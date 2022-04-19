WeTrade Group Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
- WETG
BEIJING, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("Wetrade" or the "Company") (US: WETG), an emerging growth company engaged in the business of providing software-as-a-services (SaaS) and cloud intelligent systems for micro-businesses, today reports its financial results for fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2021.
Mr. Pijun Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Wetrade, commented, "2021 was another strong year for us, with solid year-over-year growth across our key financial metrics. The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the home-based economy and has further promoted the rapid development of e-commerce, live broadcasting, and short videos. As a result, the market demand for the tools of SaaS and cloud intelligent systems provided by the Company for micro-businesses was strong, which is a significant factor for the Company's fast growth. The solid financial results for fiscal year 2021 are the best proof. Looking forward, the Company will continue focusing on business development in vertical areas and investing our resources to create value and returns for our shareholders. We strive to achieve breakthrough innovations in the field of e-commerce retail SaaS and promote the sustainable development of enterprise service."
Mr. Kean Tat Che, Chief Financial Officer of Wetrade, commented, "Our high financial growth in 2021 is contributed by the booming of short video and live-streaming e-commerce and the rapid transition of business from offline to online. However, the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of 2022 disrupted our planned operation and expansion. In the future, we will keep optimizing our strategic development plan in a timely and effective manner to mitigate the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure our financial resilience."
Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
For the Year Ended December 31,
($ millions, except per share data)
2021
2020
% Change
Revenue
14.38
6.27
129.3%
Gross Profit
11.70
5.66
106.8%
Gross Margin
81.4%
90.2%
-8.8pp*
Operations Profit
5.99
3.75
59.7%
Net Income
5.18
2.68
93.5%
Earnings Per Share
0.02
0.01
100%
*Notes: pp represents percentage points
Revenue
Total revenue was $14.38 million and $6.27 million for fiscal year 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase was mainly due to the increase in Gross Merchandise Volume ("GMV") in Ycloud system.
Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue was $2.68 million for fiscal year 2021, compared with $0.62 million for the same period of last year. The increase is mainly due to more staffs were recruited during the period. The increase is in line with the increase in revenue during the period.
Gross profit and gross margin
Gross profit increased by $6.04 million, or 106.8%, to $11.70 million for fiscal year 2021 from $5.66 million for the same period of last year.
Gross margin was 81.4% for fiscal year 2021, compared with 90.2% for the same period of last year.
Operations Profit
General and administrative expenses increased by $3.80 million, or 200.1%, to $5.71 million for fiscal year 2021 from $1.90 million for the same period of last year. The increase is mainly due to increase in the payroll expenses as a result of more new staffs were recruited during the year.
Operations profit increased by $2.24 million, or 59.7%, to $5.99 million for fiscal year 2021 from $3.75 million for the same period of last year.
Net Income
Net income increased by $2.50 million, or 93.5%, to $5.18 million for fiscal year 2021 from $2.68 million for the same period of last year. The increase is mainly due to increase in Gross Merchandise Volume ("GMV") in YCloud system and services are collected from YCloud users based on GMV during the year.
Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.02 for Fiscal year 2021, compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.01 for the same period of last year.
Financial Condition
As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents for $0.62 million, compared to $4.64 million as of December 31, 2020. Net cash used in operating activities was $3.75 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.16 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $0.42 million for fiscal year 2021, compared with nil for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by our financing activities was $0.08 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $3.68 million for the same period of last year.
About WeTrade Group Inc.
