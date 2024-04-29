WeWork reaches settlement with creditors, rebuffs Neumann bid

FILE PHOTO: A WeWork logo is seen outside its offices in the Queens borough of New York City·Reuters
Dietrich Knauth
3 min read
0

By Dietrich Knauth

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shared office space provider WeWork announced on Monday a settlement with its junior creditors and a new cash infusion from its senior lenders, moving ahead with a bankruptcy deal that rejects a $650 million offer from co-founder and former owner Adam Neumann.

During a hearing in Newark, New Jersey, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Sherwood signed off on the New York-based, SoftBank-backed company sending its restructuring plan to a creditor vote, putting it on track to exit bankruptcy by the end of May.

The restructuring, now supported by all of WeWork's major creditors, would hand the company's equity to its senior lenders and cancel its $4 billion in debt.

The revised bankruptcy deal includes up to $450 million in new funding from SoftBank, a group of senior bondholders that includes King Street Capital, and Cupar Grimmond, a company affiliated with WeWork technology partner Yardi Systems.

After the restructuring, Cupar Grimmond would own a majority of WeWork's equity, and SoftBank would have 16.5%, although SoftBank's share could rise to as high as 36%, depending on how WeWork decides to equitize some separate credit facilities it has funded.

Steven Serajeddini, a lawyer for WeWork, said at Monday's hearing that the company reached settlements over the weekend to win the support of two factions of junior creditors that previously opposed its restructuring deal, including a court-appointed creditors committee and a group of bondholders including Antara Capital. In exchange for their support, WeWork agreed to pay $32.5 million to its junior creditors, including $8.5 million to the bondholders.

WeWork used its bankruptcy to negotiate a significant reduction in future rent costs from its landlords, ultimately reaching deals to save $8 billion. WeWork canceled leases at about 160 of its 450 locations during bankruptcy.

Neumann and his new company, Flow Global, have argued that WeWork is selling its equity to "hand-picked" insiders instead of trying to get the highest bid.

Neumann's attorney Susheel Kirpalani said at Monday's hearing that the $450 million provided by WeWork's lenders was really a sale of the company's equity, disguised as a bankruptcy loan. If the company was for sale, it should have engaged with Neumann, Kirpalani said.

The judge disagreed, saying that WeWork's secured lenders had the right to reject Neumann's offer if it was not high enough to buy out the debt they are owed. Sherwood said he would not "second-guess" the decision by those lenders to take WeWork equity in exchange for canceling the debt they are owed.

"There might be a number at which the secured lenders would cash out, but we know now it's not $650 million," Sherwood said.

WeWork, once valued at $47 billion, expanded at breakneck speed but racked up steep losses before filing for bankruptcy protection in November 2023. The company estimates that its post-bankruptcy equity is worth about $750 million.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Will Dunham and Alexia Garamfalvi)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • BlueBay Says ‘Very Risky’ to Trade Chatter on Yen Intervention

    (Bloomberg) -- RBC BlueBay Asset Management isn’t taking any chances on the Japanese yen amid its wild gyrations and talk of currency intervention. Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostThe firm,

  • Tesla's California registrations down second quarter in a row, dealer data shows

    Still, the company's Model Y crossover was the best selling new vehicle in California, the report said. It added that the Model 3 compact sedan and Model X premium SUV were among the top three best-selling battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Tesla's share of the battery electric market in California fell to 55.4% from 61.8% a year earlier, losing ground to the German luxury carmaker trio, Rivian and Hyundai, among others.

  • Redstones, Ellison offer concessions to Paramount investors, Bloomberg News reports

    Paramount is currently engaged in exclusive deal talks with Skydance Media, an independent studio led by Ellison, though some investors have urged Paramount to explore other options. Ellison is offering to buy a block of Paramount shares at a premium to help improve Paramount's finances, the report said, citing a person familiar with the talks.

  • Axel Springer to migrate some cloud applications to Microsoft's Azure

    Axel Springer will also work with the tech giant to launch an AI-driven chat experience, which will feature content from the news publisher, the companies said. The deal will build on Axel Springers initiatives such as its AI assistant "Hey_" which is powered by Azure OpenAI Service, they added. The news publisher will use Microsoft Advertising's Chat Ads API to monetize the chat-based experiences.

  • How expanded use of GLP-1s could affect long-term outlooks for Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk

    The latest GLP-1 drugs are starting to see proof of greater use beyond diabetes and obesity. How will it affect makers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly?

  • NYCB delays annual shareholders meeting by two weeks

    NYCB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment seeking details about the delay. The bank has been under pressure since January when it posted a surprise loss for the fourth quarter due to higher provisions tied to its exposure to the commercial real estate portfolio. NYCB's acquisition of Flagstar Bank in 2022 and some assets of failed Signature Bank last year had pushed it above the $100-billion threshold.

  • Cocoa Hits Lowest in a Month as Wild Price Swings Grip Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Cocoa futures tumbled in New York and London, with the market prone to large price swings as fewer and fewer companies can afford rising costs to back their trades.Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search o

  • Apple shares gain ground after Bernstein analyst upgrade

    (Reuters) -Shares in Apple Inc were up 2.6% on Monday after a well-known analyst at Bernstein Societe Generale Group upgraded the stock to an "outperform" rating, pointing to the prospects for phone replacement phone sales with help from generative artificial intelligence updates. Apple was on track for its biggest one-day gain in roughly two weeks after the upgrade, which was the stock's first "buy" rating since early 2018. Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi upgraded the stock from "market perform" and wrote on Monday that Apple had been hurt by a weak iPhone 15 cycle as well as fears that its China business is structurally impaired.

  • Xi on a mission to drive a wedge between Europe and the US

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is heading to the European Union for the first time in five years with a clear message: Beijing offers much more of an economic opportunity for the bloc than the US wants to admit.Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source Sa

  • Warren Buffett Owns Over $2 Billion of This Forever Stock: Is It a No-Brainer Buy After Another Stellar Quarter?

    There aren't many businesses that are higher quality than this one.