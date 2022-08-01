U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

Whale Cloud Successfully Completes Migration of U Mobile Customers to its Cloud BSS

·4 min read

KUALA LUMPER, Malaysia, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whale Cloud, a leading technology company providing software solutions and services for telecommunications and multiple industries, announced today that it has successfully completed the migration of all of U Mobile's customers from a legacy system to its cloud-native BSS. With this move, U Mobile, an award-winning Malaysian data services company, will be equipped to enhance its customer related capabilities, improve efficiencies as well as leverage on new business opportunities via Whale Cloud's cloud-native BSS suite.

U Mobile and Whale Cloud project team celebrate the successful migration of the telco's customer base to Whale Cloud cloud-native BSS
U Mobile and Whale Cloud project team celebrate the successful migration of the telco's customer base to Whale Cloud cloud-native BSS

Strategic Rationale

Even though the Malaysian telecommunications market is thriving, Communications Service Providers in the country are facing increasing challenges when it comes to attracting and retaining customers. In its quest to improve and sustain its competitive advantage, U Mobile decided that it would be beneficial to transition its CRM and Billing system to Whale Cloud as it provides future-ready technologies within a more open and modernised IT infrastructure.

Value Creation

With the migration complete, U Mobile will be able to improve time-to-market, delivering an omni-channel and personalised customer experience through more interactive customer engagement. A standard and microservice-driven API platform also allows U Mobile to achieve easy integration with external applications, creating a partner ecosystem that will deliver greater value to customers. Apart from that, U Mobile is also able to reduce costs by getting customers to use the channels more efficiently and swiftly. By facilitating personalisation, Whale Cloud BSS is also providing U Mobile with the opportunity to increase revenue as the new system allows tailoring of services or products based on its business growth goals.

Strong Partnership

Throughout the project, Whale Cloud also provided comprehensive consulting services to ensure the process of migration was on the right track by working closely with U Mobile, conducting maturity evaluation, and continuously assessing business optimisation opportunities.

Due to the pandemic, U Mobile and Whale Cloud had to adopt a remote delivery model based on the Digital Transformation Delivery Framework (DTDF) from Whale Cloud. The lean and agile phased delivery approach allows legacy and new platforms to run in parallel, and achieves a smooth migration that mitigates the risk and improves maturity in business operations for U Mobile without impact on customer experience.

"U Mobile is delighted to successfully migrate all our customers to Whale Cloud's BSS. The process took us two and half years and throughout that period, Whale Cloud's team was present to advise, oversee and facilitate, resulting in a seamless migration of our customers' data to its cloud-based telecom solution suite. U Mobile is looking forward to all the benefits our new CRM and Billing System will bring," said Neil Tomkinson, Chief Information Officer of U Mobile.

"Whale Cloud is pleased to support the digital transformation of U Mobile by providing our all-inclusive offerings and solution delivery expertise. This project means a lot for both U Mobile and Whale Cloud and we will strengthen the partnership in exploring more possibilities in payment, eCommerce and FinTech services," said Ben Zhou, CEO of Whale Cloud International.

About Whale Cloud

Whale Cloud is a leading technology company specializing in telecom software development and delivery, cloud computing, big data analytics, AI-enabled service operations and other professional services including planning and consulting. Formerly known as ZTEsoft, the company provides services to various market segments including telecom operators, governments, and enterprises around the world. At present, Whale Cloud's business scope extends from telecom markets to vertical industries. It has built its core competitiveness in communications software, operation services, cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, and Internet architecture.

About U Mobile

At U Mobile, we want to help our consumers realise their Unlimited Potential. We make it our business to constantly innovate so that we can create products and services that our consumers value most. With our continuing commitment to expand our 4G network and roll out 5G powered innovations in various sectors, we are in the position to deliver an enhanced network and customer experience that will add unlimited fun and freedom to our consumers' lives. For more information on U Mobile's products and services, please visit www.u.com.my or contact U Mobile's customer service at 018-388 1318.

SOURCE Whale Cloud