WeTrade Group Inc. is a world's leading technical service provider of SAAS and Cloud Intelligent System for micro-businesses, and is a pioneering internationalized system in the global micro-business cloud intelligence field and the leader, innovator and promoter of the world's cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses. WeTrade Group independently developed the cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses (Abbreviation: YCloud). YCloud can strengthen users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also can help increase the payment scenarios to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system.Up to now, YCloud's business has successfully landed in mainland China and Hong Kong, covering the micro business industry, tourism industry, hospitality industry, livestreaming and short video industry, aesthetic medical industry and traditional retail industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.wetg.group.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
WETRADE GROUP INC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of December 31
(All amounts shown in U.S. Dollars)
December 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
616,593
$
4,640,603
Accounts receivable
5,627,463
2,609,520
Account receivable- related party
3,603,402
-
Note receivable
3,798,130
3,097,981
Other receivables
30,147
5,771
Prepayments
2,760,658
61,707
Total Current Assets
16,436,393
10,415,582
Property and equipment, net
395,353
-
Right of use assets
2,328,950
2,813,186
Intangible asset, net
37,765
49,029
Rental deposit
272,063
264,910
Total Assets:
$
19,470,524
$
13,542,707
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Account payables
$
7,710
$
8,176
Account payables- related parties
54,436
-
Accrued expenses
217,073
263,355
Tax payables
711,841
828,695
Amount due to related parties
1,105,532
416,501
Lease liabilities, current
596,098
569,865
Other payables
306,270
90,632
Total Current Liabilities
2,998,960
2,177,224
Lease liabilities, non- current
1,942,242
2,471,598
Total Liabilities
4,941,202
4,648,822
Stockholders' Equity:
Common Stock; $0.00 per share par value;305,451,498 issued and outstanding at December 31,
-
-
Additional Paid in Capital
6,197,520
6,057,520
Accumulated other comprehensive income
898,497
578,735
Retained Earnings
7,433,305
2,257,630
Total Stockholders' Equity
14,529,322
8,893,885
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
19,470,524
$
13,542,707
WETRADE GROUP INC
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
For the year
ended
December 31,
2021
From the year
ended
December 31,
2020
Revenue:
Service revenue, non-related party
$
9,734,966
$
3,440,312
Service revenue, related party
4,646,329
2,831,252
Total service revenue
14,381,295
6,271,564
Cost of Revenue
(2,681,939)
(615,595)
Gross Profit
11,699,356
5,655,969
Operating Expenses:
General and Administrative
(5,705,063)
(1,901,336)
Operations Profit
5,994,293
3,754,633
Other income
303,665
82,960
Income before income tax
6,297,958
3,837,593
Income tax expense
(1,122,283)
(1,162,556)
Net Income
$
5,175,675
$
2,675,037
Other Comprehensive Income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
319,762
578,735
Comprehensive Income
5,495,437
3,253,772
Net income per share - basic and diluted
$
0.02
$
0.01
Weighted average number of shares outstanding*; Basic and Diluted
305,451,498
304,166,073
WETRADE GROUP INC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Year Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
For the year
December
31, 2021
For the year
December
31, 2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net Income
$
5,175,675
$
2,675,037
Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation expenses
23,353
-
Amortization of intangible assets
12,519
11,696
Forgiveness of related party debt
140,000
-
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
Accounts receivables
(2,910,665)
(2,489,993)
Accounts receivables- related parties
(3,558,398)
-
Intangible asset
-
(58,480)
Other receivables
244,749
(258,282)
Prepaid expenses
(2,926,541)
(41,141)
Accounts payable
(910)
7,802
Account payables-related parties
51,031
-
Accrued expenses
(52,178)
220,658
Tax payables
(177,836)
828,695
Other payables
250,870
48,524
Right of use assets
560,200
(2,684,330)
Lease liabilities
(585,253)
2,902,151
Net Cash Flows (used in) /provided by Operating Activities:
(3,753,384)
1,162,337
Cash flow from Investing activities:
Office equipment
(417,112)
-
Net Cash Flows used in Investing Activities:
(417,112)
-
Cash flow from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
-
835,500
Note receivable
(611,210)
(2,957,622)
Related party loan
689,031
(1,560,020)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities:
77,821
(3,682,142)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
68,665
569,280
Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents:
(4,024,010)
(1,950,525)
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
4,640,603
6,591,128
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
$
616,593
$
4,640,603
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING TRANSACTION
Forgiveness of related party payable
$
140,000
$
-
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid for interest
$
-
$
-
Cash paid for taxes
$
480,528
$
1,162,556
