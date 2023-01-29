U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,070.56
    +10.13 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,978.08
    +28.67 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,621.71
    +109.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,911.46
    +8.39 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.38
    -1.63 (-2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.90
    -2.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.30 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5180
    +0.0250 (+0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2395
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8000
    -0.3530 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,512.31
    +483.08 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.66
    +9.65 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,765.15
    +4.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,382.56
    +19.81 (+0.07%)
     

What businesses do vs. what business say

Sam Ro
·Contributor
·9 min read

This post was originally published on TKer.co

Stocks rallied, with the S&P 500 climbing 2.5% last week. The index is now up 13.8% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 15.1% from its January 3, 2022 closing high of 4,796.56.

While the U.S. economy has been cooling off for months, the hard economic data shows growth has been pretty resilient. On Thursday, we learned GDP in Q4 rose at a 2.9% rate.

However, if you’ve only been reading sentiment-oriented business surveys (i.e., the soft data), you might think things are in much worse shape than they really are.

The ISM Manufacturing surveys have signaled contraction in November and December. The S&P Global U.S. Composite Output surveys have been signaling contraction since last July. Similarly, regional business surveys from the New York Fed, the Philly Fed, and the Dallas Fed have reflected ugly declines in activity.

This dynamic is not new to TKer’s paid subscribers. See: Perceptions on the economy have disconnected from reality 🔥

Goldman Sachs economists explored this conflict between the hard and soft data in a new research note titled: “Making Sense of Scary Survey Data.”

“While contractionary soft data in January represent a downside risk for Q1 growth, we believe gloomy sentiment is currently distorting the message from business surveys, and we place less weight than usual on this negative growth signal,“ Goldman Sachs’ Spencer Hill wrote in the report published Wednesday.

Hill compared the performance of soft data against hard data using Goldman Sachs’ current activity indicators (CAIs) composites.

“Since last June, GDP and other hard indicators of economic activity have consistently outperformed business surveys, with our Hard CAI outperforming our Soft CAI by 2.3pp annualized,“ he observed.

“Survey data do not provide a perfect read on growth, and they are particularly error-prone when business sentiment is euphoric or depressed,” Hill added. “Fears of imminent recession have been top of mind since the middle of last year, and as is visible in the gap between the blue and red lines in the previous exhibit, the economy outperformed the business surveys throughout the last two quarters.“

It gets even more interesting.

Hill dug into the soft survey data and separated objective findings (e.g., if orders are rising) from subjective ones (e.g., if general business conditions have improved).

“Business leaders broadly report deteriorating business conditions, but the breadth of decline reported for actual production, shipments, and employment is more modest — albeit still more negative than during most of the previous economic expansion,“ he found.

Consumers behave no differently. See: What consumers do > what consumers say 🙊 and A bullish contradiction 🛍.

This is not to say we should be totally dismissive of soft survey data. I often include this data in the weekly review of macro crosscurrents.

“The pessimism must be coming from somewhere, and to a certain extent should be self-fulfilling,” Bloomberg’s John Authers wrote regarding the same research note. “So maybe the recession is just behind schedule.”

“Or alternatively, after years of economic weirdness, people in business have lost their nerve and will soon snap out of it,” Authers added. “It would be nice to believe the second.“

The good news is the hard data on business finances and consumer finances look pretty strong. So the economy appears to have the capacity to keep growing.

But if the negative vibes persist, we could face an unfortunate economic downturn where businesses and consumers rein in activity when they don’t have to.

That’s interesting! 💡

From a new NBER worker paper titled “Time Savings When Working From Home“:

… The average daily time savings when working from home is 72 minutes in our sample. We estimate that work from home saved about two hours per week per worker in 2021 and 2022, and that it will save about one hour per week per worker after the pandemic ends. Workers allocate 40 percent of their time savings to their jobs and about 11 percent to caregiving activities. People living with children allocate more of their time savings to caregiving.

Reviewing the macro crosscurrents 🔀

There were a few notable data points from last week to consider:

📉 Inflation is cooling. According to BEA data released Friday, the PCE price index in December was up 5.0% from a year ago, down from the 5.5% from in November. Excluding food and energy prices, the core PCE price index — the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation — was up 4.4%, down from 4.7% the month prior. While the improvement is welcome, the metric remains well above the Fed’s 2% target rate.

(Source: BEA via <a href="https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PCEPI#" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FRED" class="link ">FRED</a>)
(Source: BEA via FRED)

On a month-over-month basis in December, the PCE price index was up 0.1% and the core PCE price index was up 0.3%. Both metrics are down from their 2022 highs.

