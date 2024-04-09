What's Going On With AMD Stock On Tuesday?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) has unveiled its Versal adaptive SoC portfolio expansion with the Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 and Versal Prime Series Gen 2.

These new devices aim to consolidate preprocessing, AI inference, and postprocessing into a single unit, aiming for the end-to-end acceleration of AI-driven embedded systems.

The latest Versal Series Gen 2 devices build upon their predecessors by offering up to three times the TOPs-per-watt efficiency for the AI Edge Series and up to ten times more scalar compute power for the AI Edge and Prime series.

AMD’s Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 has been selected by Subaru Corporation for its next-generation advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) vision system, EyeSight, enhancing safety features in Subaru vehicles.

The Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 devices are engineered for complex AI inference performance, ultra-low latency, and the safety capabilities essential for advanced AI-based automotive safety technologies.

The Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 devices combine FPGA programmable logic, next-gen AI Engines, and Arm CPU cores to offer a comprehensive solution for AI-driven embedded system acceleration, from sensor connection and data processing to decision-making and control.

Meanwhile, the Prime Series Gen 2 targets traditional, non-AI embedded systems, offering significant scalar compute capabilities and high-throughput video processing for applications such as ultra-high-definition video streaming.

Analysts project the key AI beneficiary to record $4 billion in 2024 revenue and $7.6 billion by the fiscal year 2025. They expect AMD to gain server market share.

AMD, the Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) rival’s stock has gained 78% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via IShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ).

Price Action: AMD shares traded higher by 0.28% at $170.91 on the last check Monday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Shutterstock

