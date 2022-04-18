U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

Whatfix Acquires Leap.is to Expand Mobile Capabilities

·3 min read

Also strengthens web and desktop offerings with new enhancements.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix, the global leader in the digital adoption platforms (DAP) space, today announced the acquisition of Leap.is (previously Jiny.io), a mobile-first onboarding and assistance platform that brings the value of digital adoption platforms to mobile applications. The deal marks Whatfix's first mobile DAP product focused acquisition, as well as its largest M&A deal so far.

Whatfix (PRNewsfoto/Whatfix)
Whatfix (PRNewsfoto/Whatfix)

Mobile Expansion Details
The acquisition will augment the company's platform by extending Whatfix's mobile capabilities. Leap's toolset will seamlessly integrate with Whatfix's existing applications by adding guidance to mobile apps to improve activations and adoption, reduce time-to-ship for onboarding experiences, and increase the customization of user experiences overall.

"The shift to mobile is one of the most important business dynamics of recent years, especially amid the expansion of remote work," said Khadim Batti, CEO and cofounder of Whatfix. "We're eager to bring on the Leap team to augment our mobile capabilities and to sharpen our focus on this absolutely essential segment."

This acquisition follows an extremely successful year for Whatfix, during which the company achieved 76% YoY revenue growth, 85% increase in new business revenue, and 250% increase in revenue from existing business. Other milestones include closing new partnerships and enterprise customers, earning recognition from top analyst firms, and winning several industry awards including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

"Whatfix is the industry leading Digital Adoption platform (DAP) and we are thrilled to join forces with Whatfix to help extend its DAP leadership to mobile," said Kushargra Sinha, CEO & cofounder, Leap. "Our common goal has always been to accelerate user adoption of software products and Leap's mobile offering fits perfectly with Whatfix's browser and desktop offerings. Joining Whatfix feels like a natural progression in our journey"

Desktop and Web Expansions
As a part of the company's continued product innovation, Whatfix also launched Whatfix Studio, a more intuitive and powerful iteration of the current content editor. Studio is built on a low-code platform, enabling content creators to fully leverage its capabilities with little to no technical skills.. The easy-to-use UI enables creators to seamlessly design customized end-to-end journeys for end users. Whatfix Studio reduces content creation time, improves quality of content and experiences, and helps improve user engagement on applications on which it is deployed.

Whatfix is also introducing a significant revamp to its Desktop offering. This is aimed at making the application more scalable and stable, while also providing the foundation for robust new capabilities and bringing Whatfix's desktop capabilities at par with the Web experience. With this revamp, Whatfix extends its DAP offering to all applications running on Windows 10, and offers out-of-the-box support for popular ERP such as SAP ERP and collaboration applications such as Microsoft Teams.

Additionally, Whatfix is launching Whatfix Hub. With this, enterprises can offer their users guidance on all web and desktop applications on which Whatfix is enabled, right from the user's desktop. Customers can also use Hub for enhancing their employees' onboarding experience and driving continuous engagement through targeted communication right on the employee's desktop.

For more information on Whatfix, please visit whatfix.com.

About Whatfix
Whatfix empowers anyone, anywhere to have scalable success with technology they use everyday, achieving greater knowledge, expanding capability, and unlocking productivity for themselves and their organizations. Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) integrates seamlessly with applications to enable users, providing in-context information and guidance to immediately increase individual capability and collectively amplify productivity. The organization has six offices globally in the US, India, UK, Germany, and Australia, and works with Fortune 500 companies around the world. Whatfix has raised $140 million to date, and is backed by marquee investors including Softbank Vision Fund 2, Sequoia Capital India, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit Whatfix's website.

Media contact:
Fay Li
Lumina Communications for Whatfix
Whatfix@luminapr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whatfix-acquires-leapis-to-expand-mobile-capabilities-301527118.html

SOURCE Whatfix

