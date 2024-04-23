WeWork founder Neumann wants bankruptcy court's help in bid to repurchase company

FILE PHOTO: WeWork offices in San Francisco·Reuters
Dietrich Knauth
3 min read
0
In this article:

By Dietrich Knauth

(Reuters) - WeWork founder Adam Neumann has asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge to help his bid to re-acquire the coworking business, saying Monday that WeWork's management should engage in talks or be forced to cede control of the company's restructuring.

Neumann's new real estate company, Flow Global, has sought to buy WeWork out of bankruptcy, recently offering over $500 million. But Neumann said in a late Monday court filing that WeWork has refused to engage, instead seeking to use its bankruptcy court case to "rubber-stamp" a deal that would turn over control of the company to "hand-picked buyers."

Neumann asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Sherwood to consider ordering WeWork's management to provide due diligence information to Flow Group as a condition to remaining in control of the company. WeWork's "inexplicable" refusal to engage with Flow is "fundamentally at odds with its obligation to maximize value" under U.S. bankruptcy law, Neumann wrote.

WeWork said Tuesday that it remained open to discussions with outside buyers. It did not respond to questions about Neumann's bid.

WeWork entered bankruptcy in November 2023 with a restructuring support agreement with its equity backer Softbank and its lenders, who agreed to wipe out $3 billion in debt in exchange for an equity stake in the business.

WeWork attorney Ciara Foster said in a Tuesday court hearing that no bidder had offered a better deal than that $3 billion debt restructuring.

"We do not have an actual path to a sale here," Foster told Sherwood at a hearing in Newark, New Jersey.

Neumann and Flow did not immediately respond to a request for comment about how their proposed buyout would gain the support of WeWork's lenders.

WeWork's junior creditors, including a court-appointed creditors committee and a group of bondholders including Antara Capital, have argued that the company is rushing to get that restructuring approved in court before the deal is even finalized between WeWork and its senior lenders.

WeWork has addressed some of those concerns in recent court filings, providing more details on its go-forward business plans and saying that it will save $8 billion in future rent costs after negotiations with hundreds of landlords. WeWork's recent filings include a new valuation estimate that says the company is worth roughly $750 million.

WeWork, once valued at $47 billion, expanded at breakneck speed but racked up steep losses before filing for bankruptcy protection.

The company struggled to achieve profitability as a rise in work-from-home trends following the pandemic soured demand for its shared office spaces.

In re Wework Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, No. 23-19865.

For WeWork: Ciara Foster and Steven Serajeddini of Kirkland & Ellis

For Neumann and Flow: Alex Spiro and Susheel Kirpalani of Quinn Emanuel

Read more:

WeWork targets Chapter 11 exit by May 31, secures $8 billion in rent reduction

WeWork explores bankruptcy loan options amid landlord dispute

WeWork founder Adam Neumann trying to buy back company

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Venezuela Hires Rothschild as Adviser on Defaulted Debt Pile

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s government has hired Rothschild & Co. as a financial adviser to provide an overview of its foreign debt obligations, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount Rack‘Mag Seven’ Roar as Tesla Jumps in Late Hours: Markets WrapTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Mu

  • Airbus wins reprieve from Canadian sanctions on Russian titanium

    Canada has granted Airbus a waiver to allow it to use Russian titanium in its manufacturing after becoming the first Western government to ban supplies of the strategic metal in the latest package of measures triggered by the war in Ukraine. The move gives Airbus flexibility in its Canadian plants and is expected to allay concerns that its core operations could be hit by effectively banning the import to Canada of European-built long-range jets that rely most heavily on titanium. Russian state-backed VSMPO-AVISMA has for years been the industry's largest titanium supplier.

  • Tesla stock hits 52-week low, extends 2024 decline to 43% after another round of price cuts

    "Tesla prices must change frequently in order to match production with demand," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday via X.

  • Tesla to cut more than 6,000 jobs in Texas, California, notices show

    Last week, Tesla announced a more than 10% cut in its global workforce under pressure from dropping sales and an intensifying price war among EV makers, without revealing the number of employees the job cuts would impact. Some numbers were disclosed in notices to the states of Texas and California on Monday under a U.S. labor law that requires companies with 100 or more employees to notify 60 days ahead of planned closings or mass layoffs. Tesla will cut 3,332 jobs in California and eliminate 2,688 positions in Texas, starting June 14, the notices showed.

  • Allfunds Abandons Discussions About Potential Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Allfunds Group Plc has abandoned discussions over a potential sale of the European fund distribution platform, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount Rack‘Mag Seven’ Roar as Tesla Jumps in Late Hours: Markets WrapTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenAmsterdam-

  • Best hotel credit cards for April 2024

    Planning your next vacation? Earn rewards, free nights, elite status, and more with these top hotel credit cards.

  • Argentina’s Economy Slumps for Fourth Straight Month in February

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s economy slumped for a fourth straight month in February as President Javier Milei’s economic shock therapy plan took hold.Most Read from BloombergTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount Rack‘Mag Seven’ Roar as Tesla Jumps in Late Hours: Markets WrapTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenEconomic activity fell 3.2%

  • Goldman says we're still in phase 1 of AI's stock-market takeover. Here's how they expect phases 2 through 4 to play out.

    There are many more companies beyond Nvidia that will see their stocks soar on the promise of AI, Goldman says.

  • Starbucks appears likely to win Supreme Court dispute with federal labor agency

    The U.S. Supreme Court appeared to side with Starbucks Tuesday in a case that could make it harder for the federal government to seek injunctions when it suspects a company of interfering in unionization campaigns. Justices noted during oral arguments that Congress requires the National Labor Relations Board to seek such injunctions in federal court and said that gives the courts the duty to consider several factors, including whether the board would ultimately be successful in its administrative case against a company. The case that made it to the high court began in February 2022, when Starbucks fired seven workers who were trying to unionize their Tennessee store.

  • Donald Trump nabs additional $1.2 billion 'earnout' bonus from DJT stock

    Trump is entitled to an additional 36 million shares if the company's share price trades above $17.50 "for twenty out of any thirty trading days" over the next three years.