Weyerhaeuser Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions

SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For shareholders of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), the 2021 dividend distributions totaling $1.18 per share on the Common Stock CUSIP 96216610 traded under the symbol WY are classified for income tax purposes as Capital Gain Distributions, which are treated as long-term capital gain. The common share dividends were paid as follows: $0.17 on March 19, 2021; $0.17 on June 18, 2021; $0.17 on September 17, 2021; $0.50 on October 19, 2021; and $0.17 on December 17, 2021.

Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company)
Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company)

2021 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

Record Date

Payable Date

Cash
Distribution per
Share

Capital Gain
Distribution (1)

Non-dividend
Distribution

03/05/2021

03/19/2021

$0.170000

$0.170000

$0.000000

06/04/2021

06/18/2021

$0.170000

$0.170000

$0.000000

09/03/2021

09/17/2021

$0.170000

$0.170000

$0.000000

10/05/2021

10/19/2021

$0.500000

$0.500000

$0.000000

12/03/2021

12/17/2021

$0.170000

$0.170000

$0.000000


Totals

$1.180000

$1.180000

$0.000000

Because the company's dividend distributions are characterized as capital gains, they are not Qualified Dividends eligible for the 20 percent qualified business income deduction (Section 199A deduction).

The company anticipates that the tax treatment of its 2022 distributions will have a significant non-dividend component due to the supplemental dividend that it expects to declare and pay in first quarter 2022.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult their tax advisor to determine the specific effect these distributions may have on their individual tax situation.

(1) For purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the company is disclosing that both the One Year and Three Year amounts are $0.00/share. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

For more information contact:
AnalystsAndy Taylor, 206-539-3907
MediaNancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weyerhaeuser-announces-tax-treatment-of-2021-distributions-301463226.html

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company

