WFP "proud" after winning Nobel Peace Prize - spokesman

·1 min read

GENEVA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - It was a "proud moment" for the U.N. World Food Programme and "nothing short of a feat" after the organisation won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, its spokesman said.

"The nomination in itself was enough but to then to go on and be named the Nobel Peace Prize winner is nothing short of a feat," spokesman Tomson Phiri said at a Geneva briefing.

He referred to the agency's work in providing food and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic when airlines were no longer operating, saying it had gone "over and above the call of duty". (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Toby Chopra)

  • AMD's stock sinks, Xilinx soars after WSJ report of advanced merger talks

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. sank 5.2% in premarket trading Friday, while Xilinx Inc. soared 17%, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the AMD was in advanced talks to buy rival chip maker Xilinx in a deal valued at more than $30 billion. Xilinx stock was on track to open at the highest level seen during regular-session hours since July 2019. At Thursday's close, the company had a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, while AMD's market cap was $101.57 billion. The WSJ report doesn't indicate whether the deal will be in cash, stock or both. AMD's stock has soared 88.6% year to date through Thursday, while Xilinx shares have gained 8.4%. In comparison, the PHLX Semiconductor Index has rallied 27.4% and the S&P 500 has advanced 6.7%.

  • Bank of America's 8 Best Stocks to Buy in Q4

    Analysts say these are the best stocks to buy in the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter will be filled with uncertainty related to the election, the health crisis and the economy. Analyst Jeffrey Spector says self-storage real estate investment trust Extra Space Storage is well-positioned to outperform in the closing months of 2020.

  • Jim Cramer: Here Are 2 Oil Trades to Consider, Otherwise You're on Your Own

    Here we go again. The oils. Whenever traders see oil jump through $40 they have to reach for the common stocks that they are used to making fortunes on when crude is higher. Let me say, first of all, I see oil creeping up.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Trump Reportedly Wants 'Big Deal' On Stimulus Again; Alibaba Leads Three Breakouts

    Futures rose modestly on a report that President Trump wants a "big deal" on stimulus after calling off talks Tuesday. Alibaba broke out on a mixed day for leaders.

  • AMD, Xilinx, Trump and Stimulus - 5 Things You Must Know Friday

    Stock futures rise as President Trump signals he is open to the idea of a larger stimulus package; AMD reportedly is in advanced talks to buy Xilinx; GameStop extends gains.

  • Think your nest egg is safe sitting in cash? Think again — billionaire investor explains where some of that money should go instead

    Ray Dalio, founder of the massive Bridgewater Associates investment firm, has been railing against cash all year long, and he doubled down on his stance on Wednesday, telling CNBC that, even amid all the stock market turmoil, it's "not a safe investment."

  • AMD Is Said in Talks to Buy Rival Xilinx in $30 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is in advanced discussions to buy Xilinx Inc. in a takeover that could be valued at $30 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The deal could come together as early as next week, though things remain in flux, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private deal.A combination with Xilinx would give AMD Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su more of the pieces needed to break Intel Corp.’s stranglehold on the profitable market for data-center computer components. It would follow moves by rival Nvidia Corp., which bought Mellanox Technologies Ltd. and aims to use its pending acquisition of Arm Ltd. to grab more of that business.Acquiring Xilinx, which makes programmable chips for wireless networks, would also help AMD expand into a new market just as telecommunications carriers spend billions to build fifth-generation, or 5G, networks.Read more: Watch Chip Stocks Again on NXP Beat, AMD-Xilinx Takeover ReportWhat Bloomberg Intelligence SaysAMD’s interest in Xilinx is both a shield and a sword against Intel’s diverse data-center computing assets, Nvidia’s GPUs, Mellanox’s assets and its potential purchase of U.K.-based Arm. Xilinx’s FPGAs would expand AMD’s computing variety, widening its CPU and GPU capability into AI and networking. The deal may also be financially accretive.\- Anand Srinivasan and Marina Girgis, analystsClick here for the research.A Xilinx takeover furthers an industry consolidation that’s quickened in 2020. Deal activity in the chip sector has surged this year, including Nvidia’s proposed $40 billion purchase of Arm. With both of the possible acquisitions, the value of pending or completed semiconductor deals in 2020 would top $100 billion, the highest in at least 10 years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Xilinx, based in San Jose, California, makes field programmable gate arrays, or FPGAs. That kind of chip is unique because its function can be altered by software, even after it’s been installed in a piece of machinery. Xilinx’s chips have historically been used in telecommunications equipment, but under CEO Victor Peng the company is expanding into products targeted at data centers -- where FPGAs can be used to accelerate workloads such as artificial intelligence. The other major supplier of advanced FPGAs is Intel, which acquired its market position through the purchase of Altera Corp. in 2015.Representatives for AMD and Xilinx declined to comment on the negotiations, which the Wall Street Journal first reported.Xilinx shares rose 16% in pre-market trading in New York on Friday, while AMD shares fell 2.6%. Xilinx closed at $105.99 on Thursday, at the time giving it a market capitalization of $25.9 billion, about a quarter of AMD’s value. Shares of Santa Clara, California-based AMD closed at $86.51. The stock has almost doubled this year.Under Su, who took the helm in 2014, AMD has surged back from the brink of failure. It’s made gains against longtime rival Intel in desktop computer processors and laptops. The company is also working to reverse its fortunes in the server business, where chips can cost as much as a small car. For years, Intel had relegated AMD to less than 1% of that market.AMD’s interest in Xilinx reflects the increasing demands of cloud-services providers such as Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Those companies are spending heavily on new data centers to meet the surge in demand for computing power delivered via the internet. They’re also racing to enhance services, such as search, with artificial intelligence software, and many companies are experimenting with building their own hardware to do so. That’s putting greater pressure on chip providers to advance their offerings.AMD-Xilinx Combo Helps Cloud Diversify From Intel, Nvidia: ReactFor AMD investors, how the company intends to finance the deal may prove crucial in persuading them to sign off. The chipmaker has only recently shed concerns about its cash reserves and was haunted by debt incurred from a takeover of graphics chipmaker ATI Technologies in 2006. At the end of its most-recent quarter, AMD had cash and equivalents of $1.8 billion, less than several other chipmakers.Nvidia is using stock to partially fund its purchase of Arm, while Analog Devices Inc.’s acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is an all-stock deal. That partly reflects a huge run-up in the value of chip companies in recent years, lead by AMD and Nvidia.Xilinx shares have not rallied as much. The stock is up 8% this year compared with a gain of 27% by the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index. AMD has surged nearly 90%, making it the second-best performer, behind Nvidia.The approval of chip-industry transactions has been complicated by the ongoing trade war between China and the U.S. The Asian country is the biggest purchaser of chips and America is home to the biggest group of producers.(Updates with shares, chip sector deals and analyst’s comment from the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Raymond James Predicts Over 100% Rally for These 3 Stocks

    After a volatile September, the roller coaster hasn’t ended in October. We had a pleasant surprise for investors, when S&P 500 climbed back above 3,400 to start the month. However, markets didn’t like President Trump’s COVID diagnosis, and the resulting drop. The President is out of the hospital, but now the White House and Congressional Democrats are unable to reach agreement on an economic stimulus package. The combination of good news and bad news makes the markets an intriguing mix of risk and reward. Weighing in on current market conditions, Raymond James strategist Tavis C. McCourt noted: "Although there is a lot of noise in the market, fiscal relief likely trumps other variables as a $1.5+ trillion fiscal relief package would likely secure an improving earnings trend through next summer (vaccine), would limit the need for increased state/local taxes, and we believe would be a very good setup for outperformance of economically cyclical companies/industries. Without fiscal relief, the chances of this economic recovery stalling increases with relative performance biased towards "megacap tech" and interest rate sensitives/defensives."With so much going on, investors will be looking at the analysts’ reviews to make sense of the markets and to find out which stocks are showing the highest return potential. With this in mind, Raymond James analysts have tapped several companies that could double their value in the year ahead. Using the latest TipRanks data, we’ve pulled up the details on these three stock picks. The picture emerges of under-the-radar stocks, featuring low points of entry and – in Raymond James’ view – upsides starting at 100%.Mesa Air Group (MESA)The first stock on our list, Mesa Air, is a holding company and an operator of regional feeder airlines. These are the smaller airlines, operating shorter-ranged aircraft and servicing lower-trafficked regions and airports, that connect passengers in low-priority regions with major airlines’ large hubs. Mesa two main airlines, United Express and American Eagle, feed into United and American Airlines, respectively.During 1H20, when most airlines faced the massive financial headwinds of the coronavirus, customers’ fear of travel, and government-imposed economic and travel restrictions, Mesa was conspicuous for remaining profitable. In Q1, the per-share earnings came in at 5 cents; by Q2, that number had doubled to 10 cents. The Q2 number was also up 11% year-over-year. The gains in earnings came even as revenues slid from $180 million in Q1 to $73 million in Q2.Revenues, at the top line, are an easy metric to see, and that big revenue slide helps explain Mesa’s drop in share price. The drop in price, however, presents investors with an opportunity, according to Raymond James analyst and airline expert, Savanthi Syth.“Mesa was the only U.S. airline to report a profit with F3Q20 EPS of $0.10… While cargo demand has shined throughout the current crisis, it is unlikely to be material for Mesa in the near-/medium-term… we continue to believe Mesa will remain an important partner given its low cost structure with the opportunity to take on additional flying from struggling smaller competitors. As such, we still see compelling risk-reward,” Syth opined.These comments support Syth’s Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and her $6.50 price target suggests that the stock has room for 111% growth in the coming year. (To watch Syth’s track record, click here)Turning now to the rest of the Street, 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells have been published in the last three months. Therefore, MESA has a Strong Buy consensus rating. With the average price target clocking in at $6.17, the upside potential lands at 101%. (See MESA stock analysis on TipRanks). Newmark Group (NMRK)A public company for just the last three years, Newmark is a major name in the commercial real estate world. The company is an advisory firm, offering high-end customers a full range of services in commercial real estate, including agency leasing, property management and valuation, investment sales, debt and financing sales, and loan servicing. Newmark bills itself as an all-in-one agency for commercial clients, and boasts of property management services for than 400 million leasable square feet of property around the world.Newmark shows a consistent pattern to its earnings, with low results in the first half and high results in the second half. Keeping that in mind, the 1H20 results, did underperform expectation. At 9 cents EPS in Q1 and 10 cents in Q2, EPS missed the forecasts. Still, the company showed a net profit in the first half – and the outlook for Q3 shows EPS climbing back close to historical levels.Share performance, however, has been poor. The stock fell sharply in the mid-winter swoon, caused by the coronavirus economic disruptions and turndown. However, 5-star analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy, covering Newmark for Raymond James, believes this company is undervalued. “…there are still plenty of unknowns in the CRE market today, particularly within capital markets and leasing activity; however, we believe this heavily discounted valuation is not warranted. Moreover, we believe that the present value of the Nasdaq earn-out, which represents more than half of Newmark's total market cap, is underappreciated by investors, as evidenced by the relatively low correlation between Nasdaq and Newmark," O’Shaughnessy commented. The analyst continued, “Newmark's core franchise is currently trading at ~3.4x our 2020E core EBITDA and ~2.1x our 2021E core EBITDA. This is meaningfully below Newmark's peers, which trade at ~10x and 7x our 2020E and 2021E core EBITDA, respectively. While we do recognize that Newmark's business model does maintain a higher split of capital markets and leasing revenues than its larger peers, we believe that this 65-70% core valuation discount is too large.”Following from those comments, O’Shaughnessy gives Newmark a $10 price target, suggesting a 102% upside, and an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch O’Shaughnessy’s track record, click here)Overall, Newmark has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on a 1 to 1 split between Buy and Hold reviews. The stock has an average price target of $8, giving it a 62% upside potential from the current share price of $4.93. (See NMRK stock analysis on TipRanks)Echostar Corporation (SATS)Echostar is a major operator or satellite communication infrastructure, providing satcom services to media, private enterprise, and US government and military entities. The company’s subsidiary, Hughes, uses the satellite network to provide broadband services, and delivers network solutions in over 100 countries around the world.Echostar had been feeling financial pain even before the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s EPS was negative as far back as Q2 2019, and the losses grew worse sequentially through 1Q20. While the second quarter of this year also reported a loss, the sequential improvement was substantial – from a 56-cent loss in Q1 to a 12-cent loss in Q2. That improvement comes along with a generalized surge in networking use.Getting into details, SATS saw $459 million in total Q2 revenues, beating estimates by 5.2%. The second quarter also saw an increase in the subscriber base of 26,000. Echostar now boasts of 1.54 million total subscribers.Raymond James’ Ric Prentiss points out several of Echostar’s major advantages, writing, “We expect the Hughes consumer business (71% of Hughes revenues) to remain resilient in the U.S. and strong in LatAm during the COVID-19 crisis, and Enterprise sales to recover. And of course, the balance sheet is ready with plenty of chips on the table (~$2.5B cash and net debt of -$67M), giving the company strategic optionality in a time when other companies, especially higher levered satellite companies, are cash starved with significant maturities or capex programs.” In line with those comments, Prentiss rates this stock a Strong Buy, and his price target of $57 implies room for an upside of 127% in the next 12 months. Prentiss’ is the only recent review on record for SATS, which is currently trading for $25.10. (To watch Prentiss’ track record, click here)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the way you get through COVID financially

    The billionaire investing guru has shared these money tips for the coronavirus era.

  • Workhorse Short Seller Says USPS Bid Unlikely To Pan Out

    A new report out Thursday from short seller Fuzzy Panda Research accuses electric vehicle developer Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) of misleading investors.What The Short Seller Said: "Workhorse rolled a USPS prototype truck down a hill accidently after their parking brake failed causing a union driver to be hospitalized after jumping out of the runaway vehicle," the report said, comparing Workhorse to accusations recently made about fellow EV company Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) by short seller Hindenburg Research. The report also compares Workhorse founder and current Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns to Nikola founder Trevor Milton. "We discover a copycat entrepreneur who mimics topical ideas, misleads investors, and has decades of destroying investor capital. Burns is NOT the next Elon Musk but certainly might be a much more nefarious version of Trevor Milton," Fuzzy Panda Research said. Benzinga has contacted Workhorse for comment on the short report. Workhorse's USPS Bid: By the end of the year, the United States Postal Service is expected to announce the winner of its Next Generation Development Vehicle contract worth $6.3 billion. Workhorse is one of three finalists."Workhorse does not have the ability, machinery, or engineering talent to fulfill the USPS contract even if they somehow won," Fuzzy Panda Research said. VT Hackney, Workhorse's former partner on the USPS bid, is highlighted in the report as having walked away, as its parent company said the "award would not be material."VT Hackney exited the deal for a small amount of cash and equity in Workhorse, the short report said. The short report said Workhorse prototype vehicles have had performance problems, suspensions breaking on railroads, problems with safety belts, door failures and an employee injury, leading VT Hackney to exit the deal. Lordstown Motor Discussion: If Workhorse secures any part of the USPS bid, Fuzzy Panda Research said Lordstown Motors will be the only beneficiary.Workhorse has a licensing deal in place with Lordstown Motors. Workhorse owns 10% of Lordstown and will also receive royalties on each Endurance truck sold.Lordstown Motors is in the process of going public through a SPAC deal with DiamondPeak Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DPHC).Other Takeaways From Workhorse Short Seller: The Fuzzy Panda Research report said former partner United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) has removed the Workhorse name from all literature. Competing company Arrival is now working on a UPS contract.The short seller said they visited two Workhorse locations and saw no security, no automation, no assembly lines and no IP protection. The facilities featured only show units or prototypes, and employees said there were no purchase orders being fulfilled, the report said.WKHS Price Action: Shares of Workhorse were down in premarket trading Thursday as the report was released. The stock was trading down 2.27% at $23.65 at the time of publication. The stock is up nearly 700% in 2020.Photo courtesy of Workhorse. See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Sports Betting Site Allows Wagers On Tesla, Rivian, Lordstown In Race For First Electric Pickup * Founded By Tesla, SpaceX Engineers, Battery Maker Romeo Power Finds SPAC(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Xilinx Shares Surge on Reports of $30 Billion AMD Takeover

    The Wall Street Journal Reported Friday that chipmaker AMD is in advanced talks to buy sector rival Xilinx in a deal that could value the San Jose, California-based tech group at more than $30 billion.

  • You can still claim Social Security spousal benefits — even if your spouse is gone

    If you’re married, you’ll often do better with a joint claiming strategy for Social Security benefits. As I wrote last time, that usually works best if the two spouses are close in age and if one spouse earned considerably more than the other did during their work lives. Divorced and widowed spouses can collect spousal or survivors’ benefits—benefits based on a spouse’s lifetime earnings—with some restrictions.

  • Tesla: Use Any Stock Weakness to Snap Up Shares, Says Analyst

    When it came to deliveries, Telsa (TSLA) delivered. Last week, the electric car maker announced that quarterly deliveries hit a new record.As a result, Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner bumped up his Q3 revenue forecast from $8.2 billion to $8.5 billion, and believes deliveries for the full year will be higher than he originally expected.It should be noted that following the company’s Battery Day event, the analyst upgraded the rating to Buy, recommending that investors “use any deliveries-related stock weakness to accumulate Tesla shares ahead of significant growth acceleration in Q4 and 2021.”Expounding on the company’s prospects, Rosner commented, “Expectations into the event were high, but Tesla in our view showcased impressive trajectory for its technology, capacity and especially cost that should help accelerate the world’s shift to electric vehicles and extend its lead considerably.”Rosner highlights the fact that investors are skeptical about the targeted timeline (three-years) to realize the full benefits of the 56% in cost savings, and were somewhat disappointed TSLA did not provide more details on the “million-mile” battery and future battery technology. That said, the analyst thinks Tesla’s plan is a “bold new attempt to inflect down battery costs much faster than their current trajectory, which could give Tesla a large competitive advantage.”To this end, the focus is now expected to shift to the near-term volume and demand trends as well as the Presidential election in November, in Rosner’s opinion. “Overall, history strongly suggests potential for material autos stock outperformance after the November election, regardless of which candidate wins,” he explained. If Biden wins, he argues “outperformance could be tilted towards stocks most exposed to vehicle electrification, and in particular TSLA.”In line with his optimistic approach, Rosner rates TSLA stock a Buy along with a $500 price target. Investors could be pocketing a gain of 17%, should this target be met in the twelve months ahead. (To watch Rosner’s track record, click here)Turning to the rest of the Street, other analysts are more cautious. With 6 Buys, 14 Holds and 10 Sells assigned in the last three months, the word on the Street is that TSLA is a Hold. At $316.69, the average price target implies 26% downside potential from current levels. (See Tesla stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for automotive stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Biden’s worst tax idea

    The Democratic presidential nominee has some plausible ideas for raising business taxes, but a new "minimum" corporate tax is not one of them.

  • You might still get a 2nd stimulus check — here's the possible timing

    The president has halted talks but is giving mixed messages. When might you get more cash?

  • Volkswagen Expects 90% Electric Car Sales in 2021; Target Price $159

    Volkswagen AG, a German multinational automotive manufacturing company, said on Wednesday that its electric car sales will probably account 90% of total sales in Norway in 2021 and replace polluting petrol and diesel engines by 2023, Reuters reported citing the auto maker’s local importer.

  • Weed stocks surge as Kamala Harris vows to decriminalize pot in debate

    During Wednesday night's debate with Vice President Mike Pence, Harris said she and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would also expunge the criminal records of people convicted of marijuana-related offences in the past. Cannabis stock tracker MJ ETF <MJ.P> rose 5.5% to mark its best session since early June, while Tilray Inc <TLRY.O> jumped 19.2% on the Nasdaq.

  • Nvidia: Next Stop $700? This Analyst Thinks So

    It has been a blowout year for Nvidia (NVDA). The chip giant’s relentless forward march has been boosted by strong macro driven performances from its two main breadwinners – gaming and data center – and an increasing focus on rising secular trends, including autonomous vehicle technology and artificial intelligence (AI).It also completed the takeover of data specialist Mellanox and, pending regulatory approval, has the $40 billion acquisition of UK-based chip designer ARM lined up next.It is the latter’s anticipated addition, along with its implications on Nvidia’s growing AI opportunity, which has Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill laying out the bull case for Nvidia.Gill has a Buy rating on NVDA shares accompanied by a Street high price target of $700. Upside from current levels is a healthy 26%. (To watch Gill’s track record, click here)Nvidia is currently hosting its week-long virtual GTC conference, and has already revealed a string of new developments, including a partnership  with Glaxo Smith Kline’s AI lab to discover new medicines and vaccines, its intention to build the most powerful supercomputer in the U.K. with a focus on healthcare AI research, deep learning-based models used by AMEX to prevent fraud, and AI driven software to reduce the amount of data used in video calls.It has also brought Nvidia’s increasing reliance on ARM into sharp focus with the announcement of a new type of processor called a Data Processing Unit (DPU).The Blue field-2 DPU combines 8 64-bit A72 Arm cores and Mellanox ConnectX-6 NIC. The cutting-edge data-center-on a chip is designed to unburden critical networking, storage, and security duties from CPUs.Gill notes that with the new processors in tow, Nvidia's data center TAM (total addressable market) will be increased from $50 billion to $100 billion by 2024.The analyst expects AI to “inevitably change every aspect of business and life,” and further said, “We believe NVDA is at the forefront of this trend with its vast hardware and software portfolio. With the acquisition of Arm, we believe NVDA becomes ubiquitous in the semiconductor industry, as it will offer all three processors (CPU, GPU, NPU) to address the AI revolution. We believe the earnings multiple is justified by climbing demand for cloud storage, both at hyperscaler and enterprise/verticals customers, driven by the stay-at-home economy.”Gill might be Wall Street’s most prominent Nvidia bull, but the GPU giant hardly lacks support elsewhere. NVDA's Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 26 Buys, 4 Holds and 1 Sell. However, considering shares have already appreciated by 135% year-to-date, the analysts anticipate the stock to stay range-bound for the foreseeable future, as the $571.19 average price target indicates. (See NVDA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for tech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Coronavirus update: U.S. death toll tops 211,000 as doctors caution that Trump is entering a key phase in his diagnosis

    The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus illness COVID-19 edged above 211,000 on Wednesday, as doctors and medical experts said President Donald Trump is entering a key phase in the illness which can take a turn for the worse seven to 10 days into the onset of symptoms.

  • Apple Will Release Its 5G iPhones Next Week. Morgan Stanley Says It’s a Bigger Deal Than Wall Street Thinks.

    Analyst Katy Huberty raised her fiscal 2021 revenue and profit estimates by 2%. She now sees fiscal 2021 profits of $4.07 a share, which is 20 cents above the Street consensus.