WGA strike to end Wednesday after historic 148-day work stoppage

The Writers Guild of America leadership has voted to authorize its roughly 11,500 members to return to work, as of 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday.

That will mark the culmination of the second-longest WGA strike in history, after the 148-day work stoppage that stemmed from calls for improved wages and working conditions, as well as protections against artificial intelligence and increased transparency from streaming services.

But the tentative deal made on Sunday between the union and the studios and streaming services is not the end of the story. WGA members still need to ratify the contract, in a vote set to take place sometime between Oct. 2 and Oct. 9, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“This allows writers to return to work during the ratification process, but does not affect the membership’s right to make a final determination on contract approval,” the WGA negotiating committee said Tuesday.

Writers will now be able to to take meetings, pitch and sell scripts, as well as convene in writers’ rooms to create new shows, under the temporary deal.

The agreement was reached Sunday when negotiators representing the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and WGA negotiators formalized a new three-year contract.

Under the agreement, the WGA will allow studios to use writers’ work for AI training purposes as long as writers will be credited and paid for the scripts made by pulling from their sources. Further details have yet to be released on the other aspects of the deal.

Meanwhile, the SAG-AFTRA strike continues, with no dates set for future talks between the union and AMPTP.

The two organizations remain at odds over similar issues for actors, including wage increases, a proposal to give members a share of platform subscriber revenue if projects are successful, as well as regulations on artificial intelligence.