Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Size to Grow by USD 8.31 Billion, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as Innovations in Technology - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wet tissue and wipe market size is expected to grow by USD 8.31 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2022-2026

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The wet tissue and wipe market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product or service extensions and innovations in technology to compete in the market. Competition in the market is intense due to the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors. Global vendors must concentrate on product portfolio expansion and product innovations to stay ahead of their competitors.

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Technology

  • Distribution channel

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2022-2026: Scope

The wet tissue and wipe market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing demand for multi-functional wet wipes as one of the prime trends in the market during the next few years. Pollution and deteriorating environmental conditions have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of counterfeit products might hamper the market growth.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wet tissue and wipe market, including 3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist wet tissue and wipe market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the wet tissue and wipe market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the wet tissue and wipe market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wet tissue and wipe market vendors

Related Reports

Household Wipes Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increased preference for scented wipes is a trend in the market. Vendors are offering household wipes in various scents. Citrus-based scents are highly popular in the household cleaning segment.

Tissue Paper Market by Product, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The adoption of e-commerce is a key trend. Small and local vendors are successful in reaching premium customers by making their products available online. The increasing internet penetration is leading to a rise in awareness about the online purchase of tissue paper products.

Wet Tissue And Wipe Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 8.31 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.1

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Industrial, commercial, and institutional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 6.3 Spunlace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Airlaid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Wetlaid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

8 Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.8 Key leading countries

  • 9.9 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Landscape disruption

  • 11.3 Competitive Scenario

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 3M Co.

  • 12.4 Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

  • 12.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

  • 12.6 Johnson & Johnson Inc.

  • 12.7 Kimberly-Clark Corp.

  • 12.8 S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

  • 12.9 The Clorox Co.

  • 12.10 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 12.11 Unicharm Corp.

  • 12.12 Unilever Group

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.3 Research methodology

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wet-tissue-and-wipe-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-8-31-billion-vendors-to-deploy-growth-strategies-such-as-innovations-in-technology---technavio-301681120.html

SOURCE Technavio

