U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,303.66
    -70.28 (-1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,249.67
    -642.93 (-1.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,534.73
    -216.67 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.61
    -26.48 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.47
    +8.75 (+9.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.40
    +40.70 (+2.14%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +1.07 (+4.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1131
    -0.0091 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7020
    -0.1370 (-7.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3312
    -0.0109 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8410
    -0.1490 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,725.71
    +2,431.06 (+5.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.60
    +8.61 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN MARCH

·3 min read

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter temperatures linger elsewhere, visitor arrival data shows travellers continue to seek tropical escapes in The Bahamas, with nearly 94,000 Health Visa applications at the start of 2022. With spring right around the corner, momentum is strong as the destination offers vacation seekers a host of new experiences, relaxed travel measures and special offers.

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism &amp; A)
(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & A)

The Islands of The Bahamas now offer Travellers TSA PreCheck in Nassau! First TSA pre-check lane outside of the USA.

NEWS

Ease into Vacation with Relaxed Travel Measures — As of 20 February 2022, the Government of The Bahamas has relaxed on-island testing protocols for all travellers, replacing the previously required 48-hour test. All persons, both vaccinated or unvaccinated, visiting for five days or longer, must now obtain a negative COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test on the fifth day. Before booking, travellers should visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates to stay up to date on the latest travel information.

The Bahamas Now Offer Travellers TSA PreCheck Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in Nassau is now home to the first ever US Transportation Security Administration TSA PreCheck lane established outside of the United States.

Down Home Bahamas Flagship Store to Open in Nassau — On 8 March, Down Home Bahamas opens on historic Parliament Street to bring the best of The Bahamas to one place. Visitors will discover a wide selection of Bahamian made products.

World-Renowned Chefs Celebrate Taste of Paradise Food & Wine Festival — Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas hosts Taste of Paradise Food & Wine Festival from 2 – 13 March 2022. Visitors can enjoy special prix fixe menus and dishes prepared by celebrity chefs Nobu Matsuhisa, Michael White, Todd English and Alan Orreal.

Bahama Beach Club Welcomes Back Guests — Located on the pristine shores of Treasure Cay in The Abacos, Bahama Beach Club is now welcoming back guests. Accommodations include a variety of condos, two beachfront restaurants and on-site activities.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete listing of deals and packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Never Miss a Tee Time at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas — Guests who book the Golf Getaway Package at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas receive a complimentary round of golf, $25 golf store credit and $50 food and beverage credit. Booking window is now through 28 February 2023, for travel until 28 February 2023.

Cruise and Stay in Paradise — Set sail from the Port of Palm Beach, Florida to Grand Bahama Island. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line offers 4- and 6-night getaway packages that combine a fun 2-night cruise with a luxurious resort stay in Grand Bahama.

Exclusive Travel Deal for Bahamas Residents —Residents of The Bahamas can take advantage of a limited-time offer to explore the Out Islands, which includes one free Airline/Bahamas Ferry ticket from Nassau for pre-booked 2-night hotel stays or two free Airline/Bahamas Ferry tickets from Nassau for pre-booked 4-night or longer hotel stays at participating properties. Booking window is now through 30 April 2022, for travel until 30 April 2022.

PRESS INQUIRIES
Anita Johnson-Patty
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation
ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick
Public Relations
Bahamas@webershandwick.com

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (PRNewsfoto/The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments &amp; Aviation)
The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (PRNewsfoto/The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-new-in-the-bahamas-in-march-301493225.html

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Norwegian Cruise, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Cratered Today

    What happened Cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped in Tuesday morning trading. As of 11:11 a.m. ET, Norwegian Cruise Line stock was down 4.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Dropped Today

    The travel industry had a rough start to the week, with stocks falling across the market. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continued, and that's at least making investors think twice about owning stocks like cruise lines, which rely on customers and locations all over the world, including places people may not want to visit right now. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was hardest hit, falling as much as 6.1% in early trading and closing the day down 3.7%.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in March

    Riding out the storm and perhaps even adding to your positions in excellent companies is the right course of action during market downturns. With that in mind, let's look at two stocks that are worth buying no matter what transpires in the next few weeks: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). Biotech giant Vertex Pharmaceuticals has performed better than most this year with the company's shares rising by about 5% since the beginning of the year vs. a nearly 10% drop for the S&P 500.

  • Travel industry braces for impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Scott Keyes, founder and chief flight expert at Scott's Cheap Flights, told Yahoo Finance Live that passengers could wind up getting squeezed.

  • Southwest Airlines Has Great News for Caesars, MGM, and the Las Vegas Strip

    Nearly 200,000 people attend the convention, filling hotels not just on the Las Vegas Strip but pretty much any property in the city. Instead of driving prices to rarely seen levels at Strip casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International , rooms sat empty and casinos were barely populated. It was a stark reminder that while Las Vegas had reopened for business, business travelers -- an incredibly important group of customers for the casino industry -- had not yet fully come back.

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Line Is a Buy Despite Delayed Profitability

    On a day when Russia invades Ukraine, it pretty much doesn't matter what earnings a company reports; its stock is going to take a hit. The cruise ship operator's stock tumbled 8% at the open on Feb. 24 after the results missed analyst expectations for the fourth quarter. While revenue was substantially higher than a year ago as its 28-ship fleet was back at 70% strength, it reported a much wider-than-anticipated loss as disruptions caused by the rogue waves of the delta and omicron variants of COVID-19 swept over Norwegian.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Each quarter, retail investors get to see what the big money managers of Wall Street are buying and selling. Institutions with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to disclose their equity holdings by filing a Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Royal Caribbean Makes Big Changes That Will Delight Customers

    Cruise line Royal Caribbean has followed up dropping its onboard mask mandate by bringing back some well-loved perks.

  • You Can Now Buy a Vacation Home on a Cruise Ship Sailing Around the World

    Your life can be an endless cruise.

  • Why Airline Shares Are Falling Today

    The military conflict in Europe is adding a fresh complication to the travel industry's pandemic recovery. Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) all traded down as much as 5% on Monday as investors attempt to assess what comes next for the U.S.'s internationally focused airlines. Airline stocks are dealing with another unexpected headwind as the industry attempts to move past the pandemic.

  • Alterra plans record investments in ski resort and experience upgrades

    Alterra Mountain Co. announced Monday that it will invest a record $344 million in capital improvements to its resorts this off-season, including $90 million to continue ongoing upgrades at Steamboat Resort. The level of investment by the Denver-based company, which operates 15 ski resorts across North America, outpaces even the $320 million capital plan announced by Broomfield-based competitor Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) back in September. Skiers have been buying Alterra’s Ikon Pass and Vail’s Epic Pass in record numbers.

  • 4 Green Flags for Airbnb's Future

    Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock price has stayed nearly flat over the past six months, even as inflation, rising interest rates, supply chain disruptions, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine rattled higher-growth tech stocks. Looking ahead, we can see four green flags that suggest that Airbnb could still have plenty of room to grow. Airbnb's revenue declined 30% to $3.4 billion in 2020.

  • British Airways passengers call airline 'woeful'

    British Airways customers have faced delays and cancellations for a second weekend due to IT problems.

  • Phathom’s New 197-Foot Superyacht Concept Has an Epic 3-Story Glass Atrium

    Think of it as a luxury loft on the water.

  • Airbnb to offer housing to up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

    Airbnb announced on Monday that it will offer free, short-term housing to up 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.The big picture: More than 500,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in neighboring countries since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, according to the UN refugee agency, which expects the number to rise. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Displacement in Ukraine is also growing but the military situation makes it difficult to estimate numbers

  • 4 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in March

    From the opening of a high-end lodging experience at Disney World to the Disney+ release of a new Pixar movie, there's a lot for Disney fans and shareholders to look forward to in March. Guests are obviously staying in a non-moving hotel building, but with simulated transport vehicles -- both to the lobby as well as to and from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the adjacent Disney's Hollywood Studios -- it's apparently easy to get swept into the experience. It's obviously going to be out of the price range of most visitors, but in a resort with more than 35,000 rooms, the 100 cabins here represent less than 0.3% of Disney World's on-site capacity.

  • This travel-ready clothes steamer is just $19 at Amazon — but only 'til midnight

    Toss this in your suitcase for wrinkle-free clothes on the go.

  • Airbnb offers free short-term housing to 100,000 Ukraine refugees

    More than 500,000 people have already escaped Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, according to the United Nations.

  • W Nashville hotel to fetch $329M sales price, shattering previous records and solidifying Nashville as a top lodging market

    The W Nashville hotel opened in Gulch just a few months ago. Now, an Orlando firm says it will pay a whopping price for the asset. We talked with its developer to get more info on the deal:

  • Rick Steves Cancels Tours to Russia in Powerful Message to Travelers

    "Russia's aggressive action is heartbreaking for the death, suffering, and economic turmoil it will cause in Ukraine and, indirectly at least, beyond."