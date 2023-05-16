Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the current credit squeeze is equal to 3 or 4 interest-rate hikes - and urges the Fed to pause its war against inflation

Jeremy Siegel. Scott Mlyn/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel said the ongoing credit squeeze is equivalent to three or four Fed rate hikes.

Siegel urged the Fed to pause its inflation war given tightening credit conditions and the central bank's lagged economic data.

"They're in dangerous territory of precipitating a recession," Siegel said.

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel said the current credit squeeze is equivalent to three or four interest rate increases - and urged the Federal Reserve to hold off on its inflation battle.

Since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic this year, most small and mid-sized US banks have begun pulling back on lending money to consumers, with Fox Business reporting that 48% of lenders have tightened their credit standards.

"I actually think the tightening caused by this crisis is equivalent to three or four 25 basis point hikes of the Fed," Siegel said Monday in a Fox Business interview.

"They're in dangerous territory of precipitating a recession," Siegel continued, adding that he was not in favor of the 25-basis-point rate increase implemented by the US central bank earlier this month.

The Fed has been persistent in its war against inflation, even though price pressures have showed promising signs of cooling. Data showed annual increases in the Consumer Price Index declined to 4.9% in April, from a peak of 9.1% reached last summer.

Siegel said the Fed is likely to pause its aggressive monetary policy in June, but there's still a group of policymakers who want to continue hiking rates "until they smash the economy."

He called the Fed's lagged economic data "stale" in what could result in a "severe slowdown and recession if they continue hiking," Siegel said.

