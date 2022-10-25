U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,804.50
    -4.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,485.00
    -60.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,483.25
    +4.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.70
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.06
    -0.52 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.60
    -4.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    18.97
    -0.22 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9863
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.78
    +0.09 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0039 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9090
    -0.1110 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,296.43
    -45.87 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.02
    -0.33 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,985.02
    -28.97 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

WhatsApp is down for users worldwide

1
Mariella Moon
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
SOPA Images via Getty Images

If you've been trying to send messages via WhatsApp and they're not going through, you're not alone. The messaging app has been down for many users around the world for at least 30 minutes. Based on information from Downdetector — and from Engadget editors' reports — the service isn't working in several regions, including the US, Canada, parts of Europe like the UK and Italy, and Asian countries that include India, Malaysia, Japan and the Philippines. WhatsApp users either can't connect to the service at all or their messages get stuck with the loading wheel and aren't being delivered. Instagram and Facebook appear to be working just fine.

The issue affects not just WhatsApp on mobile, but also on the web. It's not sending messages either, and if you try to set it up now, the QR code that you need to scan with a phone to link your account would be stuck in loading mode. The app's downtime, of course, affects people in certain locations more than others. In some parts of the world like Brazil and India, small businesses use the app to get in touch with customers, to sell goods and even to receive payments.

Meta told Engadget in a statement:

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."

EDIT 10/25/22 4:54AM ET: WhatsApp has started working again for users in some regions after at least an hour of downtime.

Recommended Stories

  • The new iPad Pro is ludicrously fast (just like last year's model)

    Evaluating the new iPad Pro is a simpler task than the basic iPad that Apple announced alongside it last week. That iPad has been completely redesigned. But the 2022 iPad Pro is a minor iteration of the model released in early 2021, which was powered by the M1 chip. Now, with M2 Macs out in the wild, Apple decided its best tablet needed one, too. That new chip is by far the most notable change here. Otherwise, the design, screen, cameras, storage options, accessories and price are all the same. That’s not a big problem, though, because the iPad Pro was already an outstanding device — and the Liquid Retina XDR display Apple introduced on last year’s 12.9-inch model is still a simply outstanding screen. There are a couple new tricks here, like the Apple Pencil “hover” feature and the ability to shoot video in Apple’s ProRes codec, but by and large this iPad Pro isn’t angled at people who bought that M1 model. Instead, it’s just a case of Apple flexing its muscles by making the most powerful, spare-no-expense tablet that it can.

  • WhatsApp down: users report issues around the world

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Popular messaging app WhatsApp stopped working for many people across the world on Tuesday, with users in Asia, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Europe reporting issues sending and receiving texts and videos. At around 0750 GMT, outage reporting site Downdetector showed over 68,000 users had reported problems with the app in the United Kingdom. Problems were reported by 19,000 people in Singapore and 15,000 people in South Africa, it said.

  • BlackBerry Wins High Profile NATO Clearance

    The NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency) has vested security accreditation to BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) for global use in official NATO secure communications. The NCI Agency has awarded SecuSUITE security accreditation for high-level secure communications, which allows the global NATO network to extend SecuSUITE as a solution of choice for conducting secure voice and messaging communications. "BlackBerry SecuSUITE enables our teams to use their smartphones for secure, encr

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • WhatsApp today - latest: App not connecting as chats mysteriously go dark in major outage

    WhatsApp has been hit by a major outage that has forced all chats to go dark. WhatsApp is the biggest chat platform in the world, with well over two billion users, and is relied upon by a range of people and businesses every day. Unlike some previous WhatsApp outages, the app will actually make it seem like you can send a message.

  • Apple Issues New App Store Rules for Crypto and NFT Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. updated its App Store guidelines Monday with new and clearer language explaining its policy toward cryptocurrency trading and non-fungible tokens.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets Wra

  • Starlink signals could work as GPS alternative, whether SpaceX likes it or not

    With some 3,000 satellites in orbit, the Starlink constellation is easily the largest in history and of course presents an immense opportunity for global connectivity. Todd Humphreys and his team at the University of Texas Austin dove into the "signal structure" of the Starlink downlink, and while there's only so much they can learn without insider info from the company itself, they did find plenty of useful data. Satellites must pass their signal down to the ground at some point, and in Starlink's case it's pretty much a constant stream.

  • Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple One Now Cost More

    Apple raised the price of its Apple Music and Apple TV+ streaming services, effective Monday. Apple Music is going up $1 a month to $10.99, while Apple TV+ will see a $2-a-month price increase to $6.99, the company said. Apple Music’s annual cost will go up to $109 from $99.

  • Apple Plans to Quietly Give You More Ads

    A happy life on the internet requires a delicate balance between instant access to information and an onslaught of digital advertising. Whether its an independently-run blog or a major social media giant like Meta or TikTok, internet advertising has become a ubiquitous part of everyone's life. On the other hand, the use of ad services allows online content creators and entrepreneurs to monetize their content.

  • Apple Music and Apple TV+ prices are going up. Here’s how much you’ll soon pay for streaming.

    Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. both raised prices of their U.S. streaming services this year, and now Apple Inc. is following suit.

  • Almost everything is in the cloud—and experts are worried

    The huge tech companies that run these computers aren’t afraid to use their power to muscle into their customers’ industries.

  • PayPal Enables Secure Login Via Cryptographic Key Pairs

    PayPal Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) added passkeys as an easy and secure login for PayPal accounts. Passkeys are a new industry standard created by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium that replace passwords with cryptographic key pairs. The new PayPal login option will first be available to Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone, iPad, or Mac users on PayPal.com and expand to additional platforms as those platforms add support for passkeys. Also Read: PayPal Analyst Sees Narrowed Produc

  • 20 New iOS 16.1 Features You Need to Know About

    Here we go again: Apple’s next big iPhone update, iOS 16.1, is here, bringing a host of tweaks and improvements to the operating just over a month after it launched. Once it hits your iPhone, you’ll be able to peruse Apple’s short list of the new features and changes, including the launch of iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities. However, Apple’s list is far from complete. While the changelog stands around eight features long, there are plenty more to discover. These are 20 new iOS 16.

  • Complacency is biggest cyber risk, not hackers, Information Commissioner says

    John Edwards has warned firms to better protect themselves as the ICO issues £4.4 million fine to one company for failing to protect personal data.

  • Lowe’s exec Seemantini Godbole on how $153M tech hub takes retailer's efforts 'to a whole different level'

    Lowe’s Cos. Inc. Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President Seemantini Godbole knows the home-improvement retailer's South End tech hub will play a key role in accelerating efforts to become a best-in-class omni-channel retailer.

  • Apple Refuses to Exempt NFTs From App Store’s 30% Fee

    The tech giant’s de facto ban on peer-to-peer NFT trading is likely here to stay.

  • Apple releases macOS Ventura, iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16

    The Mac and iPad updates center around the Stage Manager multitasking feature. Meanwhile, Apple Fitness+ has arrived on iPhone, which should not have as many of those annoying copy-and-paste prompts.

  • Apple's redesigned iPad is mostly worth the higher price

    Apple's new entry-level iPad has been completely redesigned -- and it costs $120 more than last year's model. It's no longer quite the bargain it was, but the upgrades here are mostly worth the extra cash.

  • Google's Pixel 6a falls to a new all-time low of $299

    Though the Pixel 6a may not be top of mind now that the Pixel 7 is out, it only came out in July and is still a darn good budget phone.

  • AppTech Payments Unveils New Cloud-Based Product Platform

    Fintech company AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ: APCX) launched its new product platform, Commerce, at Money20/20 USA, happening through October 26 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. This first-to-market, cloud-based Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service (CXS) platform is backed by AppTech's mobile commerce patents, core partner technology, and other internal intellectual property. CXS solutions incorporate PaaS, BaaS, Data, AI and ML, MarTech, and other features to create flexible, rich, personalized paym