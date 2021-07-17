U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,327.16
    -32.87 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,687.85
    -299.17 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,427.24
    -115.90 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,163.24
    -27.06 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.45
    -0.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -16.50 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    25.70
    -0.69 (-2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3000
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0660
    +0.2260 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,420.65
    +200.80 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    769.35
    -10.21 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.09
    -3.93 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.08
    -276.01 (-0.98%)
     

What are base effects and how do they distort inflation?: Yahoo U

Brian Cheung
·Reporter
·2 min read

Higher demand and reduced supply could be drivers for higher reads on inflation. Another reason? Simple math.

Consider, for example, if prices increase by 30%. But what if prices fell by 30% before? Would that mean prices are back up to where they were?

Percentages don’t tell the whole story, which is why looking at price levels can be just as important as looking at inflation rates.

Economists refer to the distortions in relative price changes as “base effects.”

What are base effects?

Within the context of inflation, base effects refer to the impact of comparing current price levels in a given month against price levels in the same month a year ago.

These types of year-over-year comparisons are the most commonly cited measures of inflation, and are often the figures cited in major media reports covering new inflation data.

But “3% year-over-year increase in May” doesn’t provide enough context.

For example, a “3% year-over-year increase in May” after an already elevated price level in May of last year would imply higher price levels than a “3% year-over-year increase” after a depressed price level in May of last year.

The difference between those two scenarios illustrates the “base effects” that can come with year-over-year measures of inflation.

Are base effects skewing inflation data out of the COVID-19 crisis?

Yes. That’s because price levels cratered in the spring months of 2020, when a collapse in demand led to falling prices.

The Consumer Price Index is a major measure of inflation (the other being Personal Consumption Expenditures). Price levels as measured in the CPI declined in the early months of the pandemic. Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics
The Consumer Price Index is a major measure of inflation (the other being Personal Consumption Expenditures). Price levels as measured in the CPI declined in the early months of the pandemic. Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

That means year-over-year measures of inflation through the spring months of 2021 saw base effects that may have contributed to the high inflation prints.

Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, estimated that about 40% of the Consumer Price Index inflation reading in June could be due to base effects.

Oxford Economics estimated the impact of base effects on CPI inflation (one major measure of inflation) by looking at what the price level change would be when compared to the pre-pandemic price levels of January 2021 (effectively stripping out the base effects of pandemic declines in prices). Source: Oxford Economics
Oxford Economics estimated the impact of base effects on CPI inflation by looking at what the price level change would be when compared to the pre-pandemic price levels of January 2021 (effectively stripping out the base effects of pandemic declines in prices). Source: Oxford Economics

Base effects should fall out as year-over-year figures start to compare against year ago months in which the economy began to re-open.

Read and watch more of Yahoo U here

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Gloom: 88% fear higher inflation under Biden, bacon up 8.4%, gas 45%

    Virtually all people in the United States, 88%, believe inflation is here to stay and will soar more, continuing a troubling trend under President Joe Biden.

  • Weekend reads: Rising inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response to it

    Also, retirement locations, how to fix a troubled pension fund, stock- and bond-market warnings, and child tax-credit payments.

  • Syrian president sworn in for 4th term in war-torn country

    Syrian President Bashar Assad was sworn in Saturday for a fourth seven-year term in the war-torn country. The May elections were described by the West and Assad's opposition as illegitimate and a sham. The Syrian currency is in a free fall and basic services and resources have become scarce or are offered at exorbitant parallel market prices.

  • Goldman Brushes Aside Stocks’ Volatile Day as Mere Options Noise

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t read too much into the stock market’s volatility Friday, especially when it comes to the technology giants.That’s Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s advice. Why? Because it’s likely just a short-term side effect of a record surge in options trading this month.Open interest in at-the-money options, meaning those at or near the current stock price, that expired on the last trading day of the week could be causing some choppiness, the bank said in a report Friday. That’s because in ins

  • Here are the states with tax holidays for back-to-school shopping

    Seventeen states and Puerto Rico are offering consumers anywhere from two days to a week to make tax-free purchases for school.

  • 3 Ways to Become a Millionaire Without Having to Win the Lottery

    Saving money is an important step toward becoming a millionaire, but if you leave your cash in a regular bank account, you'll hinder its growth (especially given what interest rates look like today). A better bet is to invest your money steadily, namely by buying stocks. Of course, there's risk involved in buying stocks, but the rewards can more than make up for it.

