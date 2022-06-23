U.S. markets closed

Whale introducing SDP at Seamless Asia 2022

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whale, as a professional Omnichannel Digital Marketing Operation Platform established in China, has announced its participation in Seamless Asia 2022 on 22 June. Kevin Guan, the Chief Growth Officer of Whale attended this event as the panelist to discuss the topic of Unclok Omnichannel Scenes Data Black Box together with many professionals in the retail industry.

At this online panel, Kevin introduced Whale's brand new space digital solutions, SDP, Space Data Platform, and contributed deep insights regarding the Singapore retail market. He explained the actual situation about the current data missing in the local retail market. Also, he emphasized the high value of data collection and data analysis, as well as explaining a case study to demonstrate how brand store operation is empowered by Whale SDP.

Based on offline and online capabilities, Whale SDP integrated spatial intelligence, global data analysis, global content delivery and management, online and offline consumer behavior insights, and automated marketing operations to reconstruct "field" insights for customers.

"Our participation in Seamless Asia underscores our commitment in helping brands reshape and optimize their marketing tools, and allowing brand marketing to automatically adapt to consumption and dynamic changes in the customer journey to achieve improved marketing efficiency and business growth." said Kevin.

Whale innovates in AI, IoT and data technologies to provide data-driven, collaboration-first and easy-to-deploy omnichannel marketing solutions for brands. Whale aims to help retail brands achieve sustainable refined operation and lean growth. Now, Whale has served a wide range of industries such as F&B, beauty and skin care, fashion shoes and garments, luxury and jewellery, digital appliances, catering and tea, supermarket and convenience store, auto service and medicine and health. Whale has cooperated with more than 300 top brands in their own industries such as Unilever, Carrefour, Watsons etc,.

Welcome to gain more marketing knowledge at Seamless Asia 2022, or visit our Facebook and Twitter to learn more about Whale's digital solutions for brands and start growing with us!

SOURCE whale

  • Two top Black execs leaving Amazon amid leadership shakeup

    Amazon has vowed publicly to diversify its employees in its high-level executive roles and corporate tech jobs. The company reported that it had 172 Black senior executives as of Oct. 31, accounting for 5.6% of its total.

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Retirement accounts pummeled as a result of market volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon details the decline in retirement accounts amid recent market volatility as people seeking to retire aim to minimize impacts on 401(k) returns, in addition to how millennials are approaching retirement and Social Security savings.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company

    NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) -India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a subsidiary of top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, official data showed, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services due to global sanctions against Moscow. Certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world's top classification companies, provides a final link in the paperwork chain - after insurance coverage - needed to keep state-owned Sovcomflot's tanker fleet afloat and delivering Russian crude oil to overseas markets. Data compiled from the IRClass website shows that it has certified more than 80 ships managed by SCF Management Services (Dubai) Ltd, a Dubai-based entity listed as a subsidiary on Sovcomflot's website.

  • Tesla worker rejects $15 million payout in race bias lawsuit

    (Reuters) -A Black former elevator operator at Tesla Inc's flagship California assembly plant on Tuesday rejected a $15 million award in his lawsuit alleging racial abuse by coworkers, opening the door for a new trial after a judge slashed a $137 million jury verdict. Lawyers for Owen Diaz, who had sued Tesla in 2017, turned down the judge's award in a brief filing in federal court in San Francisco. "In rejecting the court’s excessive reduction by asking for a new trial, Mr. Diaz is again asking a jury of his peers to evaluate what Tesla did to him and to provide just compensation for the torrent of racist slurs that was directed at him," his lawyers said.

  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals Sues Pfizer Over Blockbuster Covid Pill Paxlovid

    Shares of ENTA stock jumped Wednesday after Enanta sued Pfizer, claiming Covid pill Paxlovid infringes on its recently won patent.

  • Allegheny Technologies moves headquarters, changes its name to ATI

    One of Pittsburgh’s biggest public companies is Pittsburgh-based no more. Allegheny Technologies Inc. on Wednesday said it is changing its name to ATI Inc., and that it is now headquartered at its executive office in Dallas, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said in the filing that the headquarters move provides “an independent, centralized headquarters location” expected to strengthen its strategic focus and support the independent functioning of its other operating hubs located throughout its corporate footprint.

  • Senate Advances Bill to Raise Age for RMDs to 75

    The bill, which must be reconciled with similar legislation in the House, is designed to strengthen Americans’ retirement security.

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • RECONAFRICA AND NAMCOR COMPLETE 2ND PHASE OF SEISMIC & PREPARE TO SPUD THE FIRST OF FOUR OIL TARGETS IN THE KAVANGO BASIN

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (FSE: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce completion of the second phase of seismic (761 km) and commencement of the first seismically defined, initial four well drilling program with the first well 1819/8-2 ("8-2") scheduled to spud on or before June 25, 2022.

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Facebook still dominates small-business landscape for social media. But a new player is emerging.

    A growing platform is threatening Facebook's dominance for small businesses on social media. Here's what small-business owners should consider before taking the leap onto a new platform.

  • Millennials Will See Major Cuts in Social Security. Here’s How Big.

    Millennials need to save more over their careers to make up for a projected 20% lifetime reduction in Social Security benefits, according to a report by HealthView Services.

  • EV Sales are Surging, so Why Are Automakers Planning Layoffs?

    While electric vehicles are enjoying an unprecedented surge in popularity, ongoing supply chain problems, and growing recession fears are beginning to hit the automotive industry. EV sales rose 65% in Europe last year and doubled in the United States. The popularity of electric vehicles has increased during the past two years as more automakers have launched additional options for sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks, but obstacles remain as the global economy slows down amid higher inflation and interest rates.

  • Allworth Advice: Average 401(k) amounts

    Amy Wagner with Allworth Financial discusses average 401(k) amounts

  • Boeing exec plays up 737 Max 10's appeal as competitor to Airbus' A321neo

    Boeing's marketing lead says the Max 10 competes most directly against the Airbus' largest A321neo variant, the XLR, which makes up only around 10% of the plane’s overall orders.

  • Nearly one-third of older Americans have less than $10,000 saved for retirement

    Many older Americans are willing to work during their retirement years — and they may have to be — because they aren’t financially prepared for their old age. Almost three in 10 people between 55 and 67 years old have less than $10,000 saved for retirement, though 32% of women specifically have less than $10,000 earmarked for their old age, according to a new survey from Sagewell Financial, a financial technology company focused on seniors’ money management. Four in 10 people had less than $50,000 saved for retirement, whereas 47% of women had less than that much compared with 30% of men.

  • UPDATE 3-Kellogg to focus on snacks with surprise three-way split

    Snack and cereal giant Kellogg said on Tuesday it would split into three independent companies, in the latest U.S. corporate overhaul aimed at simplifying its structure and focusing on expanding its snack business. Shares of the company, which began life in 1894 when W.K Kellogg created Corn Flakes and became known around the world for its breakfast cereals, jumped 6% in premarket trading. Its North American cereal unit and plant based segment, which includes brands such as MorningStar Farms, will be spun off to its shareholders in a tax-free transaction, the Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops cereal maker said.

  • Farmers Stick With Bayer’s Roundup, Undeterred by Supreme Court Decision

    The Supreme Court this week denied an effort to stem thousands of lawsuits alleging the weedkiller caused cancer, but it remains prized by farmers for its effectiveness and low cost compared with other chemicals.