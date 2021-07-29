U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,419.15
    +18.51 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,084.53
    +153.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,778.26
    +15.68 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.04
    +15.08 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.56
    +1.17 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.50
    +27.90 (+1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    25.61
    +0.74 (+2.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1891
    +0.0044 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2690
    +0.0080 (+0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3963
    +0.0055 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4500
    -0.4600 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,666.55
    -453.90 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.33
    +3.97 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.42
    +61.79 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.42
    +200.76 (+0.73%)
     

'What Remains of Edith Finch' will hit iOS on August 16th

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Annapurna Interactive is making lots of announcements today about its future, but the publisher hasn't forgotten its roots either. What Remains Of Edith Finch, the very first game AI released, is coming to iOS on August 16th.

The first-person mystery, which was developed by Giant Sparrow, debuted on PC and PS4 in April 2017. AI brought it to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch later. It's a well-reviewed game that encapsulates much of AI's ethos of releasing "personal, emotional and original" games. Perhaps the iOS release will help it find a whole new audience.

