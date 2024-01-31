What's coming to Nashville Yards: Music venue, restaurants, housing on track to open in 2025

Almost a decade in the making, the Nashville Yards mixed-use district is approaching its 2025 grand opening.

The latest in the years-long string of announcements was revealed Tuesday, when developers unveiled the name of the future music venue at the center of the district, to be called "The Pinnacle."

The entertainment venue is set to open for its first concerts in early 2025.

Meanwhile, the new Pinnacle bank headquarters tower at Nashville Yards is set to be completed before the end of this year. The buildings will join the Grand Hyatt and Union Station Hotel, both operating on the south end of the development, and Amazon Towers one and two, completed and operating at the north end of Nashville Yards.

The development is surrounded by downtown Nashville on all sides. When completed, it will improve pedestrian connectivity between The Gulch and parts of downtown.

A conceptual rendering shows "The Pinnacle," a new music venue scheduled to open in 2025 in the Nashville Yards mixed-use district. Behind the venue is the future headquarters of Creative Arts Agency.

An office building soon to be home to Creative Arts Agency will join The Pinnacle at the center of the master-planned development. That project is set to be completed in late 2025.

Nashville Yards by the numbers: How big is it?

19-acre campus

3 million square feet of office space

2,000 residential units

350,000 square feet of retail, food and beverage and entertainment space

7,000 parking spaces

7 acres of pedestrian-friendly open space

100,000 square feet of group and convention meeting space

1,000 hotel rooms

What to expect when 'The Pinnacle' opens

The music venue at the center of the mixed-use Nashville Yards district will seat 4,500 people. It was developed by Southwest Value Partners, the principle developer of Nashville Yards, and AEG, which will operate the venue when it is completed.

The venue is set to open for its first events in early 2025. Several pedestrian plazas will surround the venue on all sides. This was made possible with the creation of underground access for vehicles and waste collection.

A conceptual rendering shows "The Pinnacle," a new music venue scheduled to open in 2025 in the Nashville Yards mixed-use district.

Another unique feature of the music venue is its artist's balcony, a private outdoor area on the second floor for performers. The balcony overlooks a pedestrian area soon to be known as "Platform South," a newly-constructed road that intersects with Church Street.

What is open now in or near Nashville Yards?

The Grand Hyatt Nashville hotel has been open since 2020. The recently-remodeled Union Station Hotel is also open, right across Broadway from the Grand Hyatt.

Amazon's corporate headquarters and its accompanying retail spaces are open on the other side of Church Street.

The Nashville Yards development includes pedestrian-friendly plazas and walkways, including this one at the entrance of the music venue, represented by a conceptual rendering.

Joe Bucher, director of design, visioning and development strategy for Southwest Value Partners, explains the construction process at the future site of "The Pinnacle," a new Nashville Yards music venue opening in 2025, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 in Nashville, Tenn.

Directly adjacent to the Nashville Yards footprint is two large residential towers by Giarratana Development. Alcove, a 356-unit luxury apartment building, opened in May 2023. It will soon be joined by its sister tower, Prime, also a residential development.

Which buildings are still under construction?

In sum, the music venue, Creative Arts office building, Pinnacle tower and two more residential towers are currently under construction at the Nashville Yards site. A park known as "The Landing" is also being developed between the Grand Hyatt and the railroad tracks.

A site map shows several phases of construction at Nashville Yards, a master-planned mixed-use district in Nashville, Tenn.