(Source: BEA via <a href="https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PCEPI#" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FRED" class="link ">FRED</a>)
(Source: BEA via FRED)

For more on inflation cooling, read: The bullish 'goldilocks' soft landing scenario that everyone wants 😀.

💰 Incomes are up. According to BEA data, personal incomes in December were up 0.2% from the prior month.

(Source: BEA via <a href="https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PCEPI#" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FRED" class="link ">FRED</a>)
(Source: BEA via FRED)

🛍️ Spending is down. According to BEA data, personal consumption expenditures in December declined by 0.2% from the prior month.

(Source: BEA via <a href="https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PCEPI#" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FRED" class="link ">FRED</a>)
(Source: BEA via FRED)

👍 Consumer sentiment improves. From the University of Michigan’s January Survey of Consumers: “Consumer sentiment confirmed the preliminary January reading, remaining low from a historical perspective but continuing to lift for the second consecutive month, rising 9% above December and reaching about 3% below a year ago... The current conditions index soared 15% above December, with improving assessments of both personal finances and buying conditions for durables, supported by strong incomes and easing price pressures.”

(Source: <a href="http://www.sca.isr.umich.edu/files/chicsr.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:University of Michigan" class="link ">University of Michigan</a>)
(Source: University of Michigan)

✈️ Durable goods orders climb. Orders for manufactured durable goods jumped 5.6% in December to $286.9 billion, driven by transportation equipment.

(Source: <a href="https://www.census.gov/manufacturing/m3/adv/pdf/durgd.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:U.S. Census Bureau" class="link ">U.S. Census Bureau</a>)
(Source: U.S. Census Bureau)

👎 But business investment cools. Orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft — a.k.a. core capex or business investment — declined 0.2% to $74.9 billion. While this metric has declined in three of the last four months, it continues to hover near record levels. For more on core capex, read: 9 reasons to be optimistic about the economy and markets 💪.

(Source: <a href="https://twitter.com/uscensusbureau/status/1618606774457704449" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@USCensusBureau" class="link ">@USCensusBureau</a>)
(Source: @USCensusBureau)

👎 Layoffs hit some non-tech companies. On Monday, Newell Rubbermaid announced the “elimination of approximately 13% of office positions.“ On Tuesday, 3M announced it would “reduce approximately 2,500 global manufacturing roles.“ On Thursday morning, Dow Inc. announced “a global workforce reduction of approximately 2,000 roles.” On Thursday evening, Hasbro announced “the elimination of approximately 1,000 positions from its global workforce this year, or approximately 15% of global full-time employees.“ For more on this, read Making sense of conflicting news on the labor market 🤔.

👍 But non-tech companies are also hiring. On Wednesday, United announced it planned to “hire more than 2,500 pilots in 2023.“ On Thursday, Chipotle announced it “seeks to fill 15,000 jobs.” On Friday, Boeing announced it aimed to hire 10,000. I’ve started an informal thread on Twitter tracking anecdotes of companies hiring (Link). As always, Mind the anecdata 🤏 and Beware alarming business stories that get a lot of news coverage 🗞️.

Subscribed

🏢 Workers are returning to the office. From Kastle Systems: “Occupancy hit a new pandemic record high last week, as workers continue to return to the office after the holidays. The 10-city Back to Work Barometer reached 49.5% occupancy, exceeding last year’s high of 49.0%. The highest day of the week for the 10-city average was Wednesday at 58.1% occupancy, and the low was Friday at 33.4%.“

(Source: <a href="https://www.kastle.com/safety-wellness/getting-america-back-to-work/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kastle Systems" class="link ">Kastle Systems</a>)
(Source: Kastle Systems)

💼 Unemployment claims remain low. Initial claims for unemployment benefits fell to a nine-month low of 186,000 during the week ending Jan. 21, down from 192,000 the week prior. While the number is up from its six-decade low of 166,000 in March, it remains near levels seen during periods of economic expansion. For more on low unemployment, read: 9 reasons to be optimistic about the economy and markets 💪.

