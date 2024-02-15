What factors determine your business insurance premium?

Photo via Getty Images (CHARTCHAI KANTHATHAN via Getty Images)

For many business owners, insurance premiums often seem like a significant yet puzzling expense, shrouded in complexities and calculations that may not be immediately clear. However, understanding commercial insurance premiums is a critical aspect of managing your small business effectively. These premiums are not just another line item on your expense sheet; they are a reflection of the risks and potential costs associated with your operations.

Together with TD Insurance, we’re taking a closer look at the various factors insurance companies consider when calculating your premiums, to help provide you with the clarity you need to make informed decisions and potentially uncover cost-saving opportunities when shopping for business insurance.

The basics of insurance premiums

Insurance premiums are the payments you make to keep your insurance policy active, offering protection against potential future losses. Insurers determine the amount of these premiums by evaluating the likelihood of a claim being made against your policy and the potential cost of that claim.

5 key factors that influence business insurance cost

Several key factors influence the calculation of your insurance premiums, and better understanding these can help you identify ways to manage your insurance costs.

1. Industry and nature of the business: The type of business you operate plays a crucial role in determining your insurance premiums. A restaurant may face foodborne illness claims, which is a different liability exposure compared to a photographer taking professional headshots, and influences the insurer's perception of risk and, consequently, the premium accordingly.

2. Annual revenue: Typically, greater revenue levels are associated with increased customer interaction, leading to higher potential liability exposures. For example, a high-traffic clothing store is more likely to face slip and fall incidents.

Revenue is also directly related to exposure for business income losses. If said clothing store purchased business interruption insurance, the store's higher revenue means that potential losses from any operational disruption are significantly larger compared to a similar business that yields lower revenue. Therefore, the cost of business interruption insurance is influenced by the type of industry and how quickly operations can resume following a business interruption loss.

3. Location: Where your business is located can significantly impact your premiums. Areas prone to natural disasters, high crime rates or other risks can increase the likelihood of claims, thereby affecting your insurance costs. Insurers may assess geographical data and historical claims from similar businesses in your area to evaluate this risk.

4. Claims history: A history of frequent claims can indicate potential risks, and may lead to higher insurance premiums. Conversely, a clean history with few to no claims can be advantageous, as insurers see this as a sign of a well-managed, lower-risk business—underscoring the importance of proper risk management and safety protocols in your operations.

5. Coverage details: The specifics of your policy, including coverage limits and deductibles, play a significant role in determining your premiums. Opting for higher coverage limits provides more protection but also increases the cost of your premium. Similarly, choosing a lower deductible means you'll pay less out of pocket in the event of a claim, but it also results in a higher premium.

Strategies for lowering your business insurance costs

Understanding the factors that affect your premiums is just the first step. Actively managing your insurance policy is crucial to ensure that your coverage aligns with your business needs and that you are not overpaying for insurance.

Here are four practical tips to lower your business insurance costs without compromising the protection your business requires.

1. Regularly review your policy: Insurance needs can evolve with your business. Therefore, it is important to review your policies regularly to ensure they align with your current business operations. This will help you customize your coverage to fit the specific needs of your business, avoid paying for coverage that's irrelevant and ensure you're not underinsured in crucial areas.

2. Foster workplace safety: A robust safety culture is instrumental in helping reduce business insurance premiums, as a lower incidence of accidents and claims directly translates to more favorable premium rates. Regular safety trainings, inspections, a proper security system and accessible safety gear, such as fire extinguishers and first-aid kits, are key.

3. Keep detailed records: Detailed documentation of your business assets, operations and financials, coupled with a comprehensive record of any incidents or claims, can expedite the claims process and ensure you receive a fair payout.

4. Leverage bundling discounts: Combining policies such as your commercial property & liability insurance with your commercial auto insurance under a single provider can unlock bundling discounts and simplify insurance management.

Understanding and managing your commercial insurance policy is an integral part of risk management for your small business. In doing so, you can ensure that your business is adequately protected without incurring unnecessary costs. Remember: effective insurance management is not just about reducing expenses, it's about making strategic decisions that safeguard the stability and growth of your business in the long run.

The content on this page is for general information purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Any coverages described herein may be subject to additional eligibility criteria, limitations and exclusions. In the event you make a claim, potential indemnification is also subject to the receivability of the claim and the type of coverage you bought.

In the case of conflict between the content on this page and your policy wordings, your policy wordings shall prevail. Please speak to an Advisor or consult your policy wordings for further details.