WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$3.38 Price Target

The quarterly results for WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Revenues came in at US$849m, in line with forecasts and the company reported a statutory loss of US$0.34 per share, roughly in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on WeWork after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from WeWork's six analysts is for revenues of US$3.66b in 2023, which would reflect a decent 9.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 26% to US$0.65. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$3.67b and US$0.94 per share in losses. While the revenue estimates were largely unchanged, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a very promising decrease in losses per share in particular.

Even with the lower forecast losses, the analysts lowered their valuations, with the average price target falling 22% to US$3.38. It looks likethe analysts have become less optimistic about the overall business. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values WeWork at US$7.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$1.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the WeWork's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that WeWork's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 13% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 6.0% a year over the past three years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 9.1% annually. So it looks like WeWork is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of WeWork's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple WeWork analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with WeWork (at least 3 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

