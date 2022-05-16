U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market size to grow by USD 8.31 Bn | Market Research Insights highlight Pollution and Deteriorating Environmental Conditions as Key Driver | Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --According to the research report, the "Wet Tissue and Wipe Market" will witness a YOY growth of 7.1% in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (personal care, household, and IC and I), technology (spunlace, airlaid, wetlaid, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wet Tissue and Wipe Market by Application, Distribution Channel, Technology, and Geography - Forecast &amp; Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wet Tissue and Wipe Market by Application, Distribution Channel, Technology, and Geography - Forecast & Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The Wet Tissue and Wipe Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • 3M Corp.

  • Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

  • Coterie Baby Inc.

  • Daio Paper Corp.

  • DR. Fischer Ltd.

  • Edgewell Personal Care Co.

  • Essity Aktiebolag

  • GAMA Healthcare Ltd.

  • Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Kimberly-Clark Corp.

  • Ontex Group

  • Papier Creations

  • Pigeon Corp.

  • Professional Disposables International Inc.

  • S.C. Johnson and Son Inc.

  • The Clorox Co.

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • Unicharm Corp.

  • Unilever PLC

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our latest Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will account for 34% of the market's growth. In Europe, the key markets for wet tissue and wipes are Germany and the United Kingdom. This region's market growth, however, will be slower than that of other regions.

The large increase in demand for wet tissues and wipes in Europe over the forecast period will be aided by rising pollution and poor environmental conditions, which are raising worries about skin disorders like as rashes, dryness, pimples, and blackheads.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Wet Tissue and Wipe Market during the forecast period.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The personal care segment's share of the wet tissue and wipe market will expand significantly. Wet tissues and wipes that are eco-friendly, natural, and chemical-free are in high demand throughout the world since they are safe to use and have no adverse effects. This encourages customers to invest extensively in environmentally friendly moist tissues and wipes.

During the projected years, the personal care segment will benefit from the diverse product offerings in the worldwide wet face tissues and wipes market. Different forms of packaging for wet tissues and wipes are also available, depending on the demands of clients, such as traveling and makeup removal.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Pollution and deteriorating environmental conditions are growing worries about skin ailments such as rashes, dryness, pimples, and blackheads, which are driving the global wet tissue and wiping business growth. As a result, the worldwide wet tissue and wipe market will benefit from increased product premiumization and product line extension, as well as rising customer spending on consumer goods like wet tissues and wipes.

Pollution caused by fast urbanization has resulted in the spread of a number of diseases, which have become a major source of concern for customers. As a result, people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality moist tissues and wipes. Such factors will contribute to the market's growth over the forecast period.

However, the availability of counterfeit products is one of the major obstacles to the global growth of the wet tissue and wipe sector.

Download sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Wet Tissue and Wipe Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Anti-Fatigue Mat Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Mosquito Repellents and Care Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 8.31 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.1

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Coterie Baby Inc., Daio Paper Corp., DR. Fischer Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Ontex Group, Papier Creations, Pigeon Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever PLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Industrial, commercial, and institutional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 6.3 Spunlace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Airlaid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Wetlaid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

8 Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.8 Key leading countries

  • 9.9 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Landscape disruption

  • 11.3 Competitive Scenario

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 3M Co.

  • 12.4 Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

  • 12.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

  • 12.6 Johnson & Johnson Inc.

  • 12.7 Kimberly-Clark Corp.

  • 12.8 S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

  • 12.9 The Clorox Co.

  • 12.10 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 12.11 Unicharm Corp.

  • 12.12 Unilever Group

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.3 Research methodology

  • 13.4 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wet-tissue-and-wipe-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-8-31-bn--market-research-insights-highlight-pollution-and-deteriorating-environmental-conditions-as-key-driver--technavio-301546991.html

SOURCE Technavio

