increasing cat adoptions and the launch of new products. Also, increasing marketing and advertising initiatives by vendors are fueling the growth of the market.

Wet Pet Food Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

C and D Foods Ltd., Champion Petfoods LP, Darling Ingredients Inc., De Haan Petfood, Evangers Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc., FirstMate Pet Foods, Freshpet Inc., Harringtons Pet Food, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Phelps Pet Products, Schell and Kampeter Inc., Simmons Foods Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, Wellness Pet Co. Inc., Beaphar Beheer BV, and Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Wet Pet Food Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist wet pet food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wet pet food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wet pet food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wet pet food market, vendors

Related Reports:

The pet food market size is expected to increase by USD 42.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41%. The market is segmented by product (dry food, snacks and treats, and wet food), type (dog food, cat food, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The frozen and freeze dried pet food market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.25% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,468.92 million. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), animal type (dog, cat, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Wet Pet Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,735.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled C and D Foods Ltd., Champion Petfoods LP, Darling Ingredients Inc., De Haan Petfood, Evangers Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc., FirstMate Pet Foods, Freshpet Inc., Harringtons Pet Food, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Phelps Pet Products, Schell and Kampeter Inc., Simmons Foods Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, Wellness Pet Co. Inc., Beaphar Beheer BV, and Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global wet pet food market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Cat food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Pet-specialty stores and vet clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd.

12.4 Champion Petfoods LP

12.5 Darling Ingredients Inc.

12.6 De Haan Petfood

12.7 Evangers Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc.

12.8 Freshpet Inc.

12.9 Hills Pet Nutrition Inc.

12.10 Mars Inc.

12.11 Nestle SA

12.12 Phelps Pet Products

12.13 Schell and Kampeter Inc.

12.14 Simmons Foods Inc.

12.15 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

12.16 The J.M Smucker Co.

12.17 Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Wet Pet Food Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wet-pet-food-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-9-735-38-million-between-2022-and-2027-north-america-to-account-for-49-market-growth---technavio-301775137.html

SOURCE Technavio