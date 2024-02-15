What's Gaining Popularity Among US Teens Battling Obesity? Novo Nordisk's Weight Loss Drug Wegovy

A growing number of U.S. adolescents, facing record rates of pediatric obesity, are reportedly turning to Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NYSE:NVO) weight-loss drug Wegovy (semaglutide).

The update comes when the Danish drugmaker is already struggling to meet the demand from adult patients.

In the first ten months of 2023, 1,268 children aged 12 to 17 diagnosed with obesity initiated Wegovy treatment—marking a significant surge compared to the mere 25 prescriptions in 2022, Reuters reports.

The data, compiled by health technology company Komodo Health, also reveals a parallel trend in Medicaid data from five states, demonstrating an increasing willingness among families to embrace Wegovy.

However, the overall numbers remain modest, with 464 children across the five states prescribed the drug since January 2022, excluding off-label use or uninsured prescriptions, according to exclusive data shared with Reuters on Thursday.

Despite being a breakthrough treatment, Wegovy’s usage is still a fraction, considering that nearly 20% of U.S. children, approximately 14.7 million, grapple with obesity, as per federal estimates.

A similar class of therapies, GLP-1 agonists, includes Novo’s Saxenda (liraglutide), which saw 378 adolescents prescribed in the first ten months of 2023—a decrease from 567 in 2022.

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) are extending their weight-loss drugs to younger age groups, testing them in children as young as 6.

This move raises concerns among medical experts, including Dr. Dan Cooper from the University of California at Irvine, who highlights the lack of evidence on how these medications may affect the development of growing children, Reuters writes.

In a comprehensive study focusing on using Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic (semaglutide), prescribed for diabetes, researchers observed a significant 44% reduction in the likelihood of post-implantation joint infections.

Another study further supports the safety of semaglutide for hip replacement patients, examining 1,232 individuals with obesity who underwent the procedure, with half prescribed Wegovy, prescribed for weight loss.

Price Action: NVO shares are down 0.34% at $122.87 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock

