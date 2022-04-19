U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,446.18
    +54.49 (+1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,810.52
    +398.83 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,569.54
    +237.18 (+1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,034.80
    +44.67 (+2.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.49
    -5.72 (-5.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.30
    -27.10 (-1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    -0.77 (-2.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8970
    +0.0350 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3012
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7200
    +1.7200 (+1.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,346.80
    +1,832.51 (+4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.51
    +15.95 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

WeTrade Group Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WETG

BEIJING, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("Wetrade" or the "Company") (US: WETG), an emerging growth company engaged in the business of providing software-as-a-services (SaaS) and cloud intelligent systems for micro-businesses, today reports its financial results for fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2021.

Mr. Pijun Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Wetrade, commented, "2021 was another strong year for us, with solid year-over-year growth across our key financial metrics. The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the home-based economy and has further promoted the rapid development of e-commerce, live broadcasting, and short videos. As a result, the market demand for the tools of SaaS and cloud intelligent systems provided by the Company for micro-businesses was strong, which is a significant factor for the Company's fast growth. The solid financial results for fiscal year 2021 are the best proof. Looking forward, the Company will continue focusing on business development in vertical areas and investing our resources to create value and returns for our shareholders. We strive to achieve breakthrough innovations in the field of e-commerce retail SaaS and promote the sustainable development of enterprise service."

Mr. Kean Tat Che, Chief Financial Officer of Wetrade, commented, "Our high financial growth in 2021 is contributed by the booming of short video and live-streaming e-commerce and the rapid transition of business from offline to online. However, the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of 2022 disrupted our planned operation and expansion. In the future, we will keep optimizing our strategic development plan in a timely and effective manner to mitigate the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure our financial resilience."

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results



For the Year Ended December 31,

($ millions, except per share data)


2021


2020


% Change

Revenue


14.38


6.27


129.3%

Gross Profit


11.70


5.66


106.8%

Gross Margin


81.4%


90.2%


-8.8pp*

Operations Profit


5.99


3.75


59.7%

Net Income


5.18


2.68


93.5%

Earnings Per Share


0.02


0.01


100%

*Notes: pp represents percentage points

Revenue

Total revenue was $14.38 million and $6.27 million for fiscal year 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase was mainly due to the increase in Gross Merchandise Volume ("GMV") in Ycloud system.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was $2.68 million for fiscal year 2021, compared with $0.62 million for the same period of last year. The increase is mainly due to more staffs were recruited during the period. The increase is in line with the increase in revenue during the period.

Gross profit and gross margin

Gross profit increased by $6.04 million, or 106.8%, to $11.70 million for fiscal year 2021 from $5.66 million for the same period of last year.

Gross margin was 81.4% for fiscal year 2021, compared with 90.2% for the same period of last year.

Operations Profit

General and administrative expenses increased by $3.80 million, or 200.1%, to $5.71 million for fiscal year 2021 from $1.90 million for the same period of last year. The increase is mainly due to increase in the payroll expenses as a result of more new staffs were recruited during the year.

Operations profit increased by $2.24 million, or 59.7%, to $5.99 million for fiscal year 2021 from $3.75 million for the same period of last year.

Net Income

Net income increased by $2.50 million, or 93.5%, to $5.18 million for fiscal year 2021 from $2.68 million for the same period of last year. The increase is mainly due to increase in Gross Merchandise Volume ("GMV") in YCloud system and services are collected from YCloud users based on GMV during the year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.02 for Fiscal year 2021, compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.01 for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents for $0.62 million, compared to $4.64 million as of December 31, 2020. Net cash used in operating activities was $3.75 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.16 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $0.42 million for fiscal year 2021, compared with nil for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by our financing activities was $0.08 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $3.68 million for the same period of last year.

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group Inc. is a world's leading technical service provider of SAAS and Cloud Intelligent System for micro-businesses, and is a pioneering internationalized system in the global micro-business cloud intelligence field and the leader, innovator and promoter of the world's cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses. WeTrade Group independently developed the cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses (Abbreviation: YCloud). YCloud can strengthen users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also can help increase the payment scenarios to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system.Up to now, YCloud's business has successfully landed in mainland China and Hong Kong, covering the micro business industry, tourism industry, hospitality industry, livestreaming and short video industry, aesthetic medical industry and traditional retail industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.wetg.group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

WETRADE GROUP INC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of December 31


(All amounts shown in U.S. Dollars)


December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020









ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and Cash Equivalents


$

616,593



$

4,640,603


Accounts receivable



5,627,463




2,609,520


Account receivable- related party



3,603,402




-


Note receivable



3,798,130




3,097,981


Other receivables



30,147




5,771


Prepayments



2,760,658




61,707


Total Current Assets



16,436,393




10,415,582


Property and equipment, net



395,353




-


Right of use assets



2,328,950




2,813,186


Intangible asset, net



37,765




49,029


Rental deposit



272,063




264,910


Total Assets:


$

19,470,524



$

13,542,707











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Account payables


$

7,710



$

8,176


Account payables- related parties



54,436




-


Accrued expenses



217,073




263,355


Tax payables



711,841




828,695


Amount due to related parties



1,105,532




416,501


Lease liabilities, current



596,098




569,865


Other payables



306,270




90,632


Total Current Liabilities



2,998,960




2,177,224











Lease liabilities, non- current



1,942,242




2,471,598


Total Liabilities



4,941,202




4,648,822











Stockholders' Equity:









Common Stock; $0.00 per share par value;305,451,498 issued and outstanding at December 31,
2021 and 305,451,498 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020*



-




-


Additional Paid in Capital



6,197,520




6,057,520


Accumulated other comprehensive income



898,497




578,735


Retained Earnings



7,433,305




2,257,630


Total Stockholders' Equity



14,529,322




8,893,885











Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

19,470,524



$

13,542,707


WETRADE GROUP INC

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income




For the year

ended

December 31,

2021



From the year

ended

December 31,

2020


Revenue:







Service revenue, non-related party


$

9,734,966



$

3,440,312


Service revenue, related party



4,646,329




2,831,252


Total service revenue



14,381,295




6,271,564


Cost of Revenue



(2,681,939)




(615,595)


Gross Profit



11,699,356




5,655,969


Operating Expenses:









General and Administrative



(5,705,063)




(1,901,336)


Operations Profit



5,994,293




3,754,633


Other income



303,665




82,960


Income before income tax



6,297,958




3,837,593


Income tax expense



(1,122,283)




(1,162,556)


Net Income


$

5,175,675



$

2,675,037


Other Comprehensive Income









Foreign currency translation adjustment



319,762




578,735


Comprehensive Income



5,495,437




3,253,772











Net income per share - basic and diluted


$

0.02



$

0.01


Weighted average number of shares outstanding*; Basic and Diluted



305,451,498




304,166,073


WETRADE GROUP INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020




For the year

December

31, 2021



For the year

December

31, 2020









Cash Flows from Operating Activities:














Net Income


$

5,175,675



$

2,675,037


Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:









Depreciation expenses



23,353




-


Amortization of intangible assets



12,519




11,696


Forgiveness of related party debt



140,000




-


Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:









Accounts receivables



(2,910,665)




(2,489,993)


Accounts receivables- related parties



(3,558,398)




-


Intangible asset



-




(58,480)


Other receivables



244,749




(258,282)


Prepaid expenses



(2,926,541)




(41,141)


Accounts payable



(910)




7,802


Account payables-related parties



51,031




-


Accrued expenses



(52,178)




220,658


Tax payables



(177,836)




828,695


Other payables



250,870




48,524


Right of use assets



560,200




(2,684,330)


Lease liabilities



(585,253)




2,902,151


Net Cash Flows (used in) /provided by Operating Activities:



(3,753,384)




1,162,337











Cash flow from Investing activities:









Office equipment



(417,112)




-


Net Cash Flows used in Investing Activities:



(417,112)




-











Cash flow from financing activities:









Proceeds from issuance of common stock



-




835,500


Note receivable



(611,210)




(2,957,622)


Related party loan



689,031




(1,560,020)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities:



77,821




(3,682,142)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



68,665




569,280











Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents:



(4,024,010)




(1,950,525)











Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period



4,640,603




6,591,128











Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period


$

616,593



$

4,640,603











NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING TRANSACTION









Forgiveness of related party payable


$

140,000



$

-











Supplemental Cash Flow Information:









Cash paid for interest


$

-



$

-


Cash paid for taxes


$

480,528



$

1,162,556


Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wetrade-group-inc-reports-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-301528228.html

SOURCE WeTrade Group Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Why Dentsply Sirona Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) have sunk 11.8% as of 10:26 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline comes after the dental products company announced that it had fired CEO Don Casey. Dentsply Sirona has made John Groetelaars interim CEO.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) were nearly 10% higher as of 9:55 a.m. EST today after the company reported earnings results that beat consensus estimates for the first quarter of 2022. Silvergate reported nearly $25 million of net income, or roughly $0.79 in earnings per share (EPS), on total revenue of about $60 million. Analysts on average had projected $0.44 EPS and total revenue of about $55.3 million, so it was a strong beat.

  • Earnings: Johnson & Johnson misses on revenue, suspends vaccine sales guidance

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss earnings for Johnson & Johnson as well as the pharmaceutical industry company’s decision to suspend its vaccine sales guidance.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That Morgan Stanley Sees Surging Over 100%

    The oldest advice in the financial markets is to buy low and sell high. The trick to winning, however, is to find the right stocks to buy, and to remember that ‘buy low’ doesn’t always mean these stocks can't go lower. Sometimes the best bargains really do come in at the lowest prices. There are plenty of stocks under $10 that won’t break your bank and still offer substantial upside potential. How substantial? Well, one analyst at investment banking giant Morgan Stanley has been tapping two winn

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before their earnings reports. If you want to read about some stocks with upcoming growth catalysts, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports. Momentum is easily one of the most often-used terms in the world of stocks and finance. Investors usually […]

  • Oil giant Halliburton tops earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Halliburton.

  • Johnson & Johnson Suspends Vaccine Sales Guidance, Boosts Dividend; Stock Hits Record High

    "Given global supply surplus and demand uncertainty, the Company is suspending Covid-19 Vaccine sales guidance," Johnson & Johnson said.

  • Better Buy: Visa vs. Upstart

    Visa (NYSE: V) is a dependable stock that has outperformed the market over time, and there are reasons to believe it can continue to do so. Visa is the largest credit card processing network in the world. Beyond processing, Visa has also built out business development services, including many fintech applications, such as contactless payments.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as investors weigh flurry of earnings, downgraded IMF forecast

    U.S. stocks were little changed Tuesday as investors processed a deluge of earnings reports and a revised forecast from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicating the global economy is set to "slow significantly" amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Himax Technologies' (NASDAQ:HIMX) underlying earnings growth outpaced the impressive return generated for shareholders over the past three years

    Himax Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HIMX ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 28% in the...

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • 3 Things About Abbott Laboratories That Smart Investors Know

    Grace Groner spent 43 years as a secretary at healthcare conglomerate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) before retiring and later passing away in 2010 at the age of 100. Now, Abbott Labs is a much different company today than it was in 1935 or even 2010 -- but it still has a lot going for it. Here are three things smart investors know about Abbott.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in April

    Enterprises everywhere are migrating to the cloud or offering innovative cloud-based platforms and services. This is a tremendous increase over the 30% figure in 2021 and has some researchers predicting an addressable cloud market significantly eclipsing $1 trillion within this decade. This offers companies and investors a terrific opportunity to profit.

  • 3 Reasons PayPal Is a Golden Buying Opportunity Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shareholders have experienced the best and worst in just a few short years. Much has changed since then -- PayPal shares are down 63% in the past six months versus a 1.9% decline in the S&P 500. PayPal's steep pullback grabbed my attention from the start -- how does the world's largest mobile payments company shed over half of its value in such a short period of time?

  • 2 of the Cheapest Stocks I Own

    Home-improvement retailer Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and image-browsing platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are two of the cheapest stocks I own. The thing is, most valuation metrics, like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, look back at where a company has been. The challenge of investing is to take both into consideration -- balancing the value proposition today in light of a company's business prospects tomorrow.

  • Better AI Stock: SentinelOne vs. C3.ai

    SentinelOne is a cybersecurity company that uses its AI-powered Singularity XDR (extended detection and response) platform to process potential threats instead of relying on teams of human analysts. C3.ai develops AI algorithms that can be plugged into an organization's existing software infrastructure to optimize its operations. SentinelOne went public last June at $35 per share and its stock hit an all-time high of $78.53 five months later, but subsequently plunged back to the high $30s.