Wet Tissue and Wipe Market size to grow by USD 8.31 Bn | Market Research Insights highlight Pollution and Deteriorating Environmental Conditions as Key Driver | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --According to the research report, the "Wet Tissue and Wipe Market" will witness a YOY growth of 7.1% in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (personal care, household, and IC and I), technology (spunlace, airlaid, wetlaid, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Vendor Insights
The Wet Tissue and Wipe Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
3M Corp.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Coterie Baby Inc.
Daio Paper Corp.
DR. Fischer Ltd.
Edgewell Personal Care Co.
Essity Aktiebolag
GAMA Healthcare Ltd.
Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
Johnson and Johnson
Kimberly-Clark Corp.
Ontex Group
Papier Creations
Pigeon Corp.
Professional Disposables International Inc.
S.C. Johnson and Son Inc.
The Clorox Co.
The Procter and Gamble Co.
Unicharm Corp.
Unilever PLC
Geographical Market Analysis
Europe will account for 34% of the market's growth. In Europe, the key markets for wet tissue and wipes are Germany and the United Kingdom. This region's market growth, however, will be slower than that of other regions.
The large increase in demand for wet tissues and wipes in Europe over the forecast period will be aided by rising pollution and poor environmental conditions, which are raising worries about skin disorders like as rashes, dryness, pimples, and blackheads.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Wet Tissue and Wipe Market during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The personal care segment's share of the wet tissue and wipe market will expand significantly. Wet tissues and wipes that are eco-friendly, natural, and chemical-free are in high demand throughout the world since they are safe to use and have no adverse effects. This encourages customers to invest extensively in environmentally friendly moist tissues and wipes.
During the projected years, the personal care segment will benefit from the diverse product offerings in the worldwide wet face tissues and wipes market. Different forms of packaging for wet tissues and wipes are also available, depending on the demands of clients, such as traveling and makeup removal.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
Pollution and deteriorating environmental conditions are growing worries about skin ailments such as rashes, dryness, pimples, and blackheads, which are driving the global wet tissue and wiping business growth. As a result, the worldwide wet tissue and wipe market will benefit from increased product premiumization and product line extension, as well as rising customer spending on consumer goods like wet tissues and wipes.
Pollution caused by fast urbanization has resulted in the spread of a number of diseases, which have become a major source of concern for customers. As a result, people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality moist tissues and wipes. Such factors will contribute to the market's growth over the forecast period.
However, the availability of counterfeit products is one of the major obstacles to the global growth of the wet tissue and wipe sector.
Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 8.31 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.1
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
3M Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Coterie Baby Inc., Daio Paper Corp., DR. Fischer Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Ontex Group, Papier Creations, Pigeon Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever PLC
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Industrial, commercial, and institutional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Technology
6.3 Spunlace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.4 Airlaid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.5 Wetlaid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.7 Market opportunity by Technology
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
8 Customer landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.8 Key leading countries
9.9 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Landscape disruption
11.3 Competitive Scenario
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 3M Co.
12.4 Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
12.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
12.6 Johnson & Johnson Inc.
12.7 Kimberly-Clark Corp.
12.8 S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
12.9 The Clorox Co.
12.10 The Procter and Gamble Co.
12.11 Unicharm Corp.
12.12 Unilever Group
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.3 Research methodology
13.4 List of abbreviations
