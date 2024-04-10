What's Going On With Alibaba Stock Wednesday?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), under the guidance of Jack Ma, is undergoing a significant restructuring to rejuvenate the company.

Ma expressed his support on an internal Alibaba forum in a rare public gesture, marking his second appearance in recent months to bolster morale among employees of the Chinese e-commerce giant he helped establish. The stock price climbed after the report.

Having stepped back from the limelight in the past few years, the billionaire drafted a detailed memo praising the rejuvenation efforts led by Joseph Tsai and Eddie Wu.

He assured that Alibaba was on the right path and encouraged the workforce to remain steadfast, Bloomberg reports.

Ma’s tone was noticeably positive compared to his comments four months prior, where he critiqued the company’s strategy and praised PDD Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:PDD).

In his communication, Ma emphasized the importance of innovation and the avoidance of the “big company trap,” signaling a return to efficiency and a market-first approach.

Meanwhile, Alibaba is ramping up its efforts to expand its global market presence through its international shopping platform, AliExpress, by rolling out a substantial subsidy campaign to attract more Chinese brands and merchants to the worldwide stage.

The initiative dubbed the “10 billion yuan of subsidies,” targets an initial group of 1,000 Chinese brands and merchants, including those already established on Alibaba’s domestic retail site, Tmall, SCMP reports.

Participants in this campaign will benefit from enhanced market access.

Alibaba stock plunged 26% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) and Tidal Trust II CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF (NYSE:CGRO).

Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 2.86% at $75.08 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

