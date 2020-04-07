WeWork Directors Sue SoftBank Over Decision to Abandon Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Two independent WeWork directors have filed a lawsuit against SoftBank Group Corp., its biggest shareholder, after the Japanese investor scrapped a $3 billion agreement to buy stock from former Chief Executive Officer Adam Neumann and other shareholders.

SoftBank breached contractual obligations and fiduciary duty by failing to complete the deal, the Special Committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Instead of abiding by its contractual obligations, SoftBank, under increasing pressure from activist investors, has engaged in a purposeful campaign to avoid completion of the tender offer,” said the committee, made up of Benchmark Capital’s Bruce Dunlevie and another independent director, Lew Frankfort. It added that it “regrets the fact that SoftBank continues to put its own interests ahead of those of WeWork’s minority stockholders.”

A spokesperson for SoftBank declined to comment. Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp. has advocated for the Japanese company to boost its value.

SoftBank had agreed to buy the shares from Neumann, Benchmark Capital and others as part of a bailout package last year, but notified stockholders in mid-March that conditions for the deal hadn’t been met. On Thursday, after the deal’s deadline passed, SoftBank confirmed it would end the offer, citing five conditions that were not satisfied by the closing date. Of the tender offer, $450 million is currently allocated to current and former employees, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The directors said SoftBank tried to “thwart” the consolidation of WeWork’s joint venture in China only to cite that deal’s lack of completion as a condition that hadn’t been met when it reneged on the tender offer. It also cited pending inquiries from various government entities.

The lawsuit was filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

