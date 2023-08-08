Whataburger is 73! How to get free burger on 'National Whataburger Day' Tuesday

Whataburger is celebrating its birthday Tuesday, and it's inviting everyone to the party.

"National Whataburger Day," as the burger chain is coining it, is meant to recognize the company's 73 years in existence. In late July, the company announced a slew of events and promotions coinciding with the celebration, some of which may score you a free burger.

"Whataburger fans are the real deal. They wrap their babies in Whataburger taquito paper, propose marriage over fries, bring their prom dates for after-prom shakes, and even create beautiful art inspired by our orange-and-white stripes," the company wrote in a news release. "It’s a love unlike any other — and one we think deserves to be celebrated on a national stage."

Here's how to get a free Whataburger

Participating Whataburger locations are giving away Whataburgers on Tuesday, but only to members of its rewards program.

Those looking to participate must download the Whataburger App and create a rewards account.

The free Whataburgers don't require the purchase of other items, though customers must have placed at least one order on the app within the past year to be eligible for the promotion.

The chain is also handing out limited quantities of inaugural National Whataburger Day table tents to customers who visit its restaurants on its birthday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: How to get a free Whataburger on the chain's 73rd birthday Tuesday