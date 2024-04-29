WeWork Cuts New Restructuring Deal That Spurns Adam Neumann

Jonathan Randles and Steven Church
3 min read
1
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- WeWork Inc. and its major financial backers including SoftBank Group Corp. have struck a new restructuring deal to get the ailing workspace provider out of bankruptcy, spurning a competing financing proposal from co-founder Adam Neumann.

Most Read from Bloomberg

WeWork has struck an agreement with senior lenders, who have agreed to provide the business with roughly $450 million in Chapter 11 and exit financing in exchange for equity in the reorganized business. SoftBank and other owners of the company’s existing letters of credit could also swap their debt holdings for stock after exiting Chapter 11, WeWork lawyer Steven N. Serajeddini said during a Monday bankruptcy court hearing in New Jersey.

The restructuring deal represents a major milestone for the company after it filed for bankruptcy in November. If approved by the court, the business will be on a path to exit court protection in the coming months with less debt and a leaner, less expensive lease portfolio.

WeWork would be majority owned by Yardi, a provider of software for commercial and residential property owners, according to lawyers and a company statement issued after Monday’s hearing.

Eli Vonnegut, a lawyer representing a senior lender group backing the deal, said the agreement “is some of the best news we’ve had in this case,” and the company now has a “fast and reliable path out of bankruptcy.” WeWork needs to leave bankruptcy as quickly as possible because the Chapter 11 case has been extremely expensive and administrative costs incurred during the case aren’t sustainable, he said.

The proposal, which lawyers are still documenting, has support from owners of most of WeWork’s $4 billion in senior debt as well as a committee representing the company’s unsecured creditors. The deal leaves out Neumann, who had earlier floated an offer to buy back WeWork for more than $500 million.

Neumann could challenge the proposal, but for his offer, which he values at $650 million, to work, he would need to win support from senior lenders.

WeWork’s advisors have refused to negotiate with him and agreed to the restructuring transaction without public bidding on the firm’s assets, Neumann’s attorney, Susheel Kirpalani, said during the hearing.

‘Economic Interests’

US Bankruptcy Judge John K. Sherwood said it was up to the lenders, who are owed billions of dollars, to decide whether or not to negotiate with Neumann.

“I’m not going to second guess those economic interests,” Sherwood said.

If the restructuring is executed, WeWork would be majority owned by Yardi’s investmnt arm, Cupar Grimmond LLC, which has offered to provide the business with roughly $337 million in financing. A group of WeWork bondholders have also agreed to provide $112 million in financing, Serajeddini said.

SoftBank would still own a portion of WeWork under the new deal. The company would receive at least 16.5% of WeWork at the time it exits Chapter 11 and its share could increase to as much as 36%, depending on how the letters of credit are equitized, lawyers said.

In the coming weeks, WeWork must put the proposed deal into a final contract and ask creditors to vote on the company’s broader reorganization plan. Neumann could still oppose the deal by trying to convince Sherwood to reject the reorganization proposal.

“It’s not over until the money is in the bank,” Sherwood said.

The case is WeWork Inc., 23-19865, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey (Newark).

(Adds details on majority owner in fourth, 11th paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Top Glencore Shareholders Favor Keeping Coal Over Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Several of Glencore Plc’s largest shareholders believe that the company should retain its coal assets, according to people familiar with the matter, throwing a proposed spinoff into doubt.Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysMusk Makes Surprise

  • National Bank of Canada Targets Global Borrowers With Paris Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- National Bank of Canada is opening an office in Paris to cater to supranational and government-backed issuers, a segment that’s selling euro-denominated bonds at a record pace this year. Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysMusk Makes Surprise

  • L’Occitane Chairman Launches Buyout at €6 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Reinold Geiger, the billionaire owner of L’Occitane International SA, wants to take the skin-care company private in a move that could end its 14-year run on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysMusk Makes Surprise

  • WeWork reaches settlement with creditors, rebuffs Neumann bid

    Shared office space provider WeWork announced on Monday a settlement with its junior creditors and a new cash infusion from its senior lenders, moving ahead with a bankruptcy deal that rejects a $650 million offer from co-founder and former owner Adam Neumann. During a hearing in Newark, New Jersey, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Sherwood signed off on the New York-based, SoftBank-backed company sending its restructuring plan to a creditor vote, putting it on track to exit bankruptcy by the end of May. The restructuring, now supported by all of WeWork's major creditors, would hand the company's equity to its senior lenders and cancel its $4 billion in debt.

  • Tesla's California registrations down second quarter in a row, dealer data shows

    Still, the company's Model Y crossover was the best selling new vehicle in California, the report said. It added that the Model 3 compact sedan and Model X premium SUV were among the top three best-selling battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Tesla's share of the battery electric market in California fell to 55.4% from 61.8% a year earlier, losing ground to the German luxury carmaker trio, Rivian and Hyundai, among others.

  • Billionaire Geiger Nears $7 Billion L’Occitane Buyout, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- L’Occitane International SA’s billionaire owner Reinold Geiger is close to making an offer to take the skin-care company private, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that could value the firm at about $7 billion including debt.Most Read from BloombergMusk Leaves China With Tesla Driving Software Hurdles ClearedMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Rebounds Strongly

  • NYCB delays annual shareholders meeting by two weeks

    NYCB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment seeking details about the delay. The bank has been under pressure since January when it posted a surprise loss for the fourth quarter due to higher provisions tied to its exposure to the commercial real estate portfolio. NYCB's acquisition of Flagstar Bank in 2022 and some assets of failed Signature Bank last year had pushed it above the $100-billion threshold.

  • Elon Musk Just Made Another Big Statement on Tesla

    Here's everything you need to know about the electric vehicle maker's week.

  • Warren Buffett Owns Over $2 Billion of This Forever Stock: Is It a No-Brainer Buy After Another Stellar Quarter?

    There aren't many businesses that are higher quality than this one.

  • Here's How to Play Pfizer (PFE) Stock Ahead of Q1 Earnings

    Pfizer (PFE) expects its operational revenues to improve, driven by its in-line products like Vyndaqel, new launches like Abrysvo and newly acquired products, including those acquired from Seagen.