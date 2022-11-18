Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Size to Grow by USD 8.31 Billion, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as Innovations in Technology - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wet tissue and wipe market size is expected to grow by USD 8.31 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.
Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape
The wet tissue and wipe market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product or service extensions and innovations in technology to compete in the market. Competition in the market is intense due to the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors. Global vendors must concentrate on product portfolio expansion and product innovations to stay ahead of their competitors.
Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Application
Technology
Distribution channel
Geography
Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2022-2026: Scope
The wet tissue and wipe market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the increasing demand for multi-functional wet wipes as one of the prime trends in the market during the next few years. Pollution and deteriorating environmental conditions have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of counterfeit products might hamper the market growth.
Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wet tissue and wipe market, including 3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group.
Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist wet tissue and wipe market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the wet tissue and wipe market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the wet tissue and wipe market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wet tissue and wipe market vendors
Wet Tissue And Wipe Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 8.31 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.1
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Industrial, commercial, and institutional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Technology
6.3 Spunlace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.4 Airlaid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.5 Wetlaid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.7 Market opportunity by Technology
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
8 Customer landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.8 Key leading countries
9.9 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Landscape disruption
11.3 Competitive Scenario
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 3M Co.
12.4 Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
12.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
12.6 Johnson & Johnson Inc.
12.7 Kimberly-Clark Corp.
12.8 S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
12.9 The Clorox Co.
12.10 The Procter and Gamble Co.
12.11 Unicharm Corp.
12.12 Unilever Group
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.3 Research methodology
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio