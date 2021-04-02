U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.20
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.10
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.24
    -0.21 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6700
    +0.0870 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,435.95
    +523.95 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,219.51
    +16.35 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.13 (+1.58%)
     
JOBS:

U.S. economy adds 916,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate is 6%

The results far exceed the 660,000 expected

What if your next electric car's body was also its battery?

Roberto Baldwin
·Senior Editor
·5 min read

In 2019, nanotechnology company Nanom built a boat. But unlike your average sea-going vessel, the Magnea (as it was called) was built with a “structural battery carbon fiber” hull. In lay terms, they built a 500-kWh capacity cell right into the structure of the boat. For reference, the Tesla Model S has a battery capacity of 100-kWh. The company says that its nanotechnology that makes this possible could also reduce the price and weight, and increase the efficiency of the lithium-ion batteries currently powering EVs. Both are bold claims that could result in cheaper EVs with cells that last decades.

“The single biggest component cost of EVs is the battery, which currently averages close to $200/kWh," Sam Abuelsamid, principal analyst of Guidehouse Insights told Engadget. "If you can cut that down, you can take a major chunk out of the cost of EVs.” That huge slab of chemicals that keeps the vehicle moving on the road is potentially keeping the same vehicles from moving off of sales lots. For many consumers, it’s tough to justify the cash premium of an EV over a similar gas-powered vehicle. Federal and state tax subsidies help, but with prices starting in the mid-$30,000 range, EVs are not quite ready for the mainstream.

Nanom EV boat.
Nanom EV boat.

That’s where Nanom believes it can help. The company says that by creating nanoparticles of some of the chemical components used in batteries, it can not only make them more efficient, but it can also increase the flow of electricity and reduce the long-term capacity degradation of batteries. It expects the energy density, lifespan and recharge rate of these batteries to increase by more than nine times of what is currently on the market. The lifespan storage is especially impressive. Like your smartphone, EV batteries lose some of their capacity over time as the device is charged and used. Nanom claims it can essentially tune the particle size of the chemical elements in a battery, which could create a cell that it predicts will last for 50,000 cycles.

If you were to discharge and recharge an EV battery capable of 50,000 cycles every day, it would take 137 years before the battery lost its capacity. The surprising thing is, the chemistry behind all of this isn’t totally new. The design of the Nanom battery uses the same technology as the nickel–iron battery patented by Thomas Edison in 1901. These batteries were and are known for their ability to last years, even decades. Nanom just removed the heavy iron and nickel plates and replaced them with iron and nickel nanoparticles.

The company says that its nanoparticles increase the size and surface of a battery’s electrodes. The way power is generated in a battery is that an electric current is created when lithium ions move from the negative electrode (anode) to the positive electrode (cathode). Because Nanom says it's increased the amount of electrodes, the result is a battery with a higher energy density. It’s a bit like if you replaced 50 large adults in a space making widgets with 150 small specially trained children in the same space making widgets. The kids take up less space than the adults and produce widgets at the same speed. The result is more widgets produced in the same area. (Editor’s note: We do not condone child labor in the widget industry.)

As with all battery news, it’s important to understand that the war to build better storage for electricity is being fought by potentially thousands of companies. There’s a lot of hype. Something is always just on the horizon that will change everything and make EVs cheaper. If it’s not nanoparticles, it’s solid-state batteries. We’re told time and again, something huge is coming but essentially companies are still refining the lithium-ion chemistry that powers our cars, phones and laptops.

Nanom nanoparticle batteries.
Nanom nanoparticle batteries.

Initially, Nanom wants to fix the downsides of the current battery technology. CEO and founder Armann Kojic says that the manufacturer's nanoparticle technology can be implemented into the current process. Essentially Nanom figures out the needs of the company and creates a chemical mixture that can be dropped in a business's battery packs. The result is a cell that’s more efficient, has a higher density, and has a low cost per kWh.

From there it can work on its nano-carbon structural battery. The company creates a carbon fiber weave that integrates a cathode and anode and uses a silk or fiberglass electrolyte separator. Those are all the elements of a battery, except now it’s a component that can be used as a structure. In the future, the company believes planes, boats, cars and other items could benefit from this battery material, which Kojic says will continue to work even when punctured, and will only deliver electricity to the connections built into it. So you won’t get a shock if you touch their 500-kWh battery boat.

However this plays out, even if Nanom can only improve EV batteries by 50 percent of what they promise, it’ll be a huge saving for automakers that’ll be passed on to consumers (we hope). Kojic says that the company is in advanced talks with an automotive component manufacturer and that it’s currently in preliminary talks with a major automaker. Kojic wouldn’t share any information beyond that.

As for the hype, Kojic says that the company has had arguments with scientific institutions that didn’t want to measure what was coming out of the company’s labs. Then, after seeing and measuring what Nanom had, they apologized, according to the CEO. Battery tech announcements are a bit like tales about the fish that got away. A lot of talk and not much actual proof. Remember, Nanom has a boat and maybe, just maybe, it actually caught the fish — in this case, one that brings a cheaper, long-lasting battery to the world. If true, it’s landed itself a whopper.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon reportedly explored opening discount stores to offload unsold electronics

    Amazon has been examining the idea of opening discount stores or outlets selling unsold electronics and home goods at steep discounts.

  • Apple Arcade adds over 30 games a 'greatest hits' section

    Apple Arcade has expanded to 180-plus games, including a mix of App Store classics like 'Monument Valley' and 'Fruit Ninja.'

  • Intel's plan to get back on track

    Intel unveiled its plan to get the company back on track. including taking contract manufacturing jobs, and a massive $20 billion investment in building new factories.

  • ILM explains how it used Stagecraft 2.0 for season two of 'The Mandalorian'

    ILM made StageCraft better and easier to use.

  • Sony will unveil a new Xperia device on April 14th

    Sony is launching a new Xperia product on April 14th at 4:30PM Japan time or 3:30AM Eastern time in the US.

  • E3 2021 organizers confirm the all-digital event will be '100 percent free'

    E3 2021 will be '100 percent free' according to its organizers, with no paywalled content.

  • The Genesis X is a curvy, high-tech luxury EV concept

    Genesis has unveiled the X Concept EV, its fifth concept car since Hyundai launched the Genesis brand in 2015.

  • Funko will combine its collectible figures with NFTs

    Funko has claimed a stake in a company, TokenHead, that will let it offer digital NFTs alongside its vinyl figures.

  • iZotope's 2nd-gen Spire Studio gets a major but costly upgrade

    The new Spire Studio has improved software, preamps and storage but costs $150 more than the original.

  • Google brings back the compass widget to Maps on Android

    After a lengthy absence, Google is bringing back the compass widget within Maps on Android.

  • AMC Entertainment Seeks Approval to Sell 500 Million New Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is seeking investor approval to issue as many as 500 million new shares, an opportunity for a financial cushion while the theater chain works to draw fans back to the movies.Management doesn’t necessarily intend to sell the new shares immediately, but wants the option to do so, Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said Thursday in an interview on CNBC. The company announced the effort in a regulatory filing last month.AMC could use the shares to bolster its cash reserve, buy back debt at a discount, settle deferred theater rents or pursue an acquisition, Aron said. The shares have soared over the past six months, benefiting from a Reddit-fueled investing frenzy that sent heavily shorted stocks into the stratosphere.“There are a lot of good reasons for shareholders to give us the authority,” Aron said.Shares of the Leawood, Kansas-based company fell as much as 6.4% to $9.56 in New York. The company’s 12% second-lien notes due 2026 rose more than a cent on the dollar to a high of 82.88 cents, according to Trace bond trading data.AMC has raised more than $1 billion in financing this year, which helped stave off bankruptcy while its theaters were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company said previously it might seek more financing, and some creditors have suggested it sell more shares to pay down debt.Theater chains have been hard hit by government-mandated shutdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic. While the company has been able to reopen all but a small portion of its locations, it’s still operating at limited capacity to ensure extra space for customers, and many moviegoers have been reluctant to attend. The problem has been compounded by studios delaying major releases that drive ticket sales.AMC’s shares traded at historic lows for much of 2020 as the Covid-19 crisis engulfed the company. Management started issuing “going concern” notices last June, warning the company risked running out of cash. The shares have jumped more than 350% this year as a result of Reddit traders and the infusion of fresh capital.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pressure for hedge fund scrutiny builds as Yellen leads her first U.S. financial stability meeting

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is facing pressure from Democrats to revive tougher scrutiny of hedge funds and other large pools of capital as she heads her first meeting of the premier grouping of U.S. financial regulators on Wednesday. The meltdown of leveraged hedge fund Archegos Capital Management this week, which inflicted losses on Credit Suisse, Nomura and other intermediaries, gives the Financial Stability Oversight Council fresh evidence to review. The council, led by Treasury and including heads of the Fed, the Securities and Exchange Commission and other major financial regulators, is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) to privately discuss hedge fund activity and the performance of open-end mutual funds during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Equinox Group Draws SPAC Interest After $350 Million 2020 Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Equinox Group is fielding interest from blank-check firms that would take the company public after it lost around $350 million last year amid the pandemic, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Despite the loss, the gym chain has started to solicit interest from suitors including special purpose acquisition companies that value Equinox, including its SoulCycle entity and other brands, at $7 billion or more, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing private results.Equinox Group’s consolidated revenue was around $650 million last year, the people said. Cash at gym unit Equinox Holdings was $50 million after the company paid down part of a revolving credit line, one of the people added.Members were able to freeze or cancel their accounts when the spread of Covid-19 first shut gyms last year, pressuring the company’s financial results and forcing it to furlough thousands of workers.A representative from Equinox didn’t respond to requests for comment. Sportico previously reported that the chain had received interest from SPACs and private equity firms.The entire fitness industry is reeling from forced closures tied to the pandemic. Chains including Gold’s Gym International Inc., 24 Hour Fitness Worldwide Inc. and the owner of New York Sports Clubs sought bankruptcy protection last year.Gyms have been allowed to reopen in many cities, though social distancing, cleaning guidelines and capacity limitations remain in place. Indoor fitness classes like SoulCycle recently started up again in New York, and the spin chain has also been offering outdoor classes in select locations. Equinox bought a majority stake in SoulCycle in 2011.The company last year secured funding from private equity firm Silver Lake to build a digital platform, now known as Equinox+, and add as many as 50 locations annually.Closely held Equinox received a minority investment in 2017 from L Catterton, a consumer-focused private equity firm, and is backed by principals of billionaire Stephen Ross’s Related Cos. Price quotes on the fitness company’s $1.02 billion loan due 2024 have hovered around 93 cents on the dollar.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canada's cash-rich oil sands firms face pressure to spend on transition

    Canada's biggest oil sands producers are generating billions more in free cash flow in a faster-than-expected pandemic rebound, but taking a cautious approach to spending it that is disappointing environment-minded investors. Their strategy to repay debts and pay shareholders has won praise from investors in Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy and Cenovus Energy who are eager for higher returns.

  • Crypto Exchange Coinbase Sets Direct Listing for April 14

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, said it’s planning to make its trading debut on April 14.The company’s registration statement for the listing has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Coinbase said Thursday in a statement confirming a Bloomberg News report.The direct listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market had earlier been pushed back from March, Bloomberg previously reported. As with other direct listings, a reference price to help guide investors and to allow the shares to begin trading will be disclosed the night before the company goes public, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information was private.Coinbase’s plans were undergoing a review by the SEC, which has been inundated with filings for initial public offerings, including the frenzy of special purpose acquisition companies.A different federal regulator, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, announced on March 19 that it had reached a $6.5 million settlement with Coinbase, resolving claims the company had reported inaccurate data about transactions and that a former employee had engaged in improper trades.Coinbase is planning to go public through a direct listing in which it will not raise any new capital, it said in previous filings. It was valued at about $90 billion in its final week of trading on Nasdaq’s private market, Bloomberg News reported.The debut will be the first major direct listing to take place on the Nasdaq. All such previous listings were on the New York Stock Exchange, including those by Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies Inc., Asana Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and Roblox Corp.In addition to the exchange, Coinbase operates a digital-coin custody business, keeping holdings safe for institutions.(Updates with statement in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Record Green Bond Sales Greet BlackRock, Vanguard’s Climate Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Debt sales to fund environmentally friendly projects set a monthly record in March, just as BlackRock Inc., Vanguard Group Inc. and other asset-management giants signaled a greater focus on battling climate change through their investments.Issuers raised $73.4 billion from green bonds globally, beating the previous monthly all-time high of $62.3 billion set in September, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. First-quarter issuance amounted to $149.9 billion, up 186% from the same period in 2020.Large investors are getting more vocal about supporting environmental, social and governance causes, meaning issuers have an increasingly receptive audience when raising money. This week, BlackRock and Vanguard joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, a group of 43 firms with about $23 trillion in assets pledging to fight global warming.“When asset managers with that kind of weight in the market make it clear that they are prioritizing a company’s greenhouse-gas trajectory, issuers have to take notice and green bonds are one of the important ways they can signal that climate commitment,” said Steven Nichols, head of ESG capital markets for the Americas at Bank of America Corp. “A green bond can distinguish those who are truly investing to improve environmental performance.”Deals are getting bigger. Electric utility Clearway Energy Inc. issued $925 million of high-yield securities last month, the largest-ever junk green sale from a U.S. company. And President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan presented Wednesday could keep the momentum going, fueling private-sector issuance of ESG bonds. Biden included $650 billion for initiatives such as cleaner water and high-speed broadband.“The proposal’s focus on sustainability will also accelerate the green revolution, and we recommend that investors seek a diversified exposure across various sustainable asset classes,” Mark Haefele, UBS Global Wealth Management’s chief investment officer, said in a note Thursday.There are, however, concerns about greenwashing, or the possibility that governments and companies exaggerate or misrepresent their environmental credentials or sustainability bona fides to tap feverish demand, lower borrowing costs and boost their reputation.“Sustainability needs to be an authentic integrated strategy with milestones and an execution plan in place to reach a company’s long-term goals,” said Bridget Fawcett, global co-head of sustainability & corporate transitions at Citigroup Inc. “Investors are looking for transparency and keen to deploy capital to businesses that drive people, planet and profits in combination.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Home Cleaner Swan Revives U.S. IPO at $3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Swan Daojia, the maid and home-maintenance service provider formerly known as 58 Home, has revived its planned U.S. initial public offering as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.The startup backed by China’s Craigslist-equivalent 58.com Inc. could seek a valuation from the listing of about $3 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Following a round of investment last year in which Sequoia Capital China participated, 58.com is no longer Swan’s largest shareholder, one of the people said.The company delayed its planned first-time share sale early last year as the coronavirus outbreak crippled customer demand, Bloomberg News had reported.Deliberations are still ongoing and details of the potential offering such as valuation and timeline could change, the people said. Representatives for 58.com, Sequoia Capital China and Swan Daojia declined to comment.Founded in 2014, Swan Daojia is a platform providing services in China ranging from flower delivery and house repair to home cleaning and babysitting, according to the company’s website. It operates in over 400 cities and has more than 6,000 employees. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Ping An Ventures and KKR & Co. jointly invested $300 million in the startup in October 2015.In June, 58.com agreed to a buyout deal at about an $8.7 billion value, to a consortium including private equity firms as well as founder Jinbo Yao.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo Flop Deals Blow to U.K. Post-Brexit Tech Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- It was supposed to be a triumph for the post-Brexit City of London, a deal that would show the world how British markets could lure hot young companies.Instead the stock-market debut of Deliveroo Holdings Plc, an eight-year-old business backed by none other than Amazon.com Inc., flopped Wednesday in a sharp blow to the City’s latest ambitions.A more than 30% slump following the initial public offering was caused by concerns over labor practices, as well as a recent drop in investor appetite for the technology sector. The company’s decision to have a dual-class structure, which gives outsized voting rights for its founder Will Shu, didn’t help, and was criticized by Legal & General Investment Management, the U.K.’s biggest asset manager.The washout has dented London’s efforts to cast itself as a high-growth listings hub, casting a shadow over a record first quarter for IPOs and proposed changes to make the U.K. more attractive for tech offerings. So far, the City has been losing unicorns to New York’s deeper pool of investors.If the U.K. doesn’t change how it perceives businesses that are not yet profitable, it “will keep losing valuable businesses to the U.S. – and along with it the investment, the intellectual capital and wider growth of the ecosystem,” said Manish Madhvani, managing partner of GP Bullhound LLP, a tech investment firm.Deliveroo’s IPO Debacle Is a Bad Look for London: Alex WebbTech founders generally prefer listing in the U.S. due to rules that give them greater control over their companies even after they’ve gone public. To level the playing field, the U.K. is looking at allowing dual-class structures on the premium listing segment of the London Stock Exchange, where they are currently prohibited.But dual-class shares remain a contentious issue in London. Large money managers have pushed back against the structure, saying it runs afoul of corporate governance norms.The U.K. is also losing startups to deep-pocketed U.S. special purpose acquisition vehicles. Arrival Ltd., a London-based maker of electric vans and buses that counts BlackRock Inc. among its biggest investors, started trading in New York last week after combining with a blank-check firm. Cazoo Ltd. said earlier this week it will list in the U.S. after selling itself to hedge-fund founder Dan Och’s SPAC in a deal valued at $7 billion, turning its back on a potential IPO in London.All is not lost. Some large deals are waiting in the wings. DNA sequencing firm Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd, another homegrown U.K. unicorn, on Tuesday said it plans to list in the City in the second half of the year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Shares Push Stocks Higher; Crude Oil Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology shares led U.S. stocks higher, regaining favor on the last day of a quarter where they trailed the rest of the major market sectors, with President Joe Biden set to unveil his next stimulus plan.Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Tesla Inc. pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 up 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial finished lower with investors favoring growth over value shares again. The benchmark S&P 500 set an intra-day high, retreating from a record closing level in the last moments of trading. Oil fell after an OPEC+ panel meeting ended without an oil policy recommendation. The dollar weakened, but still posted its best quarter in a year. The Bloomberg Commodity Index and developing-nation currencies climbed.“The message is pretty clear that he intends to go big,” said Shawn Snyder, head of investment strategy at Citi Personal Wealth Management. “It’s really really huge fiscal tailwinds.”Data for March showed U.S. private employers added the most jobs in six months, adding to evidence that the vaccine drive and business reopenings are encouraging hiring.Investors, rattled this week by the meltdown at Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, are turning their attention to growth and inflation as volatility spurred by the forced sales subsides. While Europe’s struggle with inoculations and the resurgence of the coronavirus have tempered growth expectations, the U.S. vaccine rollout is surpassing targets.“We continue to be in this rotational kind of market and in particular some of what had been -- to use a supermarket term -- the hot pockets of speculative excess,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. “But it obviously has not taken the market down with it more broadly, nor did the spectacle of Archegos do that either, so there’s clearly still resilience in the market.”The fallout from the Archegos liquidation continued to play out. Discovery Inc.’s Class B shares surged as much as 115% before paring some gains and triggering several volatility halts. The gain far outpaced the advance in Class A shares, which trade with significantly more daily volume.Ten-year Treasury yields rose for the fourth time in five days, trading near a 14-month high. Gold steadied after a two-day slump. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped after a gathering among producers ended without any recommendations on output, according to delegates.Some key events to watch this week:OPEC+ meets to discuss production levels for May on Thursday.China Caixin PMI due Thursday.U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.