  • Cash Unwanted by Banks Piles Up at the Fed Reverse Repo Facility

    (Bloomberg) -- While money-market funds are flocking to the Federal Reserve’s overnight reverse repurchase agreement facility for the yield, large U.S. banks are using the program to shed unwanted deposits.Banks are emerging as a key driver in demand for the Fed’s so-called RRP facility, where usage could approach $1.5 trillion by the end of October, according to Bank of America Corp. strategist Mark Cabana. Volumes surged over the past month, reaching an all-time high of $992 billion on June 30

  • Citigroup Cuts Off Its $495-a-Year Rival to AmEx’s Platinum Card

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. stopped taking applications for its $495-a-year Prestige card, a competitor to American Express Co.’s Platinum line and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Sapphire Reserve.The bank will still serve existing Prestige customers, according to an emailed statement Friday, and encouraged prospective customers to instead consider products including the no-annual-fee Citi Custom Cash Card, which it introduced last month.“Our go-to-market strategy continuously evolves to feature differ

  • Why Nvidia Stock Short-Circuited Today

    What happened Shares of graphics and crypto-mining semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) tumbled for a fourth straight day Friday, falling another 4% through 3:20 p.m. EDT. You can probably thank Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) -- and The Wall Street Journal -- for that.

  • Berkshire-Backed Pilot Seeks $3.5 Billion Loan to Pay Haslams

    (Bloomberg) -- The Haslam family, one of the richest in the U.S., is taking advantage of the booming leveraged loan market to help cash out of its holdings of Pilot Travel Centers LLC, owner of the Pilot Flying J truck stop chain.Pilot Travel Centers is borrowing $3.5 billion to buy back $2.3 billion of preferred equity held by the Haslam and the Call families, and to refinance debt. The families started selling the business to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. in 2017, with the conglomer

  • Blockchain will be ‘hugely disruptive' to finance: Franklin Templeton CEO

    Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson told Yahoo Finance in a recent interview that blockchain technology will be"hugely disruptive," eventually allowing everyday people to place small investments in otherwise inaccessible assets.

  • 10 Cheap Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 cheap Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Cheap Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. The pandemic-led recession has shrunk economies all over the world, and China is no exception. In the […]

  • Is Micron Technology Stock Headed to $165 a Share?

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have climbed 59% over the last year, but one analyst still sees significant upside. Let's see what's driving Micron's business to determine whether the stock is worth buying today. Micron is one of the leading manufacturers of the dynamic random access memory (DRAM) products used in consumer PCs and mobile devices.

  • Nvidia Begins To Falter

    Nvidia (NVDA, daily & weekly) fell for a fourth straight day, tumbling this week below its 21-day line and starting to approach its 50-day/10-week. The chipmaker has been one of the biggest leaders since late May. If Nvidia and other chips sell off this rally is in trouble. Investors who bought in late May/early June might have taken profits at the 21-day line.

  • 5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That'll Make You Rich

    Making money in the stock market is easy... if you own dividend stocks. According to a report published by J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2013, publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. Because dividend stocks are almost always profitable and time-tested, they're logical candidates to make investors rich.

  • 3 Things Every Investor Should Know About Pfizer's Dividend

    Here are three things every investor should know about Pfizer's dividend. Only six of them have dividend yields that are higher than Pfizer's yield of 3.9%. This inverse relationship makes Pfizer's dividend yield stand out even more.

  • Why Carnival Stock Is Still Falling

    It's been a miserable week to own Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock. Every single day, the stock has closed down from the previous day -- and Friday looks to be no different, with Carnival shares shedding 4.2% through 2:45 p.m. EDT today. It may be lingering concerns about the company's new policy of requiring passengers in Florida to prove vaccination or purchase travel insurance and pay for a negative COVID-19 test, and what effect the policy will have on demand.

  • Stocks Are Pricey. 42 Bargains From Barron’s Roundtable Investing Experts.

    Barron’s Roundtable experts worry about valuations and inflation, but see opportunities in technology, healthcare, retail, and more.

  • Moderna surges, Square to enter DeFi space, Intel in talks to buy GlobalFoundries 

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Wall Street’s China Dreams Get Jolt From U.S. Hong Kong Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has a message for Wall Street: Beware in Hong Kong.And with that, a question suddenly confronts C-suites across Manhattan. If the White House wants banks to reconsider their presence in Hong Kong because China is tightening its grip on the territory’s legal and financial systems, what does that mean for their long-held ambitions for expanding in the world’s second-largest economy and its market of 1.4 billion people?That was among the many thoughts racing