We've rounded up all the best smart home deals you can get for Amazon Prime Day 2021
During Amazon Prime Day 2021, you can shop a slew of amazing sales on popular smart home devices. And that even encompasses this season's products, including the all-new Echo Show 10, Amazon's impressive, 10-inch motion tracking smart display.
As you've probably gathered by now, there is certainly no shortage of home automation products to shop during Prime Day. Many of our picks below work with popular smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
If you've had your eyes on a smart thermostat that supports voice control—like this mega on-sale model from Ecobee—or a spiffy new video doorbell to safeguard your home, today is the day to buy. These Prime Day smart home deals won't be around for long. To save you some precious time shopping, we've rounded up our favorite smart home sales. Happy shopping!
The best smart home deals to buy for Amazon Prime Day 2021
Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free for $149.99 (Save $50): Video doorbells are an important part of home security, which is why you need the best. Arlo's wireless doorbell is the best smart doorbell of the bunch thanks to its simple and wireless install, integration with Alexa and Google Assistant, and rich smart alerts.
Amazon eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh WiFi 6 Router from $83 (Save $46 to $70): An older version of this router was our pick for the best-valued mesh WiFi system on the market thanks to its easy setup and decent speed. This 4.5-star rated version ups the ante with a built-in Zigbee smart home hub and a 36 percent savings to boot. In short? This is a deal not to miss.
Amazon Echo Auto for $14.99 (Save $35): More than 116,000 (!) Amazon shoppers sing the collective praises of this Alexa-friendly car device, which enables the company's voice assistant for your vehicle's speakers.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker for $19.99 (Save $20): We liked this previous model of the Echo smart speaker for its access to standard Alexa features—but "at a fraction of the price of its larger siblings." The sound quality is a downgrade from newer models, but this version of the Dot has the hockey puck shape some shoppers prefer to the orb-like design of its successors.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) Smart Speaker for $24.99 (Save $25): With its sleek, new orb-like shape and upgraded sound, the latest Echo Dot earned the top spot on our best Amazon Echo smart speaker list.
Amazon Echo Show 5 for $44.99 (Save $35): This all-in-one smart speaker and touchscreen display is a bestseller on the site, racking up nearly 400,000 Amazon reviews. We also enjoyed it for the compact design, decent sound and ease of use.
Amazon Echo Show 10 for $189.99 (Save $60): As Amazon's only smart display with a motion-tracking camera, there's plenty to love about this top-rated device. It has a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen and 13 MP front-facing camera. It's perfect for making video calls, following along with recipes and streaming your favorite shows and songs.
Amazon Fire TV Cube for $79.99 (Save $40): The Fire TV Cube supports all the major streaming services, but its infrared blasters mean it can control not only your Alexa devices, but also legacy devices. When it works (well for some, not always for us in our tests), we think it's "really cool."
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device for $24.99 (Save $25): If you're an Alexa power user or big on Prime Video, this streaming device features a voice remote. We found it an "excellent, budget-friendly choice"—and it's 50% off the list price. That's the lowest price we've seen on this gadget since Prime Day 2019!
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $17.99 (Save $12): More than 160,000 users love this streaming device for its Alexa voice control search and fast speed at an affordable price—one that's now less than $20.
Blink Outdoor Wireless Camera for $59.99 (Save $40): We've tested plenty of smart outdoor security cameras and Blink is one of the best. You can the weather-resistant HD security camera for 40% off during Amazon's massive two-day shopping event.
ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control for $210.78 (Save $38.22): Here at Reviewed, we've tested many popular smart thermostats and Ecobee is one of the best. It uses a touch screen with a drag-to-adjust slider for changing the temperature, alongside a plethora of settings to tweak. The thermostat works similarly to an Echo speaker, as it has built-in Amazon Alexa microphones.
Flo by Moen Smart Water Detector for $34.99 (Save $15): Save yourself potential headaches and get ahead of water damage with the best smart water leak detector on sale for Prime Day.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat (third-gen) for $199 (Save $50): Nest makes the best smart thermostat we've ever tested—and it really does live up to the hype. It can be yours for 20%.
Gosund Smart Light Switch for $15.05 (Save $3.01): With an Amazon Prime membership, you can get one of the best smart light switches we've tested for less than its usual price. It's a helluva deal, as it's easy to install and has a polished and reliable companion app.
Govee LED Strip Lights for $28.79 (Save $7.20): Smart strip lighting is one of the easiest ways to brighten up your home. With an Amazon Prime membership, you can save big on Govee's adhesive lights, which offer the best value of any we've tested. By far the coolest feature of these string lights is that the built-in microphone syncs with whatever sound is playing for your very own dance party.
iRobot Roomba i6+ for $499.99 (Save $300): This self-emptying robot vacuum picked up just as much dirt (roughly 10.45 grams) as our favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba i7+. It empties itself into its base, and works with Amazon Alexa.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $199.99 (Save $100): This Prime Day, you can get a top-rated, Alexa-compatible Roomba for less than $200 to see what all of the cleaning fuss is about.
iRobot Roomba i4+ Robot Vacuum for $399.99 (Save $250): The self-emptying i4+ is similar to the aforementioned i6+, albeit without its smart mapping, visual navigation and custom cleaning options. It also works with smart assistants like Alexa.
Kasa Smart Outdoor Smart Plug for $16.99 (Save $8 with on-page coupon): Control your patio string lights, holiday light display and more with one of the best outdoor smart plugs you can buy. It has two independently controlled outlets, doubling the amount of power you can plug into outside.
Meross Smart Plug Mini for $21.99 (Save $7.41): This is one of the best smart plugs because of its small design and integration with all three popular smart assistants.
myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener for $16.98 (Save $13): Our favorite smart garage door opener is on major sale for Prime Day. We like it because it's fast, reliable and easy to install.
Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller for $176.07 (Save $53.92): This third-gen, eight-zone smart sprinkler controller is the best way to water your grass from anywhere. Rachio received high marks during our tests for its easy installation, smart home integration and impressive list of features.
Ring Alarm 5-piece kit (second-gen) for $119.99 (Save $80): Ring's DIY home security kits are sold in 5-, 8-, and 14-piece options, all of which are on sale for Prime Day. We really love how easy the entire system is to set up and manage from anywhere. You can opt for professional or self-monitoring.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired for $44.99 (Save $15): You can save $15 when you purchase the value-packed Ring Video Doorbell Wired using an Amazon Prime membership. The smart doorbell is one of the best we've ever tested—and you really can't beat the Prime Day price tag.
SimpliSafe 5 Piece Wireless Home Security System for $179.99 (Save $120): With an Amazon Prime membership, you can save 40% on SimpliSafe's wireless home security system. The top-rated product is one of the best DIY home security systems we've tested.
