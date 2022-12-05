U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,005.95
    -65.75 (-1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,998.43
    -431.45 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,266.46
    -195.04 (-1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,842.56
    -50.28 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.91
    -2.07 (-2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.40
    -28.20 (-1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.83 (-3.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0505
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5920
    +0.0860 (+2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    -0.0105 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5520
    +2.2810 (+1.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,088.75
    -21.54 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.83
    -7.39 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

WGI, Inc. Welcomes Melissa McKinlay as Vice President for Government Relations

WGI Inc.
·4 min read

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / CEO David Wantman proudly announces that former Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay joined WGI, Inc. as vice president for government relations in its West Palm Beach headquarters.

Her addition to the team solidifies WGI's leadership in helping communities harness the benefits of much-needed infrastructure projects throughout the nation.

WGI Inc., Monday, December 5, 2022, Press release picture
WGI Inc., Monday, December 5, 2022, Press release picture

"Melissa has a distinguished career in public service and a proven track record of helping Florida's communities, including a special focus on western Palm Beach County's underserved Glades communities. She will continue to be a relationship builder, adding depth to WGI's outreach to municipal, county, and state leadership throughout Florida -- and beyond. Adding Melissa's skillset to the WGI team is part of our strategic plan and consistent with our core values, especially ‘Passion for People,'" says Michael Davis, WGI senior vice president and chief strategy officer.

Melissa was elected to the Board of Commissioners of Palm Beach County in 2014 and served as Mayor of Palm Beach County in 2017-2018. In 2020, she was elected president of the Florida Association of Counties and also served on the National Association of Counties' Board of Directors. Previously, she worked for nearly 20 years as a legislative aide in several agencies including the County's Legislative Affairs office, former U.S. Senator Bill Nelson's office, the Florida House of Representatives, and Florida's Department of Community Affairs. She is a founding member of the County's Sexual Assault Response Team as well as the Addiction Stabilization Unit. She served as State Chairwoman of the Junior Leagues of Florida and volunteered for local organizations including the Homeless Coalition and ChildNet. She is a graduate of Florida State University.

WGI Inc., Monday, December 5, 2022, Press release picture
WGI Inc., Monday, December 5, 2022, Press release picture

"WGI is one of the nation's fastest-growing firms dedicated to its associates, clients, and helping communities improve infrastructure through environmentally friendly design," says Melissa. "I am excited to join the team, where I can combine my public-sector experience and my passion for building strong communities with such a talented group of professionals."

WGI clients are aware of both the potential, and challenges, associated with disruption and change as the country embarks upon the largest infrastructure investment in generations. As a national leader in the planning and design of such infrastructure, WGI looks forward to providing sustainable and resilient solutions to transportation, water, and climate-related challenges. Melissa will help WGI effectively communicate with clients, elected officials, and affected communities.

"I have the pleasure of knowing Melissa for several years, watching her work hard and help make Palm Beach County a better place to live, work, and play. She is an extraordinarily talented and visionary thinker. With her relationships and expertise, we will help cities, counties, and states better position for the future using WGI's forward-leaning approaches to technology and innovation," says David Wantman.

Melissa will work on the strategy team based in the company's headquarters. In her role, she will collaborate with all WGI service lines, including transportation, planning, civil and building engineering, environmental, and geospatial. She will work closely with WGI's urban and community planning and mobility teams and provide thought leadership on emerging infrastructure policy at the local, state, and national levels.

ABOUT WGI

As a multidisciplinary solutions-providing consulting firm, WGI has 25 offices in eight states, serving an active client base in over 40 states, specializing in the following disciplines: geospatial and land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, land development/municipal engineering, mobility planning, traffic and transportation engineering, parking solutions, restoration and structural engineering, landscape architecture, environmental sciences and water resources, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2022, ENR ranked WGI #167 - up eight places -- on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. ENR Magazine also named WGI its 2021 Design Firm of the Year in the southeast United States. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com.

WGI Company Contacts:

WGI Contact:
Michael Davis
Senior Vice President/Chief Strategy Officer
Michael.Davis@WGInc.com
561.687.2220

Media Contact:
Kelly Owens
Alchemy Communications Group
ko@alchemycommgroup.com
O: 561.935.9953 x.101
M: 561.222.4958

SOURCE: WGI Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730118/WGI-Inc-Welcomes-Melissa-McKinlay-as-Vice-President-for-Government-Relations

Recommended Stories

  • Slack’s Butterfield to Leave Salesforce in Exodus of Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- Stewart Butterfield, chief executive officer of Salesforce Inc.’s Slack, is leaving the company, another blow to the software giant that has seen an exodus of executives recently.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Slump as Fed-Hike Jitters Lift Bond Yields: Markets WrapChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartOPEC+ Pause

  • Tami Garrison leaving Molson Coors for new position with area manufacturing firm

    Prominent Molson Coors Beverage Co. executive Tami Garrison, who has worked with the company for nearly two decades and is one of its most high-profile Milwaukee executives, is leaving her position as community affairs director for a new job with Milwaukee-area manufacturing firm. Find out the details.

  • Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield to Depart

    Salesforce said Stewart Butterfield, the chief executive and co-founder of the messaging app Slack Technologies, plans to exit the company, the latest top-level departure at the business-software company. Mr. Butterfield will be succeeded by Lidiane Jones, a current Salesforce cloud executive, as the next Slack CEO, a spokeswoman said. Salesforce agreed in 2020 to buy Slack in a $27.7 billion deal.

  • VF Corp. Chairman, CEO Steven Rendle Retires

    The apparel maker tapped a former Clorox chief as interim leader as it cut its sales and earnings guidance amid flagging demand.

  • Vans, Supreme Owner Cuts Forecast on Lower Demand; CEO Departs

    (Bloomberg) -- VF Corp., the owner of Vans sneakers and the Supreme streetwear brand, fell the most in more than two years after cutting its forecast and announcing the retirement of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steve Rendle.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Slump as Fed-Hike Jitters Lift Bond Yields: Markets WrapChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Ca

  • In Surprise Move, Steve Rendle to Exit VF Corp. + Benno Dorer to Become Interim President and CEO

    Benno Dorer has been named interim president and CEO, effective immediately.

  • North Face Parent VF's Stock Falls Monday

    Shares of VF, parent of brands including The North Face and Vans, fell in morning trading after the company [cut its revenue and earnings outlook](https://www.wsj.com/articles/vf-corp-chairman-ceo-steven-rendle-retires-11670259741) and said Chairman and CEO Steve Rendle would retire. + VF [said in its announcement](https://www.vfc.com/news/press-release/1801/vf-corporation-announces-chief-executive-officer-transition) Monday that it was experiencing "weaker than anticipated consumer demand acros

  • BioVaxys Co-Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Kovan to Present at MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") is pleased to announce that Co-Founder, President & Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Kovan will be presenting at the MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference held in New York City on December 14-15, 2022.

  • Volkswagen to discuss new software roadmap on Dec. 15 -Handelsblatt

    Volkswagen Chief Executive Oliver Blume will present a long-delayed new software strategy for the carmaker at a supervisory board meeting on Dec. 15, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing company sources. The strategy will lay out how Blume aims to make the carmaker's proprietary software competitive and market-ready by the end of the decade, an ambition that will cost the company 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion), Handelsblatt reported.

  • New Pacific Announces 2022 AGM Results and Appoints New Directors

    New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) is pleased to report that all matters submitted for approval at New Pacific's annual meeting of shareholders held today ("AGM") as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, both dated October 24, 2022, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM. A total of 121,349,139 common shares, representing 77.43% of the votes attached to all outstanding sha

  • HIGHLIGHTS: Invest a Slice of Airbnb’s Best Rentals: Fireside Chat with reAlpha CEO, President

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with reAlpha to discuss the company’s business model and points of differentiation, competitive advantage, why fractionalized ownership is attractive for […]

  • Redis Names Former Five9 CEO to Head Database Startup

    Redis’s co-founder cites Rowan Trollope’s experience leading a public company, even as the startup defers its own IPO plans.

  • Fuji Soft proxy fight the latest test of Japan Inc board independence

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Singapore-based hedge fund 3D Investment Partners got two of its nominees on the board of software developer Fuji Soft Inc on Sunday, in the latest proxy fight by activist investors seeking more independent oversight of Japanese firms. Three battles in recent months have questioned how independent from management Japan's outside board members really are after nearly a decade of governance reform has sharply increased the number of independent directors. 3D, which owns more than 20% of Fuji Soft, has nominated four additional members for the company's nine-member board at Sunday's extraordinary general meeting (EGM), saying existing outside directors have failed to address years of inefficient capital allocation.

  • Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield to depart from Salesforce

    He said the planning had been in the works for months that it just happen to coincide with a couple of key departures at Salesforce.

  • Four Corners (FCPT) on Acquisition Spree, Buys Assets in Kansas

    Four Corners' (FCPT) latest acquisitions mark its strategic efforts to bank on buyouts and grow its portfolio with real estate leased to strong credit operators.

  • Treasury Yields Leap as US Services Data Add Fuel to Fed Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries sold off as stronger-than-expected US economic data added fuel to traders’ bets on how high Federal Reserve interest rates might ultimately go.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Slump as Fed-Hike Jitters Lift Bond Yields: Markets WrapChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100,000 a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home, and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home, on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Worries Over Slowing Public Cloud Growth?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Blending the World’s Most Successful Loyalty Program With Web3

    The brains behind Starbucks Rewards, which now counts 60 million members worldwide, is back to design Starbucks Odyssey, a Web3 loyalty program. That's why Adam Brotman is one of CoinDesk’s Most Influential 2022.

  • Credit Suisse’s Investment Bank Spinoff Attracts Saudi Crown Prince

    Mohammed bin Salman could invest $500 million to back CS First Boston, which the Swiss bank is spinning off, and its CEO-designate Michael Klein.