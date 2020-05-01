What is smartphone contact tracing and how does it work? Tech Support

Welcome to Tech Support, a segment where I, Dan Howley, serve as your intrepid guide through the sometimes confusing, often frustrating, world of personal technology.

“What is smartphone contact tracing?”

Smartphone contract tracing is a means of quickly notifying people via their phone that they have been in contact with somebody who has an illness such as coronavirus.

Without smartphones, healthcare officials traditionally perform contact tracing by interviewing infected individuals to determine where they’ve traveled and whom they’ve contacted. Health officials then reach out to those individuals so they can quarantine themselves.

But traditional contact tracing requires serious human resources, including workers manning phone lines to reach out to potentially infected people, individuals going door-to-door, etc. According to The New York Times, a nationwide effort would likely require somewhere around 300,000 people. What’s more, this kind of tracing takes time — something authorities can’t afford with a fast-spreading virus.

In place of such a massive workforce, countries around the world have begun to develop and deploy smartphone-based contact tracing systems.

The Chinese government, for instance, uses an app that residents are required to download if they want to use things like shopping malls and public transportation. Singapore, meanwhile, used a voluntary smartphone app called TraceTogether that measures the distance a person’s phone has been from another person’s device using Bluetooth technology. Data is stored locally on users’ phones unless they authorize its upload to the country’s Ministry of Health.

European countries like Germany have sought to have data collected via smartphone apps uploaded to a centralized database that would give the country’s health officials a better understanding of the virus, but at the potential expense of user privacy.

The fear is that governments could use the data gleaned from their centralized contact tracing apps to effectively set up a mass surveillance program. Germany has since abandoned this route.

What is the U.S. using?

A number of proposals for apps in the U.S. would allow for smartphone contact tracing, including one developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. But the most likely candidate for nationwide smartphone contact tracing is the solution put together by Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL), which they refer to as an “exposure notification” tool.

The smartphone contact tracing system comes with controversy – user privacy is certainly a concern among some security experts.

The Apple-Google tool will enable our phones to communicate with each other, and alert us if we’ve come into contact with someone with the coronavirus.

Rather than depending on a users’ GPS data, which can identify individuals, the tool will rely on Bluetooth, similar to Singapore’s solution.

Initially, the companies will require users to download an app from an official health authority, but that will change when they provide operating system updates that allow you to activate it without a third-party app.