What's a DINK? Childless couples in US could soon hit 50% and these states rank high for them

The Census Bureau released new data on America’s families Tuesday, showing the percentage of childless households approaching 50% in the coming years.

The U.S. Census data notes a 7% increase of childless homes from 2012, currently settling at 43%. Insight published by the Pew Research Center in 2021, shows 44% of a sample group of non-parents ages 18 to 49 stating they never want kids, an increase of 7% from the same survey taken in 2018.

This phenomenon has risen rapidly enough that couples working and living with no kids are now being widely referred to as “DINKs” (double income, no kids).

The "DINK" population is expected to steadily rise year to year, so HubScore.co released a report listing the best places for these couples to land.

Childfree marriages: How you might be misunderstanding them.

The 20 best states for DINK couples

HubScore chose its top 20 based on three data points: quality of life, availability of entertainment and recreational facilities, and the richness of cultural diversity and supportive resources in each state.

Here are the winners:

Minnesota - #2 for Couples Quality of Life, #14 for Couples Access to Entertainment and Recreation, #7 for Cultural Diversity and Access to Support

Maine - #23 for Couples Quality of Life, #7 for Couples Access to Entertainment and Recreation, #11 for Cultural Diversity and Access to Support

Colorado - #36 for Couples Quality of Life, #18 for Couples Access to Entertainment and Recreation, #1 for Cultural Diversity and Access to Support

Washington - #38 for Couples Quality of Life, #19 for Couples Access to Entertainment and Recreation, #2 for Cultural Diversity and Access to Support

Montana - #45 for Couples Quality of Life, #1 for Couples Access to Entertainment and Recreation, #21 for Cultural Diversity and Access to Support

Vermont - #39 for Couples Quality of Life, #5 for Couples Access to Entertainment and Recreation, #17 for Cultural Diversity and Access to Support

Wyoming - #1 for Couples Quality of Life, #9 for Couples Access to Entertainment and Recreation, #29 for Cultural Diversity and Access to Support

Alaska - #43 for Couples Quality of Life, #2 for Couples Access to Entertainment and Recreation, #22 for Cultural Diversity and Access to Support

Illinois - #32 for Couples Quality of Life, #26 for Couples Access to Entertainment and Recreation, #4 for Cultural Diversity and Access to Support

Massachusetts - #40 for Couples Quality of Life, #13 for Couples Access to Entertainment and Recreation, #9 for Cultural Diversity and Access to Support

Utah - #11 for Couples Quality of Life, #37 for Couples Access to Entertainment and Recreation, #10 for Cultural Diversity and Access to Support

Connecticut - #29 for Couples Quality of Life, #17 for Couples Access to Entertainment and Recreation, #12 for Cultural Diversity and Access to Support

North Dakota - #3 for Couples Quality of Life, #6 for Couples Access to Entertainment and Recreation, #30 for Cultural Diversity and Access to Support

South Dakota - #4 for Couples Quality of Life, #3 for Couples Access to Entertainment and Recreation, #38 for Cultural Diversity and Access to Support

Maryland - #15 for Couples Quality of Life, #34 for Couples Access to Entertainment and Recreation, #8 for Cultural Diversity and Access to Support

Virginia - #6 for Couples Quality of Life, #33 for Couples Access to Entertainment and Recreation, #15 for Cultural Diversity and Access to Support

Rhode Island - #27 for Couples Quality of Life, #16 for Couples Access to Entertainment and Recreation, #16 for Cultural Diversity and Access to Support

Nebraska - #9 for Couples Quality of Life, #15 for Couples Access to Entertainment and Recreation, #23 for Cultural Diversity and Access to Support

Delaware - #20 for Couples Quality of Life, #29 for Couples Access to Entertainment and Recreation, #13 for Cultural Diversity and Access to Support

Oregon - #48 for Couples Quality of Life, #12 for Couples Access to Entertainment and Recreation, #6 for Cultural Diversity and Access to Support

Visit HubScore for the full breakdown for all 50 states.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Double income, no kids: 20 best states for DINK couples