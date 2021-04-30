U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    -0.0118 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3180
    +0.3940 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,340.63
    +3,704.05 (+6.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     

What3Words sends legal threat to a security researcher for sharing an open-source alternative

Zack Whittaker
·3 min read

A U.K. company behind digital addressing system What3Words has sent a legal threat to a security researcher for offering to share an open-source software project with other researchers, which What3Words claims violate its copyright.

Aaron Toponce, a systems administrator at XMission, received a letter on Thursday from a law firm representing What3Words, requesting that he delete tweets related to the open source alternative, WhatFreeWords. The letter also demands that he disclose to the law firm the identity of the person or people with whom he had shared a copy of the software, agree that he would not make any further copies of the software, and to delete any copies of the software he had in his possession.

The letter gave him until May 7 to agree, after which What3Words would "waive any entitlement it may have to pursue related claims against you," a thinly-veiled threat of legal action.

"This is not a battle worth fighting," he said in a tweet. Toponce told TechCrunch that he has complied with the demands, fearing legal repercussions if he didn't. He has also asked the law firm twice for links to the tweets they want deleting but has not heard back. "Depending on the tweet, I may or may not comply. Depends on its content," he said.

The legal threat sent to Aaron Toponce. (Image: supplied)

U.K.-based What3Words divides the entire world into three-meter squares and labels each with a unique three-word phrase. The idea is that sharing three words is easier to share on the phone in an emergency than having to find and read out their precise geographic coordinates.

But security researcher Andrew Tierney recently discovered that What3Words would sometimes have two similarly-named squares less than a mile apart, potentially causing confusion about a person's true whereabouts. In a later write-up, Tierney said What3Words was not adequate for use in safety-critical cases.

It's not the only downside. Critics have long argued that What3Words' proprietary geocoding technology, which it bills as "life-saving," makes it harder to examine it for problems or security vulnerabilities.

Concerns about its lack of openness in part led to the creation of the WhatFreeWords. A copy of the project's website, which does not contain the code itself, said the open-source alternative was developed by reverse-engineering What3Words. "Once we found out how it worked, we coded implementations for it for JavaScript and Go," the website said. "To ensure that we did not violate the What3Words company's copyright, we did not include any of their code, and we only included the bare minimum data required for interoperability."

But the project's website was nevertheless subjected to a copyright takedown request filed by What3Words' counsel. Even tweets that pointed to cached or backup copies of the code were removed by Twitter at the lawyers' requests.

Toponce — a security researcher on the side — contributed to Tierney's research, who was tweeting out his findings as he went. Toponce said that he offered to share a copy of the WhatFreeWords code with other researchers to help Tierney with his ongoing research into What3Words. Toponce told TechCrunch that receiving the legal threat may have been a combination of offering to share the code and also finding problems with What3Words.

In its letter to Toponce, What3Words argues that WhatFreeWords contains its intellectual property and that the company "cannot permit the dissemination" of the software.

Regardless, several websites still retain copies of the code and are easily searchable through Google, and TechCrunch has seen several tweets linking to the WhatFreeWords code since Toponce went public with the legal threat. Tierney, who did not use WhatFreeWords as part of his research, said in a tweet that What3Words' reaction was "totally unreasonable given the ease with which you can find versions online."

We asked What3Words if the company could point to a case where a judicial court has asserted that WhatFreeWords has violated its copyright. What3Words spokesperson Miriam Frank did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Talkspace threatened to sue a security researcher over a bug report

Recommended Stories

  • How UK-based Lendable is powering fintechs across emerging markets

    What moves the needle for digital lenders is serving loans to their respective customers. While some lenders use the former, it can be seen as folly because, over time, the founders tend to lose ownership of their businesses after giving out too much equity to raise capital for loans. TechCrunch has recently reported on two prominent digital lenders (also digital banks in their own rights) gaining steam in Africa -- Carbon and FairMoney.

  • In depth: Andy Street's success shows how quickly the shift in British politics has occurred

    Four years ago, with a majority of only a few thousand out of a turnout of more than half a million, Andy Street was elected Mayor of the West Midlands. Back then, Theresa May was Prime Minister and riding high in the polls, the Brexit negotiations had not yet begun, and there was no such thing as Covid-19. To describe the political backdrop to his mayoralty as tumultuous would be an understatement. If the next election, due to take place on Thursday, had been held during the lowest points of the Brexit talks or the pandemic response, Street would surely have been blown away thanks to dissatisfaction with the performance of the Tories in government nationally. Now, however, opinion polls put him ahead of the Labour candidate, and Street and his campaign team believe they have all to play for. Tory strategists say the result could come down to just hundreds or thousands of votes. "In the end it’s going to be down to who can get their vote out," says a senior staffer. Nonetheless, the campaign exudes a quiet confidence. "There are days to go," says Street, "and I’m still smiling". In this age of political polarisation, Street is an unusual candidate, almost a throwback to a gentler time. A former managing director of John Lewis, he is proud of his status as a businessman in politics. "The mayoralties in particular really lend themselves to practical people from business who can bring leadership to their local communities," he says. And Street’s pitch – as the apolitical candidate able to rise above party identity, the technocrat who ignores the culture wars and just wants to get things done – is plausible because it reflects who he is. Local focus Street’s campaign is starkly personal. His leaflets barely mention his Conservative affiliation, and they are branded green instead of Tory blue. In his manifesto and on the doorstep, he wastes no time on national political issues, focusing exclusively on local challenges, like jobs, transport infrastructure and housing. But while he has been prepared to criticise the Tories in national government and disagree publicly with the Prime Minister, Street is not running against his party, nor defining himself by talking up his differences with other Tories. His campaign messages – always highly local, constructive and providing a plan – reveal a surprising sophistication and subtlety. Street knows that Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit political strategy has won new Conservative voters in former Labour strongholds like Dudley, Walsall, West Bromwich and Wolverhampton. He wants to secure that support, while using his personal reputation for apolitical practicality to appeal to traditional Tories and more liberal voters in the prosperous environs of Solihull and Sutton Coldfield. If this sounds like Boris Johnson’s have cake/eat cake approach to life, albeit with a Brummie twang, that is indeed what it is. As Mayor of London, Johnson had to create a coalition of support that stretched beyond the Conservative core vote to win two terms in office. In the West Midlands – a traditional Labour heartland – Street must do the same. And with voters’ second preferences counting under the rules of the supplementary vote system, appealing to Liberal Democrat and even Green voters could prove decisive. "It’s important to remember the default result in the West Midlands is a Labour win," says Andrew Mitchell, the Conservative grandee, MP for Sutton Coldfield, and keen Street supporter. "We are the insurgents, and that is why Andy is such a good candidate. He is a Tory plus plus plus: our usual voters like and trust him, but he’s appealing to so many others. But even with Andy, it is going to be close and we still might not get over the line." Levelling-up champion The West Midlands has been a hive of activity and progress throughout the Street mayoralty. Transport investment has been increased seven-fold since he took office, with new train lines and stations, bus routes and a tram service. House building has grown rapidly in speed and scale. Before the pandemic struck, almost 100,000 new jobs had been created, thanks in large part to a sharp increase in private sector inward investment. "Andy has given real meaning to the levelling up agenda across the West Midlands," says Eddie Hughes, the MP for Walsall North, a previously safe Labour seat. "People can see we’re getting a new train station and a new A&E department thanks in part to him." This year Coventry has been chosen as the country’s City of Culture, next year Birmingham will host the Commonwealth Games, and beyond that High Speed 2 will connect the West Midlands to London and the cities of the north with sharply reduced travel times. The Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government is creating a second headquarters in Wolverhampton, and ministers chose the West Midlands to become the first 5G test bed in the country. The sense of progress has, of course, been disrupted by the pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of people have been furloughed across the conurbation, and many businesses, especially those in the retail and hospitality industries, have been shuttered. Most will bounce back, but economists agree that lockdown has sped up changes that were on their way already. High streets are under pressure, retail is restructuring, and the economics of city centres – thanks to an increase in home working – will change profoundly. 'He knows what business needs' On the doorstep, there is little evidence that Street will be punished for this difficult news, or for government missteps during the pandemic. Canvassers report a "vaccines bounce" for the Tories, and an appreciation for government schemes to keep businesses afloat and workers paid during their enforced inactivity. Target voters – many of whom did not even know about the mayoralty last time round – spontaneously tell activists they want Street to carry on with the job. The interior design of the Prime Minister’s Downing Street flat does not come up at all. Among small business owners, there is recognition that Street, the candidate with a commercial background, is best placed to lead the region to recovery. "He knows what business needs," says Adrian Harvey, who owns hotels and bars across Birmingham. "He has already done some great things in joining up the region through better transport links. We need him in place to help to get us out of the troubles of the last year." Carl Richardson, whose family business has launched a £100 million enterprise fund for the region, says: "there is no doubt that the pandemic has halted the economic renaissance across the West Midlands, [but] that momentum was built on solid foundations … the best times still very much lie ahead." Street’s plan is for more of what made his first term a success: more transport investment, more business investment, and more government operations transferred from London to the region. He promises an electric battery gigafactory in Coventry – creating 4,000 new jobs – and to make the West Midlands "the national leader in construction, engineering, life sciences, technology, 5G and other growing industries". Street hopes a second term might see the mayoralty assume responsibility for energy infrastructure, skills and training, and law and order. The Tories believe they have an outside chance of snatching the West Midlands police and crime commissioner election from Labour, and if they do, the case for combining the two roles, with a deputy mayor for policing like in London, will be harder for Labour to resist. In time, Street wants responsibility for a comprehensive budget for the mayoralty, which would allow him to allocate funds as he deems necessary, rather than always taking his begging bowl to Whitehall. Labour candidate under pressure But first, he has an election to win. His Labour opponent, Liam Byrne, has over the course of his career been on several "journeys". A former Blairite minister, he formed a close relationship with John McDonnell during the Jeremy Corbyn years, and now backs Keir Starmer. Byrne does enjoy name recognition on the doorstep, but unfortunately for him he is remembered as "the man who left the note": as Gordon Brown’s outgoing Chief Secretary to the Treasury, handing the debt crisis on to Coalition ministers, he left a notorious letter, joking: "I’m afraid that there is no money." Worse are the positions Byrne has taken in his attempt to use the culture war to his advantage. Local teachers say he "looked the other way" when extremists claimed the notorious Trojan Horse plot – in which Islamist hardliners sought to take over several Birmingham schools – was itself a government conspiracy to attack Muslims. Others say Byrne "went missing" when Muslim parents protested outside schools after they taught pupils about homosexuality and sought to challenge homophobia. And despite being the Immigration Minister who passed the law requiring ministers to seek the deportation of serious foreign criminals, earlier this year he campaigned to block such deportations to Jamaica. Tory supporters like to point out that Byrne is "just another career politician" with no big idea to improve the region, and some wish Street would get tougher with his opponent. But throughout Street has resisted the temptation to put the boot in, and his campaign is staying positive, delivering thousands of leaflets, communicating through supporters on community social media pages, and knocking on doors. A local Labour campaigner says: "it will be extremely tight. We are less confident than we were but we’ll have a much better operation to get the vote out on the day. We can still win it." While Byrne is focusing on getting out the core Labour vote in Birmingham – a job made more difficult by the lack of local council elections on the same day – the Tories are concentrating on their stronger areas too, in Solihull, Sutton Coldfield, and the newer seats across and around the Black Country. "The election will be won or lost in Sutton, Solihull and those new seats," says Alex Yip, a Tory councillor and Street campaigner. Whatever the outcome, pundits, commentators and strategists will rush to assert "what it means", for Labour and the Tories, for Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson, for the durability of the post-Brexit coalition of Conservative voters, and for the outcome of the next election. And the West Midlands mayoral election will indeed tell us something about each of these things. But the fact that the Tories are even in with a chance of winning a second successive term here shows how rapidly the great realignment in British politics has occurred. And it shows there is still, even in this age of political polarisation, room for practical and apolitical local leaders like the man from John Lewis.

  • NASA, SpaceX pause work on the lunar lander deal due to contract challenges

    SpaceX will have to hold off work on a lunar lander for NASA while the government reviews protests from Blue Origin and SpaceX.

  • Grammy Awards Eliminate ‘Secret’ Nominating Committees

    The Recording Academy announced today that it has made significant changes to the Grammy Awards process — including the elimination of nearly all of the controversial “secret” nominating committees that made final decisions about which artists or recordings were nominated in certain categories, including the “Big Four” General field of Album, Song, Record of the Year and […]

  • Irrational World of Distressed Debt Leaves $15 Billion Idle

    (Bloomberg) -- It was a flashpoint in the world of distressed investing: Sanjeev Gupta’s infamous metals empire was falling apart as Greensill Capital imploded.As turnaround specialists sought to grab debt of one of his key assets on the cheap, a single U.S private-equity firm swooped in to buy up the lion’s share -- at full price.While the supply-chain saga has sparked a lobbying scandal in the U.K. political establishment, for troubled credit creditors it shows the everyday challenges of deploying the $15 billion lying idle in distressed funds. Thanks to a central bank-fueled financing bonanza, even borrowers on their knees have leverage over the big-guns of high finance.With developed economies recovering, deals are rare and hard-won. Faced with vanishing ways to profit from distress, once-adventurous traders are joining banks in the loan market or competing with insurers buying debt of publicly-rated companies.Industry practitioners are taking a glass half-full view on all this, but there’s no question the distressed debt community is downsizing lofty ambitions forged in the pandemic downturn.“The market is irrational,” said Galia Velimukhametova, who manages Pictet Asset Management’s $400 million Distressed & Special Situations Fund. “The opportunities’ set has shrunk -- but you can still cherry pick and position for when the euphoria will settle.”The existential challenge distressed debt investors face may not be new after a decade of easy-money policies that encouraged companies to refinance debt at reduced costs. But the swift rebound from the depths of the pandemic has taken many by surprise.Stimulus-inspired growth has pushed global default rates back to 2018 levels and the number of traded distressed bonds to pre-pandemic levels.“We are now bearish on distressed, as the landscape may prove challenging for capital deployment given the substantial decline in defaults and levels of outstanding distressed debt,” wrote Jens Foehrenbach, chief investment officer of Man FRM, in a report published on Thursday.Industry players point to opportunities for those willing to dig a little deeper. Some are lending to small to mid-cap borrowers, filling a void left by retreating banks.Others are crowding into junk bonds, joining hordes of yield-starved investors. Returns on speculative-grade corporate debt, at about 2.5% so far this year, pale in comparison to the gains distressed debt investors are used to.For example, when German luxury retailer Douglas GmbH refinanced $2.8 billion dollar equivalent of debt last month, it attracted significant demand from distressed debt investors and private credit funds, according to people familiar with the deal.“There has definitely been a lot of money raised within credit opportunities strategies which is also flowing into selected public high-yield transactions right now,” said Murad Khaled, head of EMEA leveraged finance capital markets at Bank of America Corp.Read More: German Luxury Retailer Douglas Signs $2.8 Billion Rescue Deal‘More Niche’When he’s not buying baseball-card companies, Mudrick Capital Management founder Jason Mudrick is scouring the $3 trillion market for leveraged credit in North America, where he’s been helping finance leveraged buyouts for smaller companies.Read more: A Baseball Card SPAC Shows Why Distressed Investing Is So Hard“Just because the largest distressed investors can’t find anything to do doesn’t mean there’s not a lot going on -- there’s just not a lot going on where they’re looking,” Mudrick said. “The more niche parts of the market are definitively presenting more lucrative opportunities.”He’s actually expanding in Europe with the takeover of a credit hedge fund previously run by CVC Credit Partners, and will announce a new hire in the region in the next few months.There may even be chances left to jump into Gupta’s sprawling debt complex, with his Australian businesses seeking new loans.Among other targets traders are eyeing up: Abu Dhabi-based defaulted healthcare group NMC Health Plc. They’re circling $6.4 billion of debt tied to NMC Health’s administration ahead of a deadline in one month for creditors to back a restructuring plan, according to people with knowledge of the situation.“European funds are nibbling into emerging markets while they wait for another two or three quarters for European companies to show the real picture,” said Pictet’s Velimukhametova.End of EuphoriaThe adversity that distressed funds long for may ironically be the result of the European economy really picking up steam, forcing policy makers to consider withdrawing aid.Some at the European Central Bank may push to begin scaling back the 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic bond purchase program in the third quarter as the economy is likely to stage a strong rebound. The result -- higher debt costs -- may be felt most acutely at companies with the biggest debt burdens.“Leverage is racking up and is often understated when you take into account often generous Ebitda adjustments,” said Duncan Priston, the co-head of European credit at distressed debt firm HIG Bayside Capital. “We expect to see a pickup in restructurings and defaults in the second part of the year as governments start phasing out economic support.”(Updates with tout after 14th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Continues to Find Resistance Inside Retracement Zone at .7204 to .7266

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7242.

  • Barclays Shares Slump as Debt Trading and Expenses Disappoint

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc fell the most among European banks on Friday after the bank’s debt trading revenue and expense forecast disappointed investors.Revenue from fixed income, currency and commodities trading slumped 35% in a quarter that saw U.S. rivals post double-digit growth. Shares fell as much as 7.5% as the bank missed its target on a key expense ratio and warned costs will rise this year above 2020 levels. “The old problem of Barclays cost profligacy has clearly returned,” said Edward Firth, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.While the firm posted a 65% jump in equity trading and record investment banking fees, the debt trading slump meant corporate and investment bank income was broadly flat.“A mixed result,” Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley said of the investment bank’s performance in a Bloomberg Television interview Friday. “In our FICC business we were slightly off a very strong first quarter last year.”It follows a recent hot streak on Wall Street and at some European peers, who were boosted in the first quarter by securities trading, special purpose acquisition companies and tech-company stock offerings. French rival BNP Paribas SA also reported Friday, revealing it too missed out on the global fixed-income rally.“We thought the outperformance in corporate and investment bank relative to consensus could have been stronger following the U.S. banks,” said John Cronin, an analyst at Goodbody.Shares in Barclays were down 6.2% at 12:46 p.m. in London trading. The stock is still up 21% since the start of the year.Staley said the cost increase in the quarter was linked to compensating investment bank staff for their performance. “It’s a very controllable number so if our performance weakens we can take it right down again,” he said.A review of the bank’s real estate needs as more staff work from home is due within months and could lead to onetime charges in future, finance director Tushar Morzaria told reporters.More ProvisionsBarclays also took a further 55 million-pound charge for doubtful loans, departing from British rivals including Lloyds Banking Group Plc and NatWest Group Plc who released provisions this week, but said impairment charges this year will be “materially below” 2020 as the pandemic starts to abate. “We are trying to be prudent,” said Morzaria.Staley said the bank could release some provisions later in the year “if the economy continues in the current path.”However, the firm cautioned of “headwinds” persisting at Barclays UK, where income fell 8% in the first quarter. While Covid-19 cases in the U.K. are at the lowest level in months and half the population are at least partly vaccinated, officials have raised concerns that new variants might evade vaccines and jeopardize the return to normal life.“There is a lot of cautious commentary on the update in relation to the demand for unsecured lending, driving an uncertain income outlook,” according to Cronin.Staley has grown the corporate and investment bank as a hedge during times of economic crisis. He promoted C.S. Venkatakrishnan and Paul Compton last year to further develop the division and has reaped rewards from the past year of pandemic-driven volatility and a rush of companies tapping wide-open capital markets.Other highlights:Corporate and investment bank total income broadly flat at 3.6 billion poundsGroup pretax profit 2.40 billion pounds, up from 913 million pounds a year agoConsumer, cards and payments income was down 22%. “It will take time to get to pre-pandemic levels in credit cards,” said Staley.Barclays isn’t exposed to the Archegos Capital Management LP meltdown. “We are fortunate and avoided issues. Credit to our risk team,” Staley said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hollywood Super-Agent Emanuel Cashes In With Endeavor Group IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ari Emanuel, the brash Hollywood power player immortalized by Jeremy Piven in the HBO series “Entourage,” has finally secured his coveted role for his #1 client: himself.The part he landed: The ultra-wealthy head of a publicly traded company. Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., the entertainment and talent firm he co-founded, rose 5% in its first day of trading Thursday and were up another 5.3% to $26.53 at 11:12 a.m. in New York. It’s been a positive start for the pandemic-battered enterprise whose previous attempt at going public flopped.“We’re unique. There’s nobody else that sits in all the places we sit,” Emanuel, 60, said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Quicktake. “Nobody compares to us.”That bravado is characteristic of the Illinois native and brother to former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who’s steered the company’s shift from talent agency to multipronged entertainment empire over the past quarter century. After earning a reputation as a hot-tempered and ruthless negotiator on behalf of clients like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Charlize Theron, he’s applied those tactics more recently to corporate dealmaking.Fiery YangHe’s matched in ambition, if not manner, by his fellow co-founder Patrick Whitesell, 56, a comparatively soft-spoken Iowa native often described as the yin to Emanuel’s fiery yang. Whitesell briefly became a tabloid fixture in 2019 when his now ex-wife Lauren Sanchez was revealed to be the girlfriend of then-married Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and the world’s richest person.Once an upstart agency, Endeavor signaled its appetite for growth in 2009 when it swallowed up much larger rival, William Morris, followed by sports and fashion-focused IMG Worldwide five years later. But it was their acquisition of a controlling stake in mixed-martial arts promoter UFC in 2016 that transformed the Beverly Hills, California-based company into an entity that both represented and owned entertainment content.It’s that latter piece of the business that’s enabled Emanuel and Whitesell to climb their way into the ranks of titans. While the most successful agents can rake in millions in earnings from their cut of clients’ salaries, it can’t compare to the potential billions to be made from equity stakes in the public markets.Emanuel and Whitesell together control shares valued at almost $840 million, according to Endeavor’s prospectus. About two-thirds are owned by management holding companies, whose other shareholders include current and former senior executives and employees of Endeavor. Emanuel and Whitesell control the holding companies, though their exact stake isn’t disclosed in the filing. They stand to receive millions more in shares if the stock hits certain benchmarks.Marked TurnaroundThe pair also received $165 million each in 2017 when the company bought back shares from the executives.Other winners from the offering include private equity firm Silver Lake, the company’s biggest shareholder, and KKR & Co. A raft of prominent early investors also participated in a concurrent private placement, including Michael Dell’s MSD Capital, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, Dan Loeb’s Third Point and Fertitta Capital.It’s a marked turnaround from a year-and-a-half ago when Endeavor’s planned IPO was yanked hours before trading was set to begin. A softening in the market for new listings amid the WeWork debacle forced the decision, dealing another blow to Endeavor and Emanuel, who earlier that year returned a $400 million investment to Saudi Arabia in the wake of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.“We have a perfect mix in the company in relation to ownership and representation,” Emanuel said. “Covid has given us a huge opportunity on the M&A side. We think we are a better company public, right now.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • One in Four Shares in $12 Billion Bond ETF Are Now Sold Short

    (Bloomberg) -- As the U.S. economic rebound continues to dazzle, the mood music in the world’s biggest bond market is getting darker.Short interest in the $12 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund (ticker TLT) now clocks in at 25% of shares outstanding, the highest since early 2017, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd. Meanwhile, investors are ditching the ETF in droves: TLT has posted outflows every day so far this week, putting the fund on track for weekly withdrawals of over $1 billion -- the worst stretch since November, Bloomberg data show.After a lull, the rise in Treasury yields resumed this week as inflation expectations hit multi-year highs. Exacerbating matters was the Federal Reserve’s April policy meeting, where Chairman Jerome Powell stressed that the central bank views any jump in price pressures as fleeting and it won’t be dialing back crisis-level monetary support any time soon. That’s given the green light for long-dated Treasuries to sell off, according to Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC.“What they’re saying is, we want inflation and growth to run sizzling hot. We aren’t worried about inflation because we can deal with that if we have to,” said Michael Contopoulos, the firm’s director of fixed income and portfolio manager. “So it’s a free pass to inflationary pressures and pressure on the long end.”TLT surged 16% in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic upended global markets, but has since given back most of those gains. The ETF has slumped 12% so far this year as the U.S. vaccine rollout and economic reopening boost expectations for a jump in inflation, which could eat into fixed-income returns.Flows into funds with heavy duration -- or sensitivity to interest-rate changes -- have dried up as a result, while investors pour billions into ETFs focused on shorter-dated Treasuries. In particular, five-year notes look attractive to offset equity downside should risk appetite sour, since the tenor has cheapened as traders have priced in Fed rate hikes, in the eyes of Mizuho International Plc.’s Peter Chatwell.“For those looking at TLT as an equity downside hedge, the belly of the curve can now serve this purpose,” Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy, said. “If there was to be a macro problem, these hikes would be quickly priced out, and the five-year would generate a capital gain.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Buyers Not Chasing; Strengthens Over .7287, Weakens Under .7263

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7263.

  • Alibaba freezes executive pay amid China's curbs on big tech -sources

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding has frozen pay for senior executives in 2021 and is instead giving junior staff bigger salary increases, sources said, in an effort to preserve its workforce amid a regulatory clampdown. Hundreds of top-tier executives at Alibaba are not entitled to salary hikes this year, unless they performed extraordinarily, four sources familiar with the matter said. The Hangzhou-based company, though, has offered considerable wage increases to junior staff, they said.

  • Stocks Pare Biggest Monthly Rally Since November: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped from a record as traders assessed corporate earnings, economic data showing potential inflation pressures and hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official. The dollar climbed.The S&P 500 trimmed its biggest monthly advance since November, with energy and technology shares leading declines on Friday. Twitter Inc. tumbled as the social media company posted a sluggish start to the year in its advertising business. Despite living up to Wall Street’s profit expectations, Chevron Corp. retreated after disappointing investors who were anticipating a revival of buybacks.Read: Big Oil Is Boosting ETF Returns and ESG Funds Are No ExceptionSigns of excess risk-taking in markets show it’s time to start debating a reduction in bond purchases, said Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Fed, breaking ranks with Chairman Jerome Powell. Data showed personal incomes soared in March by the most in monthly records back to 1946, powered by fiscal stimulus. A key measure of consumer prices that the Fed officially uses for its target had the biggest increase since 2018.With the S&P 500 rallying more than 10% in the first four months of 2021, the adage of “sell in May and go away” may be on many investors’ minds. However, JPMorgan Chase & Co. urged traders to get ready for a revival of the reflation trade as the economic reopening gathers pace. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse Group AG’s Jonathan Golub raised his forecast for the stock benchmark, citing a “red-hot economy fueling earnings.”Still, for Ralph Bassett, head of North American equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, companies have done so well that the market is getting to a point where a lot of that optimism may be priced in.“The setup is very good, but with multiples where they are, the upside risks are just really becoming less likely at this stage,” he said.The S&P 500 has had better months, but never before has a rally been so widespread, according to one measure tracked by Bloomberg. During 18 sessions in April through trading on Thursday, 95% or more of the index’s members were above their 200-day moving average.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%The MSCI World index fell 0.9%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%The euro fell 0.8% to $1.2021The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 109.31 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.63%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.20%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.84%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.3% to $64 a barrelFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exxon, Chevron Preach Prudence Even as Cash Waterfall Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. added momentum to a nascent recovery in the U.S. oil industry as they reported bumper cash flow, a dramatic improvement after a torrid 2020.The energy giants generated enough cash to cover dividends, debt payments and project spending in the first quarter, the first time they’ve managed to do that in more than a year.The results are especially significant for Exxon because they signal a turnaround from its most difficult period in at least four decades. The gains provides breathing room for Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods as he seeks to persuade skeptical shareholders that his fossil fuel-based strategy can profitably navigate the energy transition.Chevron foreshadowed strong cash flow earlier in the week when it raised dividends above pre-pandemic levels, beating all its rivals. But investors signaled on Friday that they won’t be satisfied until the explorer also restores share buybacks, something Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber was loathe to predict.Noteworthy was the absence of a perennial feature of oil-price rallies: Plans to ramp up crude output. Instead, the biggest U.S. drillers held firm to austerity measures adopted during the darkest days of last year’s market crisis, easing concerns that gushing cash flow would spark another cycle of disastrous production growth.“It’s really is a 180-degree turnaround from a year ago,” said Neal Dingmann, an analyst at Truist Securities. “What still resonates from both of these companies is the capital discipline.”Exxon’s free cash flow, a key metric watched by Big Oil analysts, reached the highest since 2018, allowing the Texas oil titan not only to fund the S&P 500’s third-largest dividend but also invest in key projects in Guyana and the Permian Basin.The explorer also reduced debt by 6% in just three months. It was a stark contrast to the prior two years during which Exxon’s cash generation fell short of payouts and expenditures, forcing it to borrow heavily.All the supermajors are making money again after crude’s 30% year-to-date rally to more than $65 a barrel, buoyed by rising energy demand as economies emerge from the pandemic and OPEC holds the line on big supply increases. The difference this time is that they’ve all drastically cut costs: Exxon’s capital spending was down 56% from a year earlier while Chevron’s was 43% lower.But shareholders shouldn’t expect to be showered with cash just yet. Exxon CEO Darren Woods stressed that any windfall will go toward paying down debt, which ballooned 44% last year.“If margins and prices stay higher than planned, we’ll deleverage faster, rebuilding the balance sheet,” he said during a conference call with analysts.READ: Big Oil Revives Pre-Pandemic Levels of Cash Flow and Profit Chevron’s Breber was pressed repeatedly by analysts on when the California-based company would begin share buybacks. He declined to give a timeframe.“Folks want a formula or a trigger and some of our competitors have those numbers,” he said. “We’re going to use judgment and we’re going to consider what we see in front of us.”Expectations were high after BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Total SE all preceded their U.S. peers with bigger-than-expected profits. As such, Exxon and Chevron traded down 2.2% and 3.3%, respectively, at 2:07 p.m. in New York. International crude prices dipped 1.9% on the day. What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysChevron continues to make progress in restoring its balance sheet and may be in a position to restart share buybacks by 2H, if oil prices remain near current levels.-- Fernando Valle, BI analystRead the full report here.Exxon’s reversal of last year’s fiasco couldn’t be more timely. CEO Woods goes into a potentially awkward annual meeting within weeks where shareholders will consider activist shareholder Engine No. 1’s proposed boardroom shake-up.Woods said the first-quarter results were a manifestation of ambitious and oft-criticized spending decisions he made during the past few years.“We’ve never lost sight of the long term fundamentals of our business,” Woods said. “We knew economies would recover, populations and living standards would continue to grow, ultimately driving demand for our products and an industry recovery.”Exxon earned 64 cents a share in the first quarter, beating the 61-cent average estimate from analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The oil giant’s production division drove most of the gains but it also received a substantial tailwind from higher chemicals prices, which spurred that division to its highest profit since at least 2014.Jet FuelDemand for plastics and consumer packaging should remain strong for the rest of this year as the economic recovery continues, particularly in the U.S., Woods said.Chevron’s earnings matched the average of analysts’ forecasts but refining suffered a 99% drop in profits due to lower-than-normal fuel demand. The company’s large refineries on the West Coast were particularly hurt by the drop-off in jet fuel consumption because of their proximity to international airports, Breber said.As such, prudence is now the mantra for Big Oil. With the trauma of the calamitous 2020 and 2014-2016 downturns still fresh, the supermajors aren’t taking their newfound cash for granted.“We didn’t see the virtue in investing capital to add short-term production in a world that was going to be oversupplied for some time period,” Breber said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China orders fintech firms to stick to the rules as clampdown widens

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese financial watchdogs on Thursday summoned 13 internet platforms engaged in finance business, including heavyweights Tencent and ByteDance, to order them to strengthen compliance with regulations, the central bank said. The move by the four regulators is part of widening efforts by Beijing to rein in the country's massive internet "platform economy," which includes an ongoing antitrust clampdown backed by President Xi Jinping. The country's platform economy has grown rapidly and covers whole range of e-commmerce activities ranging from banking to shopping and food delivery.

  • China Is Opting Out of US-Run Financial System

    If the U.S. government doesn’t lead financial innovation, China will leapfrog it and control the world’s emerging monetary infrastructure.

  • Trump Scores $617 Million of Cash With Vornado From Tower Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors snapped up $1.2 billion of bonds linked to a San Francisco office tower that makes up much of Donald Trump’s fortune.The AAA slice of the commercial mortgage-backed security sold Friday with a discount margin, or risk premium, of 125 basis points over one-month Libor -- roughly in line with other recent office-tower deals.The bonds are being used to refinance a loan on the 555 California Street property in a deal that gives joint owners Vornado Realty Trust and Trump a $617 million payout.The complex, among the tallest buildings in San Francisco, is one of two Trump-linked office towers that Vornado is refinancing. The other is in New York. While Vornado majority owns them, Trump’s 30% stake is the most valuable part of his portfolio, making up about one-third of his $2.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The refinancing -- and cash windfall for Vornado and Trump -- comes months after several banks tied to the former president said they would no longer work with him after the deadly U.S. Capitol riot in January.‘Trump’s Poor Record’While the bond found strong demand, at least one investor was put off by the Trump connection.“We looked at the deal and it did not pass our Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) process because of Trump’s poor record (going back to the 1990s) of not only paying back investors, but being difficult when he runs into difficulties,” John Kerschner, head of securitized products at Janus Henderson, said in an interview.Kerschner said the offering priced tighter than some other “esoteric” office-tower CMBS deals with somewhat lower-quality properties, such as a recent deal underpinned by a loan on office towers in downtown Houston. On the other hand, the deal priced the same or slightly wider than some deals tied to higher-quality trophy towers, he added.Proceeds of the 555 California Street CMBS will fund improvements to the buildings and return about $617 million to the owners, according to a marketing document obtained by Bloomberg.“For a complex that couldn’t be sold last year, a large equity return is arguably the next best thing for the sponsor,” said Christopher Sullivan, chief investment officer at the United Nations Federal Credit Union. “It is a trophy property in a prime location with stable, high-quality diverse tenants and high occupancy for the area given the pandemic.”Sullivan sees risks, though. The loan is structured as interest-only throughout, which may increase refinancing risk, on top of moderate leverage. Moreover, one-third of tenants also have the option to terminate their leases, “which is not surprising given the level of leasing or space-requirement uncertainties. However, it may present net cash flow risk,” he noted.New York NextMeanwhile, the refinancing of the New York tower at 1290 Avenue of the Americas is “on deck,“ Steve Roth, Vornado’s chief executive officer, said in a letter to shareholders earlier this month.The refinancing comes after Vornado tried selling the two assets last year. It shelved the effort after not reaching its pricing goals.“We found investors to be uncertain, distracted and handicapped by inability to travel,” Roth said in the letter to shareholders. “As markets improve, we may well revisit other alternatives for these two buildings,” he added.Earlier this week, Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and Donald Trump’s son, described the properties as “arguably two of the best commercial assets anywhere in the country.”Trump has at least $590 million in debt coming due in the next four years on other properties owned by the Trump Organization, more than half of which is personally guaranteed. Some of those properties, such as the company’s Washington, D.C., hotel and its golf resort near Miami, have suffered from plunging revenue during the pandemic.“We are one of the most under-leveraged real estate companies in the country relative to our assets,” Eric Trump said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Got your third stimulus check? The IRS may now have bonus money for you

    The IRS is sending out more "plus-up" payments — will you get one?

  • The Dow Fell 186 Points Because Investors Sold Before May

    Stocks tumbled Friday, as many investors took recent stock gains off the table. Sell in April and head for the backyard may be the pandemic take on sell in May and go away.

  • HNA Group Assets Attract Interest From Fosun, JD.com

    (Bloomberg) -- Fosun Group and an arm of JD.com Inc. are among suitors considering investing in domestic operations of HNA Group Co. as the indebted Chinese conglomerate is reorganized after being placed under government control, people with knowledge of the matter said.Ping An Insurance Group Co., Juneyao Airlines Co. and Air China Ltd. have also been studying HNA’s assets, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any deal could raise billions of dollars, the people said.The once high-flying conglomerate plowed more than $40 billion into a raft of trophy assets around the world before being reined in by the government, which started taking control just over a year ago as the pandemic hit HNA’s remaining businesses.The company still owns airlines, airports and retail assets in China. Some bidders could team up for an investment, and the structure of any potential transaction hasn’t been finalized, the people said.Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty the potential investors will proceed with concrete offers, the people said. Representatives for Air China, HNA, Juneyao and Ping An Insurance declined to comment, while representatives for Fosun and JD didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Billionaire Guo Guangchang’s Fosun Group, founded in 1992, is a Chinese conglomerate with businesses spanning from pharmaceuticals and travel to retail and insurance. JD.com, one of China’s biggest e-commerce platforms, has expanded into health care and logistics. JD Logistics Inc. has won Hong Kong stock exchange approval for an initial public offering that could raise about $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported this week.Juneyao Air, a privately owned airline based in Shanghai, said Thursday that it plans to invest 5 billion yuan ($773 million) in a joint venture which will buy airline assets but it didn’t provide any details. Separately, Caixin reported that HNA Group’s airlines assets are the target, citing an unidentified person.Poster ChildAny disposal would come after HNA’s creditors earlier this year applied for the group to be reorganized.Founded as an airline in the 1990s by entrepreneur Chen Feng with seed money from George Soros, the company emerged from near obscurity to mount a buying binge that saw it become the top shareholder of Deutsche Bank AG and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. It was once the poster child for a cabal of Chinese empire builders that borrowed rapidly to snap up trophy assets around the globe.The spree eventually took HNA’s debt load to about $86 billion by the end of 2017. It began shedding assets in early 2018 amid pressure from the government, which had started to crack down on the activities of its biggest offshore acquirers to rein in financial risk and damage to China’s reputation. In December, HNA agreed to sell Ingram Micro Inc. for about $7.2 billion, its largest asset sale so far.The Chinese government wants to return HNA to its roots as an airline and hence plans to dispose of HNA’s non-aviation assets through a trust, Bloomberg News reported in January.HNA’s airline business is among China’s largest carrier groups, with stakes in Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Air Changan, low-cost carrier Beijing Capital Airlines Co., and Suparna Airlines, also known as Yangtze River Airlines Co., according to HNA’s website. The group also holds a majority stake in jet lessor Avolon Holdings Ltd. through its Bohai Leasing Co. unit.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ethereum hits a record: How much $1,000 would be worth today if you had invested earlier

    Growth of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is outpacing Bitcoin year to date.