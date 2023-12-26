WH Smith’s new logo sparks confusion after mini-rebrand

A WH Smith shop in Preston displaying the new branding logo - Twitter

WH Smith has sparked confusion with a trial rebrand that has seen it drop “Smith” from its name.

The retailer has renamed a handful of its high street shops ‘WHS’, dropping the surname of its founder Henry Walton Smith.

It has also introduced a new logo at ten of its shops across the country, featuring its new three letter symbol written out in white font on a blue background. The new logo has drawn comparison to the NHS.

Richard Latto, a presenter on BBC Radio Solent, called the rebrand “baffling” on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another user called Chris said the new logo “just screams NHS”.

A spokesman for WH Smith said the new signs were designed to raise awareness of the range of products sold by the company. As well as the new branding, the shops’ signs advertise books, stationery, greeting cards, newspapers and “convenience”.

The rebranding is understood to be a trial and there is no guarantee it will be spread more widely. Stores included in the test include York and Preston.

While WH Smith has long been known by that name, its logo for decades was the initials WHS arranged in an “egg shape” with the S on top. The orange and brown symbol was adopted in the 1970s and used up until the 1990s.

The trial of the new, NHS-style WHS logo comes as the retailer, which is traditionally known as a newsagent and stationery shop, seeks to revitalise sagging high street sales.

WH Smith’s travel shops, which are located in airports, train stations and other transport hubs, have been booming but high street locations have struggled to keep up.

Revenues at its travel shops jumped by 36pc to £101m over the year to August 31 but sales on high streets dropped by 1pc.

WH Smith plans to open 15 new stores in the UK, including a new 6,000 sq ft flagship at Birmingham International Airport, as well as dozens of stores in the US. The business also has shops in hospitals across the UK and said earlier this year it was expanding this wing of its business.

