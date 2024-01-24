What's the best food from Trader Joe's? Shoppers' favorite items revealed in customer poll

The numbers are in. Trader Joe’s announced the grocery store chain's 15th Annual Customer Choice Awards Winners this week revealing its shoppers’ favorite items for 2024.

"Like skilled athletes, certain products have risen once again to champion status, while others have entered the winners’ circle for the very first time," the company wrote in a release.

Headquartered in Boston, TJ's said its awards are determined by an online poll found on its website.

For the second consecutive year, Chili & Lime-Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips netted the top spot for the company's most-desired item.

Trader Joe’s on Jan. 22, 2024, revealed its shoppers’ favorite items of 2024 at its 15th annual ‘Customer Choice Awards.’

Not far behind in that category: Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings (No. 2); Kimbap (No. 3); Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings (No. 4) and Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese (No. 5).

Other category winners include Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice (Lunch & Dinner); Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches (Sweet Treat); and Hashbrowns (Breakfast & Brunch).

Here are five of the year's most-desired products at Trader Joe's:

No. 1 overall:

Chili & Lime-Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Trader Joe’s announced the winners of the 15th annual Customer Choice revealing its shoppers’ favorite items of 2024 and for the second straight year, Chili & Lime-Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips netted the top sport for its No. 1 overall most desired item.

No. 1 beverage:

Apple Cider (Seasonal)

Runners-up in order of ranking: French Market Sparkling Lemonade; Triple Ginger Brew (seasonal); 100% Tangerine Juice and Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Flavored Oat Creamer.

No. 1 cheese:

Goat cheese (Crumbled or Chevrè with Honey)

Runners-up in order of ranking: Syrah Soaked Toscano Cheese Spread & Dip (No 2); Burrata (No. 3); Toscano Cheese with Black Pepper (No. 4) and English Farmhouse Cheddar with Caramelized Onions (No. 5).

Trader Joe's Crumbled Goat Cheese

No. 1 produce:

Bananas

Runners-up in order of ranking: Teeny Tiny Avocados (No. 2); Honeycrisp Apples (No. 3); Persian Cucumbers (No. 4) and Lemony Arugula Basil Complete Salad Kit (No. 5).

Bananas were voted the No. 1 produce product at Trader Joe's in 2024.

No. 1 appetizer

Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Runners-up in order of ranking: Mac and Cheese Bites (No. 2); Parmesan Pastry Pups (No 3); Greek Spanakopita (No. 4); and Vegetable Bird's Nests with Soy Dipping Sauce (No. 5).

Trader Joe's Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip was voted the No. 1 appetizer product at Trader Joe's in 2024.

To see the list of the remaining product winners and runners-up click here.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trader Joe's cheese, snacks, food items ranked in 2024 customer poll