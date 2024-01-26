Advertisement
Weyerhaeuser (WY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

Weyerhaeuser (WY) reported $1.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 billion, representing a surprise of -4.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Weyerhaeuser performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Timberlands: $534 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $428.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

  • Revenue- Real Estate & ENR: $77 million compared to the $80.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40% year over year.

  • Revenue- Wood Products: $1.30 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.

  • Wood Products Segment- Structural lumber- Third party net sales: $465 million versus $523.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Wood Products Segment- Oriented Strand Board (square feet 3/8')- Third party net sales: $237 million compared to the $247.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Total Real Estate & ENR- OI- GAAP: $50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $39.03 million.

  • Total Timberlands- OI- GAAP: $186 million compared to the $76.38 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Total Wood Products- OI- GAAP: $119 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $137.12 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated Items: -$48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$37.79 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Wood Products: $159 million versus $190.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Timberlands: $143 million compared to the $139.54 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Real Estate & ENR: $67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $55.27 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Weyerhaeuser here>>>

Shares of Weyerhaeuser have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

