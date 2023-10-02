U.S. markets closed

WeWork Skips Bond Interest Payments, Enters 30-Day Grace Period

Ethan M Steinberg
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- WeWork Inc. skipped interest payments due on five of its bonds, kicking off a 30-day grace period before a default.

The co-working firm withheld $37.3 million of cash and $57.9 million of in-kind payments, according to a regulatory filing. It said it had enough liquidity to make the payments and may elect to do so during the grace period.

WeWork said it will use the grace period to negotiate with creditors and preserve cash. Last month, the struggling firm said it was renegotiating nearly all of its leases, and earlier said there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue operations.

The New York-based company finds itself in trouble again after cutting a debt restructuring deal earlier this year that slashed its obligations. The bonds WeWork skipped payments on trade at distressed levels of as low as 9 cents on the dollar, according to Trace and data compiled by Bloomberg.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.