What's being built off I-41 in Lawrence? The Press-Gazette has answers.

LAWRENCE — Construction is underway for Fabick Cat's new 100,000-square-foot facility in Lawrence.

The company broke ground Sept. 25 and expects to open in early 2025, according to a news release.

Visible from Interstate 41, the new facility is off Mid Valley Drive frontage road, between Freedom Road (Highway S) and Little Rapids Road, on roughly 23 acres of land. It will have "cutting-edge technology and modern infrastructure," the company said.

Construction progress is seen on Monday, December 11, 2023, at the site of a new Fabick Cat location in Lawrence, Wis. The new 100,000-square-foot facility is being developed on 23 acres of land along Interstate 41 off Mid Valley Drive frontage road between Freedom Road and Little Rapids Road.

In the meantime, Fabick Cat's location at 600 Hansen Road — which has a Green Bay address but is located in Ashwaubenon — "will continue to serve the community’s heavy equipment needs," the release states. That facility "has been serving this area for over 60 years," according to the company's leadership.

The creation of the Lawrence facility is "a testament of our commitment to our customers, our employees and the community," Jeré Fabick, chairman, CEO and dealer principal, said in a statement this fall.

Miron Construction Co., Inc. and Gries Architectural Group Inc. are working on the project.

Headquartered in Missouri, Fabick Cat has 37 locations and is the Cat dealer for portions of Missouri, Illinois, the entire state of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, according to the company.

