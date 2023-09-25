What's the best part of owning a comic book store in Fond du Lac? Talking comics with customers, Kevin Flasch says.

Owner Kevin Flasch at Vendetta Comics, 191 N. Main St. in Fond du Lac.

FOND DU LAC – Comic books have maintained worldwide popularity for many years, and Fond du Lac has the help of its very own comic book store.

Vendetta Comics, 191 N. Main St., has supplied the area with comic books and collectibles for about a year with everything from new releases to boxes of back issue comics.

Owner Kevin Flasch opened the location as a sister store to his first comic book store, Flasch Point Comics & Collectibles, in Kewaskum. He had noticed a lot of customers traveling down to visit the store, and when the owner of his original building sold the space, he looked into opening a store in Fond du Lac, just in case he couldn't stay.

In the end, he was able to keep Flasch Point Comics as it was, but the Main Street building he found in Fond du Lac, which was formerly Boost Mobile, stayed in his mind.

"I thought, 'just go look and see if it's still available,' and it was," he said. "I really like the location, I like the layout, everything about it, and Fond du Lac has been very good to me."

He'd always wanted to open a comic book store, and the opportunity presented itself after he shut down his company, where he'd been fixing construction equipment, and noticed the Kewaskum building was available for rent.

One of his favorite parts of both shops is talking with the customers who come in, chatting about comic books and comic book movies.

Vendetta Comics, 191 N. Main St., offers new-release and back issue comics, as well as collectible figurines.

For comic book fans, Free Comic Book Day in May is one of the more well-known comic-related days, but National Comic Book Day Sept. 25 celebrates the artists and writers behind this genre of storytelling.

New comics are typically released on Wednesdays, and the newest issues include ever-popular superheroes and villains, other famous franchises like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Stranger Things and more in every genre from fantasy to horror.

Flasch said comics are especially popular lately with all the comic book movies and comic tie-ins coming out, but action figures are also very popular in Fond du Lac, including the Funko Pop! figures.

He also gets a lot of customers who search through the boxes of older comics — between both stores, he estimates having about 10,000 back issues — and offers a pull list for people to order specific covers in advance of their release.

"We have a ton of people on the pull list already, but I'm always willing to add more," he said.

Sometime in the future, Flasch has a dream to open a nerd-based restaurant with an attached comic book shop, but whether that could happen is still up in the air, he said.

Vendetta Comics is open noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. New products and sales are announced on the Vendetta Comics Facebook page.

Daphne Lemke is the Streetwise reporter for the Fond du Lac Reporter. Contact her at dlemke@gannett.com.

