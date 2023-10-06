Wetherspoons posts record sales amid strong demand for cheaper pints

JD Wetherspoons chairman Tim Martin said the group had been able to retain its competitive edge in spite of cost pressures - Heathcliff O'Malley

JD Wetherspoon has posted record sales after drinkers sought out more affordable pints due to the cost of living crisis.

The pub chain said revenues rose by 10.6pc to hit £1.9bn last year, as it fought off inflationary pressures to secure its first profit since the pandemic

Tim Martin, chairman of Wetherspoons, said the success was thanks to its bid to keep prices lower despite soaring costs.

He said: “Prices have increased, but the gap between Wetherspoon and competitors has been maintained or increased. Competitiveness has been retained.”

Pre-tax profits at the chain rose to £42.6m over the year compared with losses of £30.4m in 2022.

However, they were still lower than pre-pandemic, when they stood at £102.4m.

This led to a 4pc drop in the company’s shares on Friday morning.

Mr Martin used Friday’s results as another opportunity to criticise Covid lockdown restrictions, which led to the closure of his pubs across the country.

However, sales have since rebounded across Wetherspoons’ 800 UK pubs, with drinks up 9pc and food rising 17.7pc. Sales from slot and fruit machines also shot up by 26.4pc.

Analysts at the Wealth Club said: “The rise in energy and food costs over the last 18 months has posed major headaches for Wetherspoons and put pressure on margins.

“However, inflation now appears to be moderating which should bode well for profits in 2024.

“Despite these rising costs, Wetherspoons has been committed to maintaining low prices. This is helping to keep customers loyal, as shown by the robust like-for-like sales growth. These value credentials are critical, and should mean the group is better placed than many of its peers to weather any downturn in consumer spending.”

