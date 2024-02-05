WeWork Landlords, Creditors Fret Over Restructuring Efforts

(Bloomberg) -- WeWork Inc.’s restructuring efforts appear to be stalled and the company may not have enough money to pay rent, lawyers for landlords and creditors said in bankruptcy court Monday.

The company has failed to update its business plan, left details out of a key reorganization proposal and is either unwilling, or unable, to pay the rent on at least some of the office space WeWork uses to make money, creditor lawyers told the judge overseeing WeWork’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“We don’t want to see a truly, administratively insolvent estate,” said Kris Hansen, an attorney representing WeWork’s official committee of unsecured creditors. In restructuring parlance, administrative insolvency refers to companies becoming so bankrupt that they can’t pay their lawyers and bankers in full, let alone junior creditors.

“There has been painfully little progress,” Hansen said.

In an emailed statement responding to creditor complaints, WeWork said it is “fully confident” in its ability to successfully navigate Chapter 11 bankruptcy and emerge as a financially strong company.

US Bankruptcy Judge John K. Sherwood on Monday set a hearing for Feb. 20 to decide whether to order WeWork to pay landlords who have been complaining for weeks about the company withholding rent. Those landlords argue that not paying rent while trying to renegotiate a lease violates the bankruptcy code.

WeWork is making progress in its landlord negotiations, company attorney Steven N. Serajeddini told the judge during the hearing. “The vast majority” of landlords who have not been paid have a deal with the company, he said.

In bankruptcy, if a company cannot pay key bills — including rent, legal fees and employee wages — the firm cannot win court approval of its reorganization plan. Such cases usually mean a firm is headed to a fire-sale type of liquidation. Lenders who are considering financing the company’s exit from bankruptcy want to know more about how the company will end its bankruptcy, said Hansen, the lawyer for unsecured creditors.

On Sunday, WeWork unveiled its proposed bankruptcy plan through court filings, with the proposal largely matching the deal it struck with a majority of its secured creditors before filing for court protection in November.

Under the plan, senior lenders — including holders of WeWork’s credit line, first-lien notes and second-lien notes — are slated to own the company after it emerges from bankruptcy, court papers show. Meanwhile, third-lien noteholders and unsecured creditors are likely to be wiped out.

When it filed for bankruptcy last year, WeWork vowed to cut the number of properties it rents and reorganize its other debt in a bid to survive. So far the firm has decided to cancel about 100 leases, lawyers told the judge.

The case is WeWork Inc., 23-19865, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey (Newark).