Initial claims remain very low. (Source: DoL via <a href="https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/ICSA#" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FRED" class="link ">FRED</a>)
Initial claims remain very low. (Source: DoL via FRED)

🇺🇸 Immigration is rebounding. From Apollo’s Torsten Slok: “Immigration declined during Covid, contributing to significant labor shortages and high wage inflation across many industries. But over the past 12 months, immigration has increased significantly, and the working age immigrant population is returning to its pre-pandemic trend, see chart below. This ongoing increase in immigration is the reason why wage inflation continues to come down from the significantly elevated levels we saw during the pandemic. This is good news for the Fed and markets because a less overheated labor market will accelerate inflation’s return to the Fed’s 2% target.“

(Source: <a href="https://apolloacademy.com/a-sharp-rise-in-immigration/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Apollo" class="link ">Apollo</a>)
(Source: Apollo)

📉 Mortgage rates tick down. From Freddie Mac: “Mortgage rates continue to tick down and, as a result, home purchase demand is thawing from the months-long freeze that gripped the housing market. Potential homebuyers remain sensitive to changes in mortgage rates, but ample demand remains, fueled by first-time homebuyers.“

🏘️ New home sales tick up. Sales of newly built homes climbed 2.3% to an annualized rate of 616,000 units.

(Source: <a href="https://twitter.com/uscensusbureau/status/1618626267238043649/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@USCensusBureau" class="link ">@USCensusBureau</a>)
(Source: @USCensusBureau)

🏡 Few mortgage borrowers with negative equity. From Goldman Sachs: “Black Knight estimates that if prices uniformly declined 10-15% nationally, only 2-4% of mortgage borrowers would have negative equity, which is similar to levels seen in the latter half of the last expansion and well below the almost 30% seen in 2011.“

(Source: Goldman Sachs)
(Source: Goldman Sachs)

🇺🇸 GDP grew last year. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, GDP grew at a 2.9% annualized rate in Q4. For all of 2022, GDP was up 2.1%.

(Source: <a href="https://www.bea.gov/news/2023/gross-domestic-product-fourth-quarter-and-year-2022-advance-estimate" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BEA" class="link ">BEA</a>)
(Source: BEA)

🇺🇸 A handful of states are contracting. From the Philly Fed’s State Coincident Indexes

3

report: "Over the past three months, the indexes increased in 30 states, decreased in 14 states, and remained stable in six, for a three-month diffusion index of 32. Additionally, in the past month, the indexes increased in 33 states, decreased in 11 states, and remained stable in six, for a one-month diffusion index of 44."

(Source: <a href="https://www.philadelphiafed.org/-/media/frbp/assets/surveys-and-data/coincident/2022/coincidentindexes1222.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Philly Fed" class="link ">Philly Fed</a>)
(Source: Philly Fed)

Putting it all together 🤔

We’re getting a lot of evidence that we may get the bullish “Goldilocks” soft landing scenario where inflation cools to manageable levels without the economy having to sink into recession.

But for now, inflation still has to come down more before the Federal Reserve is comfortable with price levels. So we should expect the central bank to continue to tighten monetary policy, which means tighter financial conditions (e.g. higher interest rates, tighter lending standards, and lower stock valuations). All of this means the market beatings are likely to continue and the risk the economy sinks into a recession will intensify.

However, we could soon see the Fed adopt a less hawkish tone if we continue to get evidence that inflation is easing.

It’s important to remember that while recession risks are elevated, consumers are coming from a very strong financial position. Unemployed people are getting jobs. Those with jobs are getting raises. And many still have excess savings to tap into. Indeed, strong spending data confirms this financial resilience. So it’s too early to sound the alarm from a consumption perspective.

At this point, any downturn is unlikely to turn into economic calamity given that the financial health of consumers and businesses remains very strong.

As always, long-term investors should remember that recessions and bear markets are just part of the deal when you enter the stock market with the aim of generating long-term returns. While markets have had a terrible year, the long-run outlook for stocks remains positive.

For more on how the macro story is evolving, check out the previous TKer macro crosscurrents »

For more on why this is an unusually unfavorable environment for the stock market, read: The market beatings will continue until inflation improves 🥊 »

For a closer look at where we are and how we got here, read: The complicated mess of the markets and economy, explained 🧩 »

This post was originally published on TKer.co

Sam Ro is the founder of TKer.co. Follow him on Twitter at @SamRo

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • China central bank to roll over lending tools to spur growth

    China's central bank said on Sunday it will roll over three lending tools to increase support for targeted sectors of the economy. The central bank will also extend a relending tool for the transport and logistics sector to June 2023, it said. Some foreign financial institutions will be included in the scope of the carbon reduction tool, the central bank said.

  • How Can I Make Money in Retirement?

    With many Americans living longer and retiring earlier, more and more people have time, health and energy to work in retirement. And this has led to a surge in retirees doing just that. So whether you need the extra cash … Continue reading → The post Four Ways to Make Money in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Adani Risk Casts Doubt on Wall Street’s Star Emerging-Market Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFed Set to Shrink Rate Hikes Again as Inflation SlowsRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeAdani’s Detailed Hindenburg Reply Now Said to Be Post-Share SalePension Funds in Historic Surplus Eye $1 Trillion of Bond-BuyingA Billionaire’s Luxury Development Fuels Fight Over Texas Hill CountryThe start of 2023 was meant to be India’s. The nation’s fast-growing economy and rapidly expanding equity markets had convinced money managers from Morgan Stanl

  • The Fed’s Interest-Rate Hikes Seem to Be Working. Here’s How You Can Tell.

    The Federal Reserve’s measure of monetary reserves in the economy went negative for the first time since data were compiled. But while that suggests some slowing in the economy, it’s more complicated than that.

  • Store returns are becoming a bigger hassle

    Retailers now are making returns more challenging, more confusing, and potentially more expensive.

  • Lucid Stock Soars. Here’s What Is Happening.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Lucid soared Friday, a move that is being attributed to unconfirmed rumors that the company could be acquired. Lucid (LCID) stock started moving just after noon Friday, and had nearly doubled, to $17.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    In 2022, investors grappled with the deepest bear market since the global financial crisis in 2008, and the technology sector took the brunt of the pessimism. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is focused on the technology sector, so it experienced a steep decline in the value of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its flagship Ark Innovation ETF fell a whopping 66% for 2022.

  • 3 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

    While 2022 was a year for stock price corrections across the electric vehicle (EV) sector, 2023 looks to be a transition year for the businesses themselves. Europe and China are leading the way, with fully electric vehicles accounting for 11% and 19% of all new vehicles sold, respectively. With stock prices down and sales continuing to pick up, investors should look at investing in a diverse mix of EV makers in 2023.

  • This janitor in Vermont amassed an $8M fortune without anyone around him knowing. Here are the 3 simple techniques that made Ronald Read rich — and can do the same for you

    You could say he cleaned up.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • If the Fed Beats Inflation in 2023, These 2 Stocks Could Be Big Winners

    The stock market would likely move higher if inflation cools off, but these two stocks could be big winners.

  • 2 Struggling Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) sank 74% last year -- and for one particular reason. The telemedicine giant reported two billion-dollar noncash goodwill impairment charges. Both were linked to the acquisition of chronic-care specialist Livongo.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023

    The acronym FAANG coined by CNBC host Jim Cramer consists of five companies: (F) Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), formerly known as Facebook (A) Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) (A) Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) (N) Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) (G) Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), formerly known as Google This group of five large-cap tech companies dominated the market through late 2021, absolutely crushing the S&P 500.

  • Fed Set to Shrink Rate Hikes Again as Inflation Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergFed Set to Shrink Rate Hikes Again as Inflation SlowsRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeAdani’s Detailed Hindenburg Reply Now Said to Be Post-Share SalePension Funds in Historic Surplus Eye $1 Trillion of Bond-BuyingA Billionaire’s Luxury Development Fuels Fight Over Texas Hill CountryFederal Reserve officials are set to shift down the pace of inte

  • Why This May Be A 'Life Changing' Market Rally; Apple, Fed Meeting Loom As Tesla Run Hits 75%

    Apple earnings and the Fed meeting loom, but don't sit out a possible "life-changing" market rally. Tesla rival BYD is an aggressive buy.

  • The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    Long-term investors looking to overcome the effects of inflation can find some satisfaction from quality growth stocks, especially from companies generating triple-digit growth in revenue and share-price appreciation. Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Abermarle (NYSE: ALB) can all be purchased for under $300. All three companies have had triple-digit percentage revenue and share-price growth over the past five years.

  • Costco Members Must Remember This Key Rule (or Face the Consequences)

    Costco has a very simple business model. It sells memberships in exchange for offering members a low-cost, no-frills shopping experience. People pay in order to access the chain's warehouses. Those membership fees provide a significant portion of the chain's profits, allowing Costco to sell its limited selection of merchandise at a lower markup than its rivals.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Flash Hyper-Bullish Signals

    With January about to conclude, we’ve come off last year’s bearish trend, and seen solid gains over the first month of the year – 6% on the S&P 500, 11% on the tech-oriented NASDAQ – but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods. Inflation remains high, the Fed is still raising interest rates, and there’s still plenty of uncertainty about the course of the Russian war in Ukraine, and what China will do as it moves away from COVID lockdowns. So what to do, to find the right stocks for gains? The m

  • 1 Top Crypto Stock With 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Investors should temper expectations, as this company's near-term success is largely out of its control.

  • Why Were Investors So Disappointed With Intel's Q4 Results?

    Sales were crashing, earnings turned to losses, and the pain is likely to persist. You can understand why investors were not happy with Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) fourth-quarter results. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan.