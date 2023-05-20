Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Weyco Group's (NASDAQ:WEYS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Weyco Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$44m ÷ (US$308m - US$44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Weyco Group has an ROCE of 17%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 17%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Weyco Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Weyco Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Weyco Group's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 74% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Weyco Group has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Weyco Group (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

