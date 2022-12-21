U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,878.44
    +56.82 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,376.48
    +526.74 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,709.37
    +162.26 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.94
    +28.92 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.42
    +2.19 (+2.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.90
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0615
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    -0.0110 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3870
    +0.6570 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,781.36
    -98.35 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.08
    -0.15 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.32
    +126.70 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Weyerhaeuser to Release Fourth Quarter Results on January 26

·2 min read

Webcast and conference call on January 27, at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET)

SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will release fourth quarter 2022 results on Thursday, January 26, after the market closes. The company will then hold a live webcast and conference call the following day, on Friday, January 27, at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern), to discuss the results.

Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company)
Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company)

To access the news release, live webcast and presentation online, visit the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 877-407-0792 (access code: 13734906) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13734906). Replays will be available for two weeks at 844-512-2921 (access code: 13734906) from within North America, and at 412-317-6671 (access code: 13734906) from outside North America.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2021, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

For more information contact:
Analysts - Andy Taylor, 206-539-3907
Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weyerhaeuser-to-release-fourth-quarter-results-on-january-26-301708539.html

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing (BA) Wins $2B Deal to Support F/A-18 & EA-18G Aircraft

    Boeing (BA) is set to provide system upgrades for the F/A-18 and EA-18G aircraft, which include Foreign Military Sales (FMS) variants

  • Why CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet Fell Today

    Shares of cybersecurity software stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) were falling today, down 2.1%, 1.1%, and 1.3% as of 1:49 p.m. ET, even though the broader Nasdaq Composite was up by about 1.5% at that time. Yesterday, Palo Alto announced the closing of its acquisition of Cider Security, a leader in software application protection. On Tuesday night, cybersecurity peer BlackBerry had its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, in which management noted some caution in closing large cybersecurity deals in the near term, as sales cycles have become "elongated," which is a fancy term for customers being slower to sign off on purchases.

  • Here are the 3 big bets Warren Buffett is taking into 2023 — if you're worried about the new year, it might be time to follow along

    Bonus: this trio provides diversification.

  • Biggest market movers at the close: Chinese stocks, Carnival Cruise Line, Nike, Crocs

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre highlights key tickers moving markets at the close of the trading session.

  • Micron sales dive nearly 50%, and decline is expected to get worse as layoffs planned

    Micron Technology Inc. shares held steady in the extended session Wednesday after the memory-chip maker's quarterly results fell short of Wall Street estimates and its outlook was as frightening as many expected.

  • Tesla’s stock drop has been bad. But this company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022.

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After Plummeting?

    If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.41

    The board of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 2.5% on the 3rd of March...

  • Stock movers after hours: Micron, Under Armour, MillerKnoll

    Stocks moving after hours: Micron, Under Armour, MillerKnoll

  • What Makes The Boeing Company (BA) Shares Attractive?

    Jackson Square Partners, an investment management firm, released its “Large-Cap Growth” Q3 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -10.08% (net), underperforming its benchmark Russell 1000 Growth Index, which returned -3.60%. The most significant performance contributor during the quarter was industrials, while the healthcare […]

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • 11 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more penny stocks, go directly to 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The majority of penny stocks, which are defined as securities that trade for less than $5 per share, have had a terrible […]

  • In the wake of Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) latest US$8.1b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    Every investor in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 49...

  • Why Shares of AGNC Investment Corp Are Rising Today

    Shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) are trading nearly 3% higher as of 10:04 a.m. ET today after getting an endorsement from Bill Gross, also known as the Bond King. As an mREIT, AGNC uses debt and leverage to invest largely in agency mortgage-backed securities, which carry a guarantee from the U.S. government. Bond values have an inverse relationship with bond yields, so as yields have risen, bond values have been crushed.

  • After Taking a Beating in 2022, Can Upstart Return to Growth Stock Status in 2023?

    This AI-powered loan company faces significant headwinds from a terrible economy over the next year.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • After-hours stock movers: Micron, Under Armour, MillerKnoll

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights key tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • My Top 5 Portfolio Holdings for 2023

    As much as we'd like the stock market to increase in value every year, corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a more common occurrence than most people probably realize. In 2022, investors have dealt with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging into respective bear markets. On the bright side, bear markets have a reputation for allowing investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • Why Rite Aid's Shares Dropped 17.3% on Wednesday

    Shares of pharmacy stock Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) fell as much as 17.3% in morning trading on Wednesday after reporting fiscal third-quarter 2023 financial results. Quarterly revenue fell 2.3% to $6.08 billion, and net loss nearly doubled to $67.1 million, or $1.23 per share. Management now expects full fiscal-year 2023 revenue to be between $23.7 billion and $24 billion, with a net loss of $584 million to $551 million.

  • 12 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 tech stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more tech stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside. Technology stocks are one of the hottest areas of the stock market and investors eagerly follow the latest developments […]