U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,677.03
    -19.02 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,231.66
    -4.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,935.90
    -144.96 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,179.81
    -26.56 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    -0.52 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.50
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.19 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0065 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    +0.0380 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5500
    -0.2900 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,577.41
    -1,658.35 (-3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.10
    +6.22 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     

Wet Wipe Market Records 6.72% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| 3M Co. and Essity Aktiebolag (publ) Among Key Vendors| Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Wet Wipe Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Wet Wipe Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Wet Wipe Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – 3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

  • Segments: Application (personal care, household, and ICI)

  • Geographies: Europe (Germany and UK), North America (US), APAC (China and Japan), South America, and MEA

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Wet Wipe Market in the Household Products Industry is expected to increase by USD 5.58 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.38%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Europe will register the highest growth rate of 34% among the other regions. Germany and the UK are the key markets for wet wipe market.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in Europe

Vendor Insights-
The wet wipe market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The offerings of some of the vendors are mentioned below:

  • 3M Co. - The company offers respirator cleaning wipe 504 for better hygiene and safety.

  • Essity Aktiebolag (publ) - The company offers wet wipes products under the brand name of Tena.

  • Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers wet wipes products under the brand name of Technomelt.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook
The wet wipe market share growth in Europe will be significant during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for wet wipes in Europe.

The increasing demand for multi-functional wet wipes will drive the wet wipe market growth in Europe during the forecast period. In developed European countries such as Germany, the UK, and France, the demand for wet wipes is driven by consumer preference. People in Europe who have a high disposable income invest in high-quality, premium personal care products such as wet wipes. In addition, consumers in Europe have better accessibility to a wide variety of wet wipes because of established brands.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Challenges Impacting the Market-

  • Wet Wipe Market Driver:

There has been growing health and hygiene-related awareness among consumers globally in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers use products such as alcohol-based wet wipes to clean surfaces for effective germ-killing and protection. Additionally, due to the stringent government regulations regarding hygiene maintenance in public places such as restaurants, theatres, workplaces, and hospitals, the demand for wet wipes has increased. The application of wet wipes has been steadily increasing since 2020 in hospitals and healthcare centers for decontamination of medical devices and surfaces.

  • Wet Wipe Market Challenge:

Wet wipes are composed of fabrics such as cotton blended with plastic resins, including polyester or polypropylene, which are not biodegradable. The use of wet wipes increases plastic consumption and leads to environmental pollution.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

  • Wet Tissue and Wipe Market by Application, Distribution Channel, Technology, and Geography - Forecast & Analysis 2021-2025: The wet tissue and wipe market size will grow up to USD 7.19 bn at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2025. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

  • Diaper Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The diaper market has the potential to grow by USD 34.06 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.58%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Wet Wipe Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.38%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 5.58 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.72

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wet-wipe-market-records-6-72-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021-3m-co-and-essity-aktiebolag-publ-among-key-vendors-technavio-301455409.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks in 2022 to generate a jumbo inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • 8 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid Stocks Are All Over the Map Today

    Electric car stocks have been pretty volatile so far this year -- but today may take the cake. From a 6.5% drop earlier today, shares of Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) have recovered all their losses and then some. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on the other hand might be the stock to beat in electric cars, but it's having a hard time keeping up with Rivian today -- down 3.3% as Rivian rises.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    2021 was a mixed year for growth stocks; these three picks could outperform in 2022 and for years to come.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • ARK stocks 'have been beaten to a pulp' in recent tech slide, strategist says

    Michele Schneider,&nbsp;Marketgauge.com&nbsp;Partner and Director of Trading Research & Education, joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to deliver some technical analysis on tech stocks, the Nasdaq, transportation ETFs, cyclical stocks, China stocks, and bitcoin.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped Again Today

    No doubt about it -- this week has been a good one to own stock in Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Today, Alibaba got even more good news (of a sort) when JPMorgan lowered its price target -- but agreed with Benchmark that no matter how you measure it, Alibaba's stock price is still too low. As of 11:45 a.m. ET, Alibaba shares are up 4.1% on the news, bringing the stock's gains for the week to more than 10%.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    What do you think of roller coasters? We may be in for one in 2022, with the markets showing higher volatility – and perhaps a lower net gain – than last year. Headwinds include rising inflation, the Fed’s likely actions to tighten monetary policy in response, and increased labor costs. Tailwinds may include that same Fed action, as it carries potential to blunt a ‘stagflationary’ period, and a likely political shift waiting in the fall. Writing from Wells Fargo, senior equity strategist Christo

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Innovative AI players UiPath and Upstart -- and their shareholders -- are poised to benefit from this rapidly growing tech trend.

  • Bank of America Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    With its fingers in the pies of everything from gaming, data center and crypto to auto and the metaverse, Nvidia (NVDA) has seen outstanding success both in real-world performance and from an investing perspective over the past few years. Following conversations with Nvidia’s CFO, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya is confident the chip giant will keep on outperforming. “We continue to believe the company is best positioned to address several of the most important, multi-decade secular growth op

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Back Today

    Up again, down again semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is... down again in Friday afternoon trading, falling 2.9% through 12:45 p.m. ET. After dropping along with the rest of the tech sector early in the week, Nvidia shares perked up briefly yesterday after Bank of America named Nvidia a "top compute pick" for 2022. The selling resumed today, however, despite some positive commentary from Citigroup.

  • Stock awards launch Apple CEO Tim Cook's 2021 pay into the stratosphere

    Apple's new SEC filing shows just how much the company appreciates having CEO Tim Cook at the helm — in terms of how much he's paid, anyway.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Crashed Today

    Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) calls Argentina home but does 60% of its business to the north in Brazil -- and that could become a problem for MercadoLibre stock this year. Warning of storm clouds on the horizon, investment bank Jefferies downgraded MercadoLibre stock this morning. Not only did Jefferies cut its rating on MercadoLibre (from "buy" to "hold"), says StreetInsider.com, but the banker also cut its price target on MercadoLibre stock from $2,000 to just $1,250.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed in December and Continues to Fall

    Hot electric vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) lost steam in December and tumbled 19% during the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nio put a major investor concern to rest the very first day of December and then went on to host an impressive annual day event that gave investors in the EV stock much to look forward to. The stock, though, failed to sustain momentum as investors tried to gauge the potential impact of macroeconomic concerns and ever-rising competition in Nio's home market on the EV maker's prospects.

  • Why Enphase Energy Fell 7.2% on Thursday

    Shares of solar energy stock Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 7.2% in trading on Thursday after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its most recent meeting. The Federal Reserve said in minutes from its most recent meeting that it may need to raise rates sooner than expected. As a result, yields rose in the market with the 10-year Treasury rising two basis points today, and yields are now up 29 basis points over the past month.

  • You don’t have to choose between growth and value with these six technology stocks — they’re a blend of both

    Honeywell, Oracle and Juniper are among better-valued companies that may weather roiling markets and return decent dividend income to shareholders.

  • Why Shares of The New York Times Company Are Falling Today

    Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) were down roughly 10% as of 3:45 p.m ET today after the large news publisher on Thursday afternoon announced its plan to purchase popular sports news website The Athletic. The Athletic got big by stealing away big-time sports journalists from newspapers and other publications as the industry faced financial pressure. The Athletic brings 1.2 million subscribers, which will make meaningful progress on the New York Times Company's goal of having 10 million paying subscribers by 2025.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Shares Are Soaring Higher Today

    Virgin Galactic was one of the first special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stocks to hit orbit when it went public in late 2019, but the company's shares have been on mostly a downward trajectory of late. The space tourism company captured the imagination mid-year when it rocketed founder Branson into space, but a combination of technical glitches and delayed timelines has the shares down 73% over the past six months. Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ: VORB), a separate company that transports cargo and not tourists into space, and is also launched from Branson's Virgin Group, completed its own SPAC deal and saw its shares jump as much as 20% on their first day of trading.

  • Bitcoin ETF Goes From Boom to Bust After a Record U.S. Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- The crypto bloodbath has transformed a famous Bitcoin ETF that launched the most successful debut ever into one of the biggest losers for an issuer in their first two months of trading.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Is Open as Canada Shuts Down. The Difference? Their Health Care SystemsOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseCiti Confronts Vaccine Holdouts in No Jab, No Job MandateGhislaine Maxwell Juror Who Could Upend Conviction Works for Carlyle GroupS